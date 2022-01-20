Successfully reported this slideshow.
CRISIS SUCESORIA EN EL TAHUANTINSUYO

Jan. 20, 2022
HISTORIA, HISTORIA UNIVERSAL, HISTORIA MUNDIAL, HISTORIA DE AMERICA, HISTORIA DEL PERU, CIENCIAS SOCIALES, LETRAS, HUMANIDADES, HISTORIA ANTIGUA, CULTURAS PREHISPANICAS, CULTURAS DEL PERU, INCANATO, EPOCA INCAICA, LOS INCAS, HISTORIA INCAICA, EL TAHUANTINSUYO,

CRISIS SUCESORIA EN EL TAHUANTINSUYO

  1. 1. EDITH ELEJALDE
  2. 2. DESARROLLO CULTURAL EN EL PERÚ JOHN ROWE LUIS LUMBRERAS PRECERÁMICO LÍTICO ARCAICO 1ER HORIZONTE: CHAVÍN FORMATIVO: CHAVÍN INTERMEDIO TEMPRANO PRIMER DESARROLLO REGIONAL 2DO HORIZONTE: WARI PRIMER IMPERIO ANDINO: WARI INTERMEDIO TARDÍO SEGUNDO DESARROLLO REGIONAL 3ER HORIZONTE: INCA SEGUNDO IMPERIO ANDINO: INCA ____________________________________________ EDITH ELEJALDE 2
  3. 3. PERIODO PRE IMPERIAL CONFEDERACIÓN a) PERIODO HURIN -Alianzas -Cápac Yupanqui es asesinado. Entonces guerra civil entre Hurin y Hanan. b) PERIODO HANAN -Inca Roca (Establece el Yachayhuasi) -Wiracocha Se da la Invasión de los Chancas. Entonces, se enfrentan: Cusi Yupanqui (Pachacútec) VS Asto Huaranga en la Batalla de Yawarpampa (1438). PERIODO IMPERIAL PERIODO IMPERIAL CRISIS SUCESORIA HISTORIA INCA 1.- PACHACÚTEC (1438-1471) -Organiza el Imperio -Inicia la invasión Chimú -Se construye Sacsayhumán y el Coricancha. 2.- TÚPAC YUPANQUI (1471-1493) -Máximo conquistador. -Consolida la invasión a Chimú. -Al norte conquista Ecuador, y al sur llega hasta Maule (Chile). 3.-HUAYNA CÁPAC (1493-1525) -Administrador. Consolidación -Máxima expansión (Ancasmayo). -Establece la ciudad de Tumibamba. -Ninan Coyuchi lo sucede. Al morir Ninan Coyuchi se genera una crisis. 4.- HUÁSCAR O TÚPAC CUSI HUALLPA (1525-1532) -Guerra civil entre Huáscar y Atahualpa. 5.-ATAHUALPA (1532) No se coloca la mascaipacha. Es un inca de hecho, pero no de derecho. ____________________________________________ 3
  4. 4. EL IMPERIO INCAICO  Entre 1438 y 1532 los incas se convirtieron en un poderoso imperio bajo los incas descendientes de Pachacútec.  Pachacútec Túpac Yupanqui  Huayna Cápac  Huáscar  Atahualpa.  El Tahuantinsuyo comprendía la reunión de los 4 suyos: -Chinchaysuyo (norte). -Collasuyo (sur). -Antisuyo (este). -Contisuyo (oeste). ____________________________________________ EDITH ELEJALDE 4
  5. 5. LÍMITES Centro: Cusco (Ombligo del Mundo). LÍMITES:  Norte : Río Ancasmayo (Colombia). Huayna Cápac.  Sur: Río Maule (Chile). Túpac Yupanqui.  Este: Región amazónica.  Oeste: Océano Pacífico. ____________________________________________ EDITH ELEJALDE 5
  6. 6. HUAYNA CÁPAC (1493-1525)  Máxima expansión del imperio inca.  Nació en Tumibamaba.  Embelleció Quito y Tumibamba.  Declara como segunda capital a Tumibamba.  Extendió sus dominios hasta el río Ancasmayo en Colombia.  En Tumibamba recibió la noticia hombres barbudos (confundidos con Huiracocha). ____________________________________________ EDITH ELEJALDE 6
  7. 7. HUAYNA CÁPAC (1493-1525)  Murió víctima de una enfermedad rara y heredó el trono a su hijo Ninan Coyuchi.  Ninan Coyuchi también murió.  La muerte de Huayna Cápac inicia el periodo de decadencia inca. ____________________________________________ EDITH ELEJALDE 7
  8. 8. NO OLVIDES OBTENER MATERIAL COMPLEMENTARIO COMO PREGUNTAS Y MÁS TEMAS EN ESTE LINK: ▶️ https://cejadefrida.blogspot.com/2021/ 04/curso-virtual-de-historia-2.html
  9. 9. ETAPAS DE SU HISTORIA 1. ETAPA PREIMPERIAL 2. ETAPA IMPERIAL 3. ETAPA DE CRISIS SUCESORIA ____________________________________________ EDITH ELEJALDE 9
  10. 10. HUÁSCAR (1525-1532) Designado inca por los nobles del Cusco, luego de la muerte de Huayna Cápac y Ninan Coyuchi. ____________________________________________ EDITH ELEJALDE 10
  11. 11. HUÁSCAR (1525-1532)  Huáscar tenía un hermano de nombre Atahualpa.  Su hermano y rival Atahualpa nace en el Cusco, aunque algunos consideran que nació en Quito.  Atahualpa vivió en Quito más de 10 años junto a su padre Huayna Cápac y su madre la princesa quiteña Pacha. ____________________________________________ EDITH ELEJALDE 11
  12. 12. HÚASCAR Poder del Cusco. Nobleza cuzqueña. ATAHUALPA Poder de Quito. Ejércitos de Huayna Cápac. ____________________________________________ EDITH ELEJALDE 12
  13. 13. ENFRENTAMIENTO ENTRE HUÁSCAR Y ATAHUALPA  Cuando Huáscar se convirtió en Inca le incomodaba que Atahualpa tuviera el mando del ejército.  Le ordenó a Atahualpa que lleve la momia de Huayna Cápac al Cusco. ____________________________________________ EDITH ELEJALDE 13
  14. 14. ENFRENTAMIENTO ENTRE HUÁSCAR Y ATAHUALPA  Atahualpa desconfía y decide no ir a rendir pleitesía a su hermano.  Envió el cuerpo embalsamado de su padre, Huayna Cápac (de Quito al Cusco), y regalos. ____________________________________________ EDITH ELEJALDE 14
  15. 15.  Encolerizado Huáscar mató a los embajadores de Atahualpa.  Esto provocó la sublevación de Atahualpa desencadenándos e la guerra civil. ____________________________________________ EDITH ELEJALDE 15
  16. 16.  Huáscar ganó las primeras batallas e incluso consiguió encarcelar a Atahualpa.  Atahualpa escapó.  Atahualpa reorganizó su ejército y derrotó a Huáscar en la batalla final de Quipaypampa.  Huáscar fue hecho prisionero y vio como toda su familia fue ejecutada. GUERRA CIVIL ____________________________________________ EDITH ELEJALDE 16
  17. 17.  Atahualpa fue capturado por los españoles.  Finalmente Atahualpa, que estaba a su vez retenido por los españoles, dio orden de ejecutar a su hermano.  Atahualpa muere en la horca por los españoles. ATAHUALPA (1532) ____________________________________________ EDITH ELEJALDE 17
  18. 18. VER: CAPTURA DE ATAHUALPA https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QCYz2Re-rr4 1. ¿Qué pasó en Cajamarca en 1532? 2. ¿Por qué Atahualpa no se armó para el encuentro con los españoles? ____________________________________________ EDITH ELEJALDE 18
  19. 19. ¡MUCHAS GRACIAS! Lima, Perú. BANCO DE PREGUNTAS https://cejadefrida.blogspot.com/ 2021/04/banco-de-preguntas.html
  20. 20. ¡MUCHAS GRACIAS! Lima, Perú. BANCO DE PREGUNTAS https://cejadefrida.blogspot.com/ 2021/04/banco-de-preguntas.html

