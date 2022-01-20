Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Upcoming SlideShare
What to Upload to SlideShare
What to Upload to SlideShare
Loading in …3
×
1 of 19

ETAPA IMPERIAL DEL TAHUANTINSUYO

Jan. 20, 2022
0 likes 1 view

0

Share

Download to read offline

Education

HISTORIA, HISTORIA UNIVERSAL, HISTORIA MUNDIAL, HISTORIA DE AMERICA, HISTORIA DEL PERU, CIENCIAS SOCIALES, LETRAS, HUMANIDADES, HISTORIA ANTIGUA, CULTURAS PREHISPANICAS, CULTURAS DEL PERU, INCANATO, EPOCA INCAICA, LOS INCAS, HISTORIA INCAICA, EL TAHUANTINSUYO,

Recommended

Related Books

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
Fighting Forward: Your Nitty-Gritty Guide to Beating the Lies That Hold You Back Hannah Brencher
(3.5/5)
Free
Let's Talk About Hard Things Anna Sale
(4/5)
Free
Dedicated: The Case for Commitment in an Age of Infinite Browsing Pete Davis
(5/5)
Free
No One Succeeds Alone: Learn Everything You Can from Everyone You Can Robert Reffkin
(4/5)
Free
Less Fret, More Faith: An 11-Week Action Plan to Overcome Anxiety Max Lucado
(4.5/5)
Free
Dry: A Memoir Augusten Burroughs
(4.5/5)
Free
The 7 Habits of Highly Effective People Personal Workbook Stephen R. Covey
(4/5)
Free
Girl, Stop Apologizing: A Shame-Free Plan for Embracing and Achieving Your Goals Rachel Hollis
(3.5/5)
Free
Maybe You Should Talk to Someone: A Therapist, HER Therapist, and Our Lives Revealed Lori Gottlieb
(4.5/5)
Free
Boundaries Updated and Expanded Edition: When to Say Yes, How to Say No To Take Control of Your Life Henry Cloud
(4/5)
Free
Never Split the Difference: Negotiating As If Your Life Depended On It Chris Voss
(4.5/5)
Free
Uninvited: Living Loved When You Feel Less Than, Left Out, and Lonely Lysa TerKeurst
(4.5/5)
Free
Girl, Wash Your Face: Stop Believing the Lies About Who You Are so You Can Become Who You Were Meant to Be Rachel Hollis
(3.5/5)
Free
Everything Is F*cked: A Book About Hope Mark Manson
(4.5/5)
Free
Present Over Perfect: Leaving Behind Frantic for a Simpler, More Soulful Way of Living Shauna Niequist
(4.5/5)
Free
The 7 Habits of Highly Effective People Stephen R. Covey
(4/5)
Free

Related Audiobooks

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
Self-Help for the Helpless: A Beginner's Guide to Personal Development, Understanding Self-care, and Becoming Your Authentic Self Shelley Wilson
(5/5)
Free
Mindset Shifts: Embracing a Life of Personal Growth Tara Omorogbe
(5/5)
Free
Extraordinary Awakenings: When Trauma Leads to Transformation Steve Taylor
(3.5/5)
Free
My Friend Fear: How to Move Through Social Anxiety and Embrace the Life You Want Rose Berry
(4/5)
Free
Stress and Stressors: Avoiding and Managing Stress and Burnout at Work Brandy Payne
(4.5/5)
Free
Full Out: Lessons in Life and Leadership from America's Favorite Coach Findaway
(3.5/5)
Free
A Body to Love: Cultivate Community, Body Positivity, and Self-Love in the Age of Social Media Angelina Caruso
(4/5)
Free
Out with the Old, In with the You Tess Brigham
(4.5/5)
Free
The Authentic Leader: Five Essential Traits of Effective, Inspiring Leaders Merinda Smith
(3.5/5)
Free
The Power of Your Attitude: 7 Choices for a Happy and Successful Life Stan Toler
(4.5/5)
Free
Impact Players: How to Take the Lead, Play Bigger, and Multiply Your Impact Liz Wiseman
(5/5)
Free
Winning: The Unforgiving Race to Greatness Tim S. Grover
(5/5)
Free
Feeding the Soul (Because It's My Business): Finding Our Way to Joy, Love, and Freedom Tabitha Brown
(5/5)
Free
Live Your Life: My Story of Loving and Losing Nick Cordero Amanda Kloots
(4.5/5)
Free
Power, for All: How It Really Works and Why It's Everyone's Business Julie Battilana
(4.5/5)
Free
Bloom Forward: Healing from Trauma Emmy Marie
(4/5)
Free

ETAPA IMPERIAL DEL TAHUANTINSUYO

  1. 1. EDITH ELEJALDE
  2. 2. DESARROLLO CULTURAL EN EL PERÚ JOHN ROWE LUIS LUMBRERAS PRECERÁMICO LÍTICO ARCAICO 1ER HORIZONTE: CHAVÍN FORMATIVO: CHAVÍN INTERMEDIO TEMPRANO PRIMER DESARROLLO REGIONAL 2DO HORIZONTE: WARI PRIMER IMPERIO ANDINO: WARI INTERMEDIO TARDÍO SEGUNDO DESARROLLO REGIONAL 3ER HORIZONTE: INCA SEGUNDO IMPERIO ANDINO: INCA ______________________________________________ EDITH ELEJALDE 2
  3. 3. PERIODO PRE IMPERIAL CONFEDERACIÓN a) PERIODO HURIN -Alianzas -Cápac Yupanqui es asesinado. Entonces guerra civil entre Hurin y Hanan. b) PERIODO HANAN -Inca Roca (Establece el Yachayhuasi) -Wiracocha Se da la Invasión de los Chancas. Entonces, se enfrentan: Cusi Yupanqui (Pachacútec) VS Asto Huaranga en la Batalla de Yawarpampa (1438). PERIODO IMPERIAL PERIODO IMPERIAL CRISIS SUCESORIA HISTORIA INCA 1.- PACHACÚTEC (1438-1471) -Organiza el Imperio -Inicia la invasión Chimú -Se construye Sacsayhumán y el Coricancha. 2.- TÚPAC YUPANQUI (1471-1493) -Máximo conquistador. -Consolida la invasión a Chimú. -Al norte conquista Ecuador, y al sur llega hasta Maule (Chile). 3.-HUAYNA CÁPAC (1493-1525) -Administrador. Consolidación -Máxima expansión (Ancasmayo). -Establece la ciudad de Tumibamba. -Ninan Coyuchi lo sucede. Al morir Ninan Coyuchi se genera una crisis. 4.- HUÁSCAR O TÚPAC CUSI HUALLPA (1525-1532) -Guerra civil entre Huáscar y Atahualpa. 5.-ATAHUALPA (1532) No se coloca la mascaipacha. Es un inca de hecho, pero no de derecho. ______________________________________________ EDITH ELEJALDE 3
  4. 4. 9. PACHACÚTEC  Hijo de Huiracocha.  Se llamaba Cusi Yupanqui.  Venció a los chancas en la batalla de Yahuarpampa (1438).  Inicia el Tahuantinsuyo.  Su nombre significa "Transformador de la Tierra". ______________________________________________ EDITH ELEJALDE 4
  5. 5. 9. PACHACÚTEC  Exterminó a los ayamarcas.  Gran organizador del imperio incaico.  Creó el Tahuantinsuyo Camachic (Consejo Imperial ).  Estableció el correinado (hanan y hurin).  Inició la construcción de Sacsayhumán.  Dividió el imperio en suyos.  Creó a los chasquis.  Impuso el quechua.  Remodeló el coricancha.  Reorganizó el sistema de los mitimaes o colonizadores. ______________________________________________ EDITH ELEJALDE 5
  6. 6. Creó el Consejo Imperial Estableció el Correinado (hurin y hanan) Reorganizó los mitimaes Dividió en 4 suyos Impuso el quechua Creó los chasquis Remodeló el Coricancha Inició Sacsayhuamán INICIÓ EL TAHUANTINSUYO PACHACÚTEC ______________________________________________ EDITH ELEJALDE 6
  7. 7. VER VIDEO: PACHACÚTEC https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4XDjlP4fvqA VER HASTA: 08:00 1. ¿Por qué es importante el inca Pachacútec? 2.¿Por qué se le llama el fundador del imperio incaico? ______________________________________________ EDITH ELEJALDE 7
  8. 8. NO OLVIDES OBTENER MATERIAL COMPLEMENTARIO COMO PREGUNTAS Y MÁS TEMAS EN ESTE LINK: ▶️ https://cejadefrida.blogspot.com/2021/ 04/curso-virtual-de-historia-2.html
  9. 9. 10. AMARU YUPANQUI  Hijo de Pachacútec.  Se enteró de su hermano Túpac Yupanqui y al verlo con tanta majestuosidad y decisión del gobierno, desistió del poder a favor de Túpac Yupanqui. ______________________________________________ EDITH ELEJALDE 9
  10. 10. 11. TÚPAC YUPANQUI  Su nombre significa "Resplandor luminoso memorable".  Denominado "El Alejandro Magno de América".  Gran conquistador.  Hijo de Pachacútec.  Estableció los tucuy ricoc (informantes).  Embelleció el coricancha.  Terminó de construir Sacsaihuamán.  Creó a los yanaconas.  Fortificó su ejército y emprendió campañas contra los pueblos del norte (caxamarcas, chimus, caras, cañaris, quitus).  Conquistó a los araucanos (Chile) y fijo los límites en el río Maule (límite sur).  Conoció las islas galápagos, así como la Polinesia Oceanía. ______________________________________________ EDITH ELEJALDE 10
  11. 11. GRAN CONQUISTADOR Estableció el Tucuy Ricoq Terminó Sacsayhuamán Creó los yanaconas Campañas al norte y sur Sometió a los chimús Se llegó al límite sur (río Maule) Llegó a las Galápagos Llegó a la Polinesia TÚPAC YUPANQUI ______________________________________________ EDITH ELEJALDE 11
  12. 12. VER VIDEO: TÚPAC YUPANQUI https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QSfs0bXlhb0 1.¿Quién era Túpac Yupanqui? 2. ¿Qué hizo Túpac Yupanqui? ______________________________________________ EDITH ELEJALDE 12
  13. 13. 12. HUAYNA CÁPAC  Su nombre significa "Mozo Poderoso".  Nació en Tumibamba durante las campañas de su padre Túpac Yupanqui.  No era cuzqueño.  Su gobierno marcó la etapa de apogeo imperial. y su muerte inició la decadencia.  Estableció como segunda capital a Tumibamba (Ecuador).  Embelleció Quito y Tumibamba.  Extendió su conquista hasta el río Ancasmayo en Pasto Colombia (límite norte del Imperio).  En Tumibamaba recibió noticias de hombres barbudos en las costas confundidos con huiracochas.  Murió en 1527 de una extraña enfermedad (viruela).  Heredó el trono a Ninan Coyuchi, quien murió y lo sucedió su hermano Huáscar. ______________________________________________ EDITH ELEJALDE 13
  14. 14. HUAYNA CÁPAC NACIÓ EN TUMIBAMBA NO ERA CUSQUEÑO SEGUNDA CAPITAL: TUMIBAMBA LÍMITE NORTE: RÍO ANCASMAYO ESCUCHÓ SOBRE LOS ESPAÑOLES MURIÓ DE VIRUELA ÉPOCA DE MÁXIMA EXPANSIÓN ÉPOCA DE APOGEO ______________________________________________ EDITH ELEJALDE 14
  15. 15. LÍMITES Centro: Cusco (Ombligo del Mundo). LÍMITES:  Norte : Río Ancasmayo (Colombia). Huayna Cápac.  Sur: Río Maule (Chile). Túpac Yupanqui.  Este: Región amazónica.  Oeste: Océano Pacífico. ______________________________________________ EDITH ELEJALDE 15
  16. 16. 13. HUÁSCAR  Designado como sucesor por los nobles cusqueños.  Su hermano Atahualpa quería el imperio, para lo cual organizó su ejército y lo enfrentó.  Fue ejecutado por Atahualpa. ______________________________________________ EDITH ELEJALDE 16
  17. 17. 15. ATAHUALPA  Se declaró inca en la ciudad de Quito e inició una guerra civil con Huáscar.  Venció a Huáscar en 1532, proclamándose inca. ______________________________________________ EDITH ELEJALDE 17
  18. 18. ¡MUCHAS GRACIAS! Lima, Perú. BANCO DE PREGUNTAS https://cejadefrida.blogspot.com/ 2021/04/banco-de-preguntas.html
  19. 19. ¡MUCHAS GRACIAS! Lima, Perú. BANCO DE PREGUNTAS https://cejadefrida.blogspot.com/ 2021/04/banco-de-preguntas.html

×