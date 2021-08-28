CIVILIZACIÓN CARAL

Slideshare uses cookies to improve functionality and performance, and to provide you with relevant advertising. If you continue browsing the site, you agree to the use of cookies on this website. See our User Agreement and Privacy Policy.
Slideshare uses cookies to improve functionality and performance, and to provide you with relevant advertising. If you continue browsing the site, you agree to the use of cookies on this website. See our Privacy Policy and User Agreement for details.
2.
ETAPA PREHISPÁNICA EN EL PERÚ
JOHN ROWE LUIS LUMBRERAS
PRECERÁMICO LÍTICO
ARCAICO
1ER HORIZONTE: CHAVÍN FORMATIVO: CHAVÍN
INTERMEDIO TEMPRANO PRIMER DESARROLLO REGIONAL
2DO HORIZONTE: WARI PRIMER IMPERIO ANDINO: WARI
INTERMEDIO TARDÍO SEGUNDO DESARROLLO REGIONAL
3ER HORIZONTE: INCA SEGUNDO IMPERIO ANDINO: INCA
___________________________________________________
POR EDITH ELEJALDE 2
3.
¿QUÉ ELEMENTO
CARACTERIZA A UNA
CIVILIZACIÓN?
___________________________________________________
POR EDITH ELEJALDE 3
4.
¿QUÉ ES UNA CIVILIZACIÓN?
La palabra civilización hace referencia a las sociedades humanas
con una estructura compleja. Características:
Desarrollo de agricultura.
Desarrollo de ganadería.
Sedentarismo.
Surgen las ciudades.
División de la sociedad.
Alfarería, joyería, textiles, etc.
Templos y palacios.
Obras hidráulicas.
Escritura (no en todas).
___________________________________________________
POR EDITH ELEJALDE 4
5.
___________________________________________________
POR EDITH ELEJALDE 5
6.
FOCOS DE CIVILIZACIÓN EN EL
MUNDO
MESOPOTAMIA
EGIPTO
CARAL
CHINA
MESOAMÉRICA
INDIA
CIVILIZACIÓN:
Grado superior de
desarrollo de la
sociedad humana.
___________________________________________________
POR EDITH ELEJALDE 6
7.
CARAL: PRIMERA CIUDAD DE
AMÉRICA (2900 a.C.-1500 a.C).
Considerada una de las
ciudades más antiguas
del mundo (junto con
Egipto y Mesopotamia).
3000 a.C.
Ubicación: Valle de Supe
(norte de Lima).
Río: Supe.
Investigadora: Ruth
Shady.
___________________________________________________
POR EDITH ELEJALDE 7
8.
NO OLVIDES OBTENER MATERIAL
COMPLEMENTARIO COMO
PREGUNTAS Y MÁS TEMAS EN ESTE
LINK: ▶️
https://cejadefrida.blogspot.com/2021/
04/curso-virtual-de-historia-2.html
9.
___________________________________________________
POR EDITH ELEJALDE 9
10.
CARACTERÍSTICAS
Caral se encuentra entre las seis
civilizaciones más antiguas del
mundo.
Primer estado de América (3000-
1500 a.C.).
Primera ciudad de América.
Su control territorial abarcó los
valles de Supe, Pativilca y Fortaleza.
Caral significa “Lugar donde se hacen
ofrendas” o “fibra” “junco”.
Caral también es el lugar en donde
posiblemente apareció el idioma
quechua (Alfredo Torero).
Desconocieron la alfarería y
orfebrería.
___________________________________________________
POR EDITH ELEJALDE 10
11.
TEOCRACIA: SACERDOTES
Primer gobierno estatal del
continente americano.
Dirigida por sacerdotes
astrónomos especializados
en los calendarios agrícolas y
el control del agua.
Su poder radicaba en la
religión.
Sus sacerdotes se encargaban
de la religión, administrar y
estudio astronómico.
___________________________________________________
POR EDITH ELEJALDE 11
12.
RELIGIÓN
Los sacerdotes
realizaban
ceremonias
públicas.
Realizaban rituales
en el Altar del
Fuego Sagrado.
___________________________________________________
POR EDITH ELEJALDE 12
13.
Conjunto de edificios
monumentales con
distintas funciones
ceremoniales y
administrativas.
Consta de templos
piramidales truncas,
anfiteatros, plazas, calles,
residencias, talleres,
canales de riego y campos
agrícolas adyacentes.
LA CIUDAD SAGRADA DE CARAL
___________________________________________________
POR EDITH ELEJALDE 13
14.
TÉCNICA CONSTRUCTIVA: LA SICRA
Uso de la shicra:
Bolsas en forma de
red, rellenas de
piedra.
Se empleaban en
construcciones de
tipo ceremonial.
___________________________________________________
POR EDITH ELEJALDE 14
15.
ECONOMÍA
Base: Agricultura.
Productos: Zapallo,
frijol, calabazas,
algodón, camote, ají.
Comercio: Se dio a
través del trueque.
-Trueque con valles
costeños desde Santa
hasta el río Chillón.
___________________________________________________
POR EDITH ELEJALDE 15
16.
VIDEO: CARAL
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZZ9_ZLst4dU
1. ¿Qué características notas
en el complejo Caral?
2. ¿Por qué Caral es
considerada la primera
civilización de América?
___________________________________________________
POR EDITH ELEJALDE 16
17.
¡MUCHAS GRACIAS!
Lima, 2021.
BANCO DE PREGUNTAS
https://cejadefrida.blogspot.com/
2021/04/banco-de-preguntas.html
Be the first to comment
CIVILIZACIÓN CARAL
HISTORIA DEL PERU, HISTORIA, HISTORIA DE AMERICA, CIENCIAS SOCIALES, HUMANIDADES
Be the first to comment