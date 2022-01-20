Successfully reported this slideshow.
CAPAC CUNA HANAN

Jan. 20, 2022
HISTORIA, HISTORIA UNIVERSAL, HISTORIA MUNDIAL, HISTORIA DE AMERICA, HISTORIA DEL PERU, CIENCIAS SOCIALES, LETRAS, HUMANIDADES, HISTORIA ANTIGUA, CULTURAS PREHISPANICAS, CULTURAS DEL PERU, INCANATO, EPOCA INCAICA, LOS INCAS, HISTORIA INCAICA, EL TAHUANTINSUYO,

  1. 1. EDITH ELEJALDE
  2. 2. DESARROLLO CULTURAL EN EL PERÚ JOHN ROWE LUIS LUMBRERAS PRECERÁMICO LÍTICO ARCAICO 1ER HORIZONTE: CHAVÍN FORMATIVO: CHAVÍN INTERMEDIO TEMPRANO PRIMER DESARROLLO REGIONAL 2DO HORIZONTE: WARI PRIMER IMPERIO ANDINO: WARI INTERMEDIO TARDÍO SEGUNDO DESARROLLO REGIONAL 3ER HORIZONTE: INCA SEGUNDO IMPERIO ANDINO: INCA ____________________________________________ EDITH ELEJALDE 2
  3. 3. ETAPAS DE SU HISTORIA 1. ETAPA PREIMPERIAL 2. ETAPA IMPERIAL 3. ETAPA DE CRISIS SUCESORIA ____________________________________________ EDITH ELEJALDE 3
  4. 4. PERIODO PRE IMPERIAL CONFEDERACIÓN a) PERIODO HURIN -Alianzas. -Cápac Yupanqui es asesinado. Entonces guerra civil entre Hurin y Hanan. b) PERIODO HANAN -Inca Roca (Establece el Yachayhuasi). -Wiracocha Se da la Invasión de los Chancas. Entonces, se enfrentan: Cusi Yupanqui (Pachacútec) VS Asto Huaranga en la Batalla de Yawarpampa (1438). PERIODO IMPERIAL PERIODO IMPERIAL CRISIS SUCESORIA HISTORIA INCA 1.- PACHACÚTEC (1438-1471) -Organiza el Imperio -Inicia la invasión Chimú -Se construye Sacsayhumán y el Coricancha. 2.- TÚPAC YUPANQUI (1471- 1493) -Máximo conquistador. -Consolida la invasión a Chimú. -Al norte conquista Ecuador, y al sur llega hasta Maule (Chile). 3.-HUAYNA CÁPAC (1493-1525) -Administrador. Consolidación -Máxima expansión (Ancasmayo). -Establece la ciudad de Tumibamba. -Ninan Coyuchi lo sucede. Al morir Ninan Coyuchi se genera una crisis. 4.- HUÁSCAR O TÚPAC CUSI HUALLPA (1525-1532) -Guerra civil entre Huáscar y Atahualpa. 5.-ATAHUALPA (1532) No se coloca la mascaipacha. Es un inca de hecho, pero no de derecho. ____________________________________________ EDITH ELEJALDE 4
  5. 5. 1.A. ETAPA HURIN 1.B. ETAPA HANAN 1.LA CONFEDERACIÓN
  6. 6. 1.B. PERIODO HANAN  Hanan: “Los de arriba”  Los de la parte alta de la ciudad.  Guerreros.  Desde Inca Roca hasta Huiracocha.  Luego de la confederación viene la etapa imperial y siguen gobernando los Hanan. -Inca Roca -Yahuar Huaca -Huiracocha -PACHACÚTEC - AMARU YUPANQUI -TÚPAC YUPANQUI -HUAYANA CÁPAC -HÚASCAR -ATAHUALPA ____________________________________________ EDITH ELEJALDE 6
  7. 7. INCAS HANAN  6. INCA ROCA: Es el primero en llamarse inca.  A partir de su gobierno se produjo un cambio político que trajo a la dinastía Hanan al gobierno (asesinato de Cápac Yupanqui).  Problemas en la confederación con los ayamarcas. Estableció el yachayhuasi (casa del saber).  7. YAHUAR HUACA: Su nombre significa “El que llora sangre”.  Se dice que de pequeño fue raptado por los ayamarca (por Tocay Cápac) para asesinarlo y que lloró sangre ante sus captores, quienes lo abandonaron.  8. HUIRACOCHA: Fue quien gobernó más tiempo (60 años).  Doblegó la sublevación de los ayamarcas y pisaj. ENFRENTAMIENTO CON LOS CHANCAS (Apurímac) lo cual puso en peligro a la etnia inca. El chanca Asto Huaraca lo hizo huir junto con su hijo Urco. ____________________________________________ EDITH ELEJALDE 7
  8. 8. 6. INCA ROCA  Su nombre significa “Ser luminoso”.  Es el primero en llamarse inca.  A partir de su gobierno se produjo un cambio político que trajo a la dinastía Hanan al gobierno (asesinato de Cápac Yupanqui).  Problemas en la confederación: -Los ayamarcas trataron de separarse de la confederación cusqueña, pero Inca Roca los dominó por la guerra. -Los chancas invadieron el territorio de la confederación cusqueña, pero Inca Roca con ayuda de los cana y canchis los hicieron huir.  Estableció el yachayhuasi (casa del saber). YACHAIHUASI ____________________________________________ EDITH ELEJALDE 8
  9. 9. VER: YACHAYHUASI https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zaCQ9_CFovk 1. ¿Quiénes eran los amautas? 2. ¿Qué enseñaban los amautas? ____________________________________________ EDITH ELEJALDE 9
  10. 10. 7. YAHUAR HUACA  Su nombre significa “El que llora sangre”.  Se dice que de pequeño fue raptado por los ayamarca (por Tocay Cápac) para asesinarlo y que lloró sangre ante sus captores, quienes lo abandonaron.  Conquistó a los condesuyos.  Fue asesinado por los condesuyos de un garrote en la cabeza. ____________________________________________ EDITH ELEJALDE 10
  11. 11. 8. HUIRACOCHA  Su nombre significa "Espuma de las aguas".  Fue quien gobernó más tiempo (60 años).  Doblegó la sublevación de los ayamarcas y pisaj.  ENFRENTAMIENTO CON LOS CHANCAS (Apurímac) lo cual puso en peligro a la etnia inca. -El chanca Asto Huaraca lo hizo huir junto con su hijo Urco. ____________________________________________ EDITH ELEJALDE 11
  12. 12. BATALLA DE YAHUARPAMPA (Cusco, 1438)  “Pampa de sangre”.  Incas y chancas se enfrentan.  Se da la Invasión de los Chancas. Entonces, se enfrentan: Cusi Yupanqui (Pachacútec) contra Asto Huaranga en la Batalla de Yawarpampa (1438).  Leyenda de los Pururaucas.  Cusi Yupanqui se hizo llamar Pachacútec “Transformador del mundo” y se declaró emperador. ____________________________________________ EDITH ELEJALDE 12
  13. 13. VIDEO: LEYENDA DE LOS PURURAUCAS https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2-Mcrayrocw 1. ¿Quienes eran los pururaucas? 2. ¿Quién era Cusi Yupanqui o Pachacútec? ____________________________________________ EDITH ELEJALDE 13
