EDITH ELEJALDE
ETAPA PREHISPÁNICA EN EL PERÚ JOHN ROWE LUIS LUMBRERAS PRECERÁMICO LÍTICO ARCAICO 1ER HORIZONTE: CHAVÍN FORMATIVO: CHAVÍN ...
¿QUÉ ELEMENTO CARACTERIZA A UNA CIVILIZACIÓN? ___________________________________________________ POR EDITH ELEJALDE 3
¿QUÉ ES UNA CIVILIZACIÓN? La palabra civilización hace referencia a las sociedades humanas con una estructura compleja. Ca...
___________________________________________________ POR EDITH ELEJALDE 5
FOCOS DE CIVILIZACIÓN EN EL MUNDO MESOPOTAMIA EGIPTO CARAL CHINA MESOAMÉRICA INDIA CIVILIZACIÓN: Grado superior de desarro...
CARAL: PRIMERA CIUDAD DE AMÉRICA (2900 a.C.-1500 a.C).  Considerada una de las ciudades más antiguas del mundo (junto con...
NO OLVIDES OBTENER MATERIAL COMPLEMENTARIO COMO PREGUNTAS Y MÁS TEMAS EN ESTE LINK: ▶️ https://cejadefrida.blogspot.com/20...
___________________________________________________ POR EDITH ELEJALDE 9
CARACTERÍSTICAS  Caral se encuentra entre las seis civilizaciones más antiguas del mundo.  Primer estado de América (300...
TEOCRACIA: SACERDOTES  Primer gobierno estatal del continente americano.  Dirigida por sacerdotes astrónomos especializa...
RELIGIÓN  Los sacerdotes realizaban ceremonias públicas.  Realizaban rituales en el Altar del Fuego Sagrado. ___________...
 Conjunto de edificios monumentales con distintas funciones ceremoniales y administrativas.  Consta de templos piramidal...
TÉCNICA CONSTRUCTIVA: LA SICRA  Uso de la shicra: Bolsas en forma de red, rellenas de piedra.  Se empleaban en construcc...
ECONOMÍA  Base: Agricultura.  Productos: Zapallo, frijol, calabazas, algodón, camote, ají.  Comercio: Se dio a través d...
VIDEO: CARAL https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZZ9_ZLst4dU 1. ¿Qué características notas en el complejo Caral? 2. ¿Por qué C...
¡MUCHAS GRACIAS! Lima, 2021. BANCO DE PREGUNTAS https://cejadefrida.blogspot.com/ 2021/04/banco-de-preguntas.html
CIVILIZACIÓN CARAL

Aug. 28, 2021
CIVILIZACIÓN CARAL
HISTORIA DEL PERU, HISTORIA, HISTORIA DE AMERICA, CIENCIAS SOCIALES, HUMANIDADES

CIVILIZACIÓN CARAL

  1. 1. EDITH ELEJALDE
  2. 2. ETAPA PREHISPÁNICA EN EL PERÚ JOHN ROWE LUIS LUMBRERAS PRECERÁMICO LÍTICO ARCAICO 1ER HORIZONTE: CHAVÍN FORMATIVO: CHAVÍN INTERMEDIO TEMPRANO PRIMER DESARROLLO REGIONAL 2DO HORIZONTE: WARI PRIMER IMPERIO ANDINO: WARI INTERMEDIO TARDÍO SEGUNDO DESARROLLO REGIONAL 3ER HORIZONTE: INCA SEGUNDO IMPERIO ANDINO: INCA ___________________________________________________ POR EDITH ELEJALDE 2
  3. 3. ¿QUÉ ELEMENTO CARACTERIZA A UNA CIVILIZACIÓN? ___________________________________________________ POR EDITH ELEJALDE 3
  4. 4. ¿QUÉ ES UNA CIVILIZACIÓN? La palabra civilización hace referencia a las sociedades humanas con una estructura compleja. Características:  Desarrollo de agricultura.  Desarrollo de ganadería.  Sedentarismo.  Surgen las ciudades.  División de la sociedad.  Alfarería, joyería, textiles, etc.  Templos y palacios.  Obras hidráulicas.  Escritura (no en todas). ___________________________________________________ POR EDITH ELEJALDE 4
  5. 5. ___________________________________________________ POR EDITH ELEJALDE 5
  6. 6. FOCOS DE CIVILIZACIÓN EN EL MUNDO MESOPOTAMIA EGIPTO CARAL CHINA MESOAMÉRICA INDIA CIVILIZACIÓN: Grado superior de desarrollo de la sociedad humana. ___________________________________________________ POR EDITH ELEJALDE 6
  7. 7. CARAL: PRIMERA CIUDAD DE AMÉRICA (2900 a.C.-1500 a.C).  Considerada una de las ciudades más antiguas del mundo (junto con Egipto y Mesopotamia). 3000 a.C.  Ubicación: Valle de Supe (norte de Lima).  Río: Supe.  Investigadora: Ruth Shady. ___________________________________________________ POR EDITH ELEJALDE 7
  8. 8. NO OLVIDES OBTENER MATERIAL COMPLEMENTARIO COMO PREGUNTAS Y MÁS TEMAS EN ESTE LINK: ▶️ https://cejadefrida.blogspot.com/2021/ 04/curso-virtual-de-historia-2.html
  9. 9. ___________________________________________________ POR EDITH ELEJALDE 9
  10. 10. CARACTERÍSTICAS  Caral se encuentra entre las seis civilizaciones más antiguas del mundo.  Primer estado de América (3000- 1500 a.C.).  Primera ciudad de América.  Su control territorial abarcó los valles de Supe, Pativilca y Fortaleza.  Caral significa “Lugar donde se hacen ofrendas” o “fibra” “junco”.  Caral también es el lugar en donde posiblemente apareció el idioma quechua (Alfredo Torero).  Desconocieron la alfarería y orfebrería. ___________________________________________________ POR EDITH ELEJALDE 10
  11. 11. TEOCRACIA: SACERDOTES  Primer gobierno estatal del continente americano.  Dirigida por sacerdotes astrónomos especializados en los calendarios agrícolas y el control del agua.  Su poder radicaba en la religión.  Sus sacerdotes se encargaban de la religión, administrar y estudio astronómico. ___________________________________________________ POR EDITH ELEJALDE 11
  12. 12. RELIGIÓN  Los sacerdotes realizaban ceremonias públicas.  Realizaban rituales en el Altar del Fuego Sagrado. ___________________________________________________ POR EDITH ELEJALDE 12
  13. 13.  Conjunto de edificios monumentales con distintas funciones ceremoniales y administrativas.  Consta de templos piramidales truncas, anfiteatros, plazas, calles, residencias, talleres, canales de riego y campos agrícolas adyacentes. LA CIUDAD SAGRADA DE CARAL ___________________________________________________ POR EDITH ELEJALDE 13
  14. 14. TÉCNICA CONSTRUCTIVA: LA SICRA  Uso de la shicra: Bolsas en forma de red, rellenas de piedra.  Se empleaban en construcciones de tipo ceremonial. ___________________________________________________ POR EDITH ELEJALDE 14
  15. 15. ECONOMÍA  Base: Agricultura.  Productos: Zapallo, frijol, calabazas, algodón, camote, ají.  Comercio: Se dio a través del trueque. -Trueque con valles costeños desde Santa hasta el río Chillón. ___________________________________________________ POR EDITH ELEJALDE 15
  16. 16. VIDEO: CARAL https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZZ9_ZLst4dU 1. ¿Qué características notas en el complejo Caral? 2. ¿Por qué Caral es considerada la primera civilización de América? ___________________________________________________ POR EDITH ELEJALDE 16
  17. 17. ¡MUCHAS GRACIAS! Lima, 2021. BANCO DE PREGUNTAS https://cejadefrida.blogspot.com/ 2021/04/banco-de-preguntas.html

CIVILIZACIÓN CARAL HISTORIA DEL PERU, HISTORIA, HISTORIA DE AMERICA, CIENCIAS SOCIALES, HUMANIDADES

