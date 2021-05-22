CULTURA CHAVIN

Successfully reported this slideshow.
POR EDITH ELEJALDE
DESARROLLO CULTURAL EN EL PERÚ JOHN ROWE LUIS LUMBRERAS PRECERÁMICO LÍTICO ARCAICO 1ER HORIZONTE: CHAVÍN FORMATIVO: CHAVÍN...
EL FORMATIVO MEDIO U HORIZONTE TEMPRANO LA CULTURA CHAVÍN (1200 a.C.-300 a.C.) Estado teocrático dirigido por una poderosa...
UBICACIÓN  Ubicación: Su centro ceremonial se halla en el distrito de Chavín de Huántar, provincia de Huari, Región Ancas...
SÍNTESIS CULTURAL  Según John Rowe Chavín es el 1er HORIZONTE PANANDINO U HORIZONTE TEMPRANO (influencia cultural).  Seg...
JULIO CÉSAR TELLO (1880-1947)  Julio Cesar Tello Rojas fue el médico y arqueólogo peruano, descubridor de la cultura Chav...
VIDEO: JULIO CÉSAR TELLO https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MkhpliarM6I 1. ¿Qué restos arqueológicos descubrió Julio César Te...
IMPORTANCIA  Importante centro ceremonial y cultural cuya influencia se extendió por la costa y la sierra.  Influenció c...
ESPECIALISTAS  Astrónomos y religiosos.  Especializados en agricultura.  Famoso oráculo de Chavín.  Las poblaciones ac...
ORÁCULO DE CHAVÍN POBLACIONES AGRÍCOLAS SACERDOTES CHAVÍN CONOCIMIENTO
POLÍTICA: TEOCRACIA  Chavín estuvo dominada por una élite de especialistas (astrónomos y religiosos).  Consolidó su pode...
ECONOMÍA  BASE: Agricultura. -Maíz, papa, oca, quinua, etc. -Se les considera difusores del cultivo del maíz en los andes...
SOCIEDAD Sociedad clasista. CLASE DOMINANTE -Sacerdotes (teocracia) Monopolio del conocimiento. CLASE DOMINADA -Ayllus (co...
RELIGIÓN  Su religión es terrorífica.  La religión se basó en el culto felínico (jaguar).  Trilogía chavinoide: -Felino...
¡MUCHAS GRACIAS! NO OLVIDES OBTENER MATERIAL COMPLEMENTARIO COMO PREGUNTAS Y MÁS TEMAS EN ESTE LINK ▶️ Lima, 2021.
  POR EDITH ELEJALDE
  2. 2. DESARROLLO CULTURAL EN EL PERÚ JOHN ROWE LUIS LUMBRERAS PRECERÁMICO LÍTICO ARCAICO 1ER HORIZONTE: CHAVÍN FORMATIVO: CHAVÍN INTERMEDIO TEMPRANO PRIMER DESARROLLO REGIONAL 2DO HORIZONTE: WARI PRIMER IMPERIO ANDINO: WARI INTERMEDIO TARDÍO SEGUNDO DESARROLLO REGIONAL 3ER HORIZONTE: INCA SEGUNDO IMPERIO ANDINO: INCA
  3. 3. EL FORMATIVO MEDIO U HORIZONTE TEMPRANO LA CULTURA CHAVÍN (1200 a.C.-300 a.C.) Estado teocrático dirigido por una poderosa casta sacerdotal, que basaba su poder en la posesión de conocimientos astronómicos. Chavín es el apogeo de la teocracia. Fue descubierta por Julio César Tello en 1919.  Es la primera síntesis de conocimientos.  Según John Rowe Chavín es el 1er HORIZONTE PANANDINO U HORIZONTE TEMPRANO (influencia cultural).
  4. 4. UBICACIÓN  Ubicación: Su centro ceremonial se halla en el distrito de Chavín de Huántar, provincia de Huari, Región Ancash. (Callejón de Conchucos).  A 3000 msnm.  Se ubica entre los ríos Mosna y Wacheqsa.  Se extendió: -Por la costa: Desde Lambayeque hasta Ica. -Por la sierra: Desde Cajamarca hasta Ayacucho.
  5. 5. SÍNTESIS CULTURAL  Según John Rowe Chavín es el 1er HORIZONTE PANANDINO U HORIZONTE TEMPRANO (influencia cultural).  Según Luis Guillermo Lumbreras se ubicaría en el Formativo Medio. Es decir, fue formadora de cultura que luego se expandió.  Julio César Tello la llamó “Cultura Matriz”.
  6. 6. JULIO CÉSAR TELLO (1880-1947)  Julio Cesar Tello Rojas fue el médico y arqueólogo peruano, descubridor de la cultura Chavín en 1919.  Destaca la importancia de Chavín para entender el desarrollo cultural peruano.  La llama cultura "Cultura Matriz".  Para Tello los Chavín tendrían sus orígenes en el oriente peruano (Amazonía, en la tribu Arawacs).
  7. 7. VIDEO: JULIO CÉSAR TELLO https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MkhpliarM6I 1. ¿Qué restos arqueológicos descubrió Julio César Tello? 2. ¿Qué te parece la contribución de Tello a nuestra cultura?
  8. 8. IMPORTANCIA  Importante centro ceremonial y cultural cuya influencia se extendió por la costa y la sierra.  Influenció cultural, artística y religiosamente a otras culturas.  Importante por su especialización en mayor grado de la astronomía.  Difundieron una religión que causaba asombro, devoción y terror (jaguar, cóndor y serpiente).  Extraordinario dominio de la piedra.  Generalizaron el cultivo del maíz.
  10. 10. ESPECIALISTAS  Astrónomos y religiosos.  Especializados en agricultura.  Famoso oráculo de Chavín.  Las poblaciones acudían a ellos en casos de crisis.  Determinaban los periodos de lluvia.  Enseñaban las técnicas para cultivar.  Sistemas de regadíos por canales y acueductos.
  11. 11. ORÁCULO DE CHAVÍN POBLACIONES AGRÍCOLAS SACERDOTES CHAVÍN CONOCIMIENTO
  12. 12. POLÍTICA: TEOCRACIA  Chavín estuvo dominada por una élite de especialistas (astrónomos y religiosos).  Consolidó su poder al ser núcleo (oráculo) entre costa y sierra.  Chavín expandió su influencia cultural y artística a distintas parte del territorio andino. Tello la llamó “Cultura matriz”.
  13. 13. ECONOMÍA  BASE: Agricultura. -Maíz, papa, oca, quinua, etc. -Se les considera difusores del cultivo del maíz en los andes.  Practicaban la ganadería (camélidos). Domesticaron auquénidos como la llama y criaron al cuy.  Realizaban el trueque o intercambio.
  14. 14. SOCIEDAD Sociedad clasista. CLASE DOMINANTE -Sacerdotes (teocracia) Monopolio del conocimiento. CLASE DOMINADA -Ayllus (conjunto de familias con parentesco).
  15. 15. RELIGIÓN  Su religión es terrorífica.  La religión se basó en el culto felínico (jaguar).  Trilogía chavinoide: -Felinos (jaguar). -Aves (cóndor). -Serpientes.
  ¡MUCHAS GRACIAS! Lima, 2021.

