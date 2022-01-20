Successfully reported this slideshow.
CAPTURA DEL INCA ATAHUALPA

Jan. 20, 2022
CAPTURA DEL INCA ATAHUALPA

  1. 1. EDITH ELEJALDE
  2. 2. CONTEXTO CONTEXTO: 3er Viaje de Pizarro (164 españoles).  Francisco Pizarro desembarcó en Tumbes a principios de 1532.  A orillas del río Chira fundó la ciudad de San Miguel de Tangarará (1532) en Piura. -Primera ciudad fundada por los españoles en América del Sur. ____________________________________________ EDITH ELEJALDE 2
  3. 3. CONTEXTO  En Piura, Pizarro se enteró de la guerra entre Huáscar y Atahualpa.  Pizarro hizo alianzas con etnias enemigas de los incas (tallanes, cañaris, chachapoyas, huancas, chimúes, chinchas, etc.).  Ofreció liberarlos de los incas y castigar al inca usurpador. ____________________________________________ EDITH ELEJALDE 3
  4. 4. ____________________________________________ EDITH ELEJALDE 4
  5. 5. SUCESOS DE CAJAMARCA  Pizarro continuó su marcha hacia Cajamarca con indígenas aliados.  Hernando Pizarro y Hernando de Soto invitaron a Atahualpa para un encuentro con Pizarro.  Atahualpa estaba en lo baños de Cunoc.  Intérprete: Martinillo. ____________________________________________ EDITH ELEJALDE 5
  6. 6. CAPTURA DEL INCA (16/11/1532)  Atahualpa fue capturado en la plaza de Cajamarca.  Fraile dominico Vicente de Valverde le leyó el Requerimiento (traducido por Felipillo).  El Inca arrojó la Biblia.  Cañones, caballos, armas de fuego. Pizarro evitó que lo maten. ____________________________________________ EDITH ELEJALDE 6
  7. 7. LECTURA: CAJAMARCA 1532  “Escondidos dentro de la ciudad, las tropas españolas presenciaron el ingreso del Inca a la plaza mayor {...} Atahualpa cometió el error de subestimar el peligro que el pequeño grupo de españoles representaba y acudió escoltado únicamente por un grupo de entre 3000 y 6000 servidores.  El Inca, cargado en andas, se condujo hasta el centro de la plaza {…} Se sorprendió al no ver a ningún español y preguntó a su espía Ciquinchara dónde estaban todos ellos. Algunos de sus capitanes le respondieron que los españoles estaban escondidos de miedo.  De pronto, avanzó hacia Atahualpa un hombre barbado y vestido con un hábito blanquinegro: era el fraile Vicente de Valverde, acompañado de un intérprete indígena (Felipillo, según cronistas) y del soldado español Hernando de Aldana, el único de la hueste hispana que entendía ligeramente el idioma de los incas.  Valverde, portando una cruz y un breviario, inició el llamado Requerimiento, ordenando a Atahualpa que renunciara a su religión pagana y que aceptara en cambio al catolicismo como su fe y a Carlos I de España, como soberano. Atahualpa se sintió insultado y confundido por los españoles.” ____________________________________________ EDITH ELEJALDE 7
  8. 8. NO OLVIDES OBTENER MATERIAL COMPLEMENTARIO COMO PREGUNTAS Y MÁS TEMAS EN ESTE LINK: ▶️ https://cejadefrida.blogspot.com/2021/ 04/curso-virtual-de-historia-2.html
  9. 9. PREGUNTAS 1. ¿Por qué crees que el inca Atahualpa se expuso de esa manera a los españoles? 2. ¿Por qué hubo etnias que apoyaron a los españoles? ____________________________________________ EDITH ELEJALDE 9
  10. 10. VIDEO: CAJAMARCA https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QCYz2Re-rr4 1. ¿Por qué crees que el inca Atahualpa se expuso de esa manera a los españoles? 2. ¿Cómo fue el encuentro entre Atahaulpa y los españoles? ____________________________________________ EDITH ELEJALDE 10
  11. 11. DOMINIO ESPAÑOL 1532 1821 289 AÑOS ____________________________________________ EDITH ELEJALDE 11
  12. 12.  Atahualpa fue capturado por los españoles.  Finalmente Atahualpa, que estaba a su vez retenido por los españoles, dio orden de ejecutar a su hermano.  Atahualpa muere en la horca por los españoles. EL CAUTIVERIO DE ATAHUALPA (1532) ____________________________________________ EDITH ELEJALDE 12
  13. 13. RESCATE  Atahualpa ofreció 2 cuartos de plata y 1 de oro hasta la altura de su mano (40 días de plazo).  En prisión Atahualpa manda matar a Huáscar.  A precios de 31 de marzo de 2015, el rescate equivaldría a 232 millones de dólares (el oro) y 6 millones de dólares (la plata) aproximadamente. EL CUARTO DEL RESCATE ____________________________________________ EDITH ELEJALDE 13
  14. 14. JUICIO A ATAHUALPA  ATAHUALPA FUE JUZGADO:  Traidor, fratricida, incestuoso, polígamo, idólatra y hereje.  Fue condenado a morir en la hoguera  Para proteger su camaquén, Atahualpa decidió bautizarse como Juan Francisco (Padrino: Francisco Pizarro).  Muere por ahorcamiento (pena del garrote). MUERTE DEL INCA (26/07/1533) ____________________________________________ EDITH ELEJALDE 14
  15. 15. CONSECUENCIAS  Los españoles conquistaron el Tahuantinsuyo y nombraron como inca al hermano de Atahualpa, el joven TOPARPA, pero este muere durante el viaje de Cajamarca al Cusco.  Entonces eligieron a Manco Inca (del bando de Huáscar), hijo de Huayna Cápac y medio hermano de Atahualpa, quien recibió la mascaipacha de manos de los españoles en 1534. ____________________________________________ EDITH ELEJALDE 15
  16. 16. CAUSAS DE LA CAÍDA DEL IMPERIO  Descontento de reinos enemigos de los incas: Cañaris, Chachapoyas, tallanes, etc.  Rivalidad entre quiteños (Atahualpa) y cusqueños (Huáscar).  Mejores armas de los españoles. DESCONTENTOS RIVALIDADES INTERNAS ESPAÑOLES INCAS ____________________________________________ EDITH ELEJALDE 16
  17. 17. LOS FUNERALES DEL INCA DEL PINTOR LUIS MONTERO ____________________________________________ EDITH ELEJALDE 17
  18. 18. ¡MUCHAS GRACIAS! Lima, Perú. BANCO DE PREGUNTAS https://cejadefrida.blogspot.com/ 2021/04/banco-de-preguntas.html
  19. 19. ¡MUCHAS GRACIAS! Lima, Perú. BANCO DE PREGUNTAS https://cejadefrida.blogspot.com/ 2021/04/banco-de-preguntas.html

