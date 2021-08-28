ARCAICO SUPERIOR 2

Successfully reported this slideshow.
EDITH ELEJALDE
ETAPA PREHISPÁNICA EN EL PERÚ JOHN ROWE LUIS LUMBRERAS PRECERÁMICO LÍTICO ARCAICO 1ER HORIZONTE: CHAVÍN FORMATIVO: CHAVÍN ...
SEDENTARISMO DIVISIÓN SOCIAL ENTRE ESPECIALISTAS Y PRODUCTORES AGRICULTURA ARCAICO SUPERIOR INTERCAMBIOS CON OTROS PUEBLOS...
SE DESARROLLAN NUEVOS CONOCIMIENTOS  Nuevos conocimientos en: -Arquitectura: Templos. -Escultura: Templo de las Manos Cru...
 Desarrollo de los primeros centros ceremoniales: -Templos en forma de “U”. -Poseen plazas hundidas y fogones. Como: -Ásp...
AVANCES DEL ARCAICO SUPERIOR PIRÁMIDES TRUNCAS PLAZAS HUNDIDAS ESCULTURA EN BARRO TEJIDOS ________________________________...
RESTOS DEL ARCAICO SUPERIOR COMPLEJO LUGAR IMPORTANCIA INVESTIGAD OR DATA CIÓN EL PARAISO Lima Centro ceremonial en la des...
EL PARAISO (LIMA)  Lima, Lima.  Centro ceremonial en la desembocadura del río Chillón.  Frederic Engel  4300 a.C. ____...
VIDEO: HUACA PARAISO https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Sekm34MHNvI 1.¿Qué edificaciones observas en el Complejo El Paraíso? ...
CARAL (LIMA)  Lima, Supe.  Primera ciudad de América.  Ruth Shady.  3000 a.C. ________________________________________...
ÁSPERO (LIMA)  Lima, Barranca.  Primera ciudad pesquera del Perú y primer puerto (se encontraron restos de anchoveta con...
VER: ASPERO https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PsiA0K2cqeI 1.¿Qué características notas en las construcciones de Áspero? 2. ¿...
HUACA PRIETA (LA LIBERTAD)  La Libertad.  Tejidos más antiguos del Perú.  Por primera se usa el carbono 14.  Junius Bi...
KOTOSH (HUÁNUCO)  Huánuco.  Se encuentra el Templo de las Manos Cruzadas (Primer templo religioso de América).  Julio C...
VIDEO: KOTOSH https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=utjCv1bG-C0 ____________________________________________ POR EDITH ELEJALDE ...
LAS ALDAS (ANCASH) Ancash. Centro ceremonial con plaza circular hundida. Frederic Engel. 1600 a.C. ___________________...
BANCO DE PREGUNTAS https://cejadefrida.blogspot.com/ 2021/04/banco-de-preguntas.html
ARCAICO SUPERIOR 2

Education
Aug. 28, 2021
24 views

ARCAICO SUPERIOR 2
HISTORIA DEL PERU, HISTORIA, HISTORIA DE AMERICA, CIENCIAS SOCIALES, HUMANIDADES

ARCAICO SUPERIOR 2

  1. 1. EDITH ELEJALDE
  2. 2. ETAPA PREHISPÁNICA EN EL PERÚ JOHN ROWE LUIS LUMBRERAS PRECERÁMICO LÍTICO ARCAICO 1ER HORIZONTE: CHAVÍN FORMATIVO: CHAVÍN INTERMEDIO TEMPRANO PRIMER DESARROLLO REGIONAL 2DO HORIZONTE: WARI PRIMER IMPERIO ANDINO: WARI INTERMEDIO TARDÍO SEGUNDO DESARROLLO REGIONAL 3ER HORIZONTE: INCA SEGUNDO IMPERIO ANDINO: INCA ____________________________________________ POR EDITH ELEJALDE 2
  3. 3. SEDENTARISMO DIVISIÓN SOCIAL ENTRE ESPECIALISTAS Y PRODUCTORES AGRICULTURA ARCAICO SUPERIOR INTERCAMBIOS CON OTROS PUEBLOS HOLOCENO MAYOR POBLACIÓN (AYLLUS) ____________________________________________ POR EDITH ELEJALDE 3
  4. 4. SE DESARROLLAN NUEVOS CONOCIMIENTOS  Nuevos conocimientos en: -Arquitectura: Templos. -Escultura: Templo de las Manos Cruzadas (Kotosh Huánuco). -Textilería: En Huaca Prieta (entrelazado). ____________________________________________ POR EDITH ELEJALDE 4
  5. 5.  Desarrollo de los primeros centros ceremoniales: -Templos en forma de “U”. -Poseen plazas hundidas y fogones. Como: -Áspero (Lima): Huaca de los Ídolos. -Kotosh (Huánuco): Templo de las manos cruzadas. -Las Aldas (Ancash): Templo con plaza circular hundida. -Caral (Lima): 1ra ciudad de América. DESARROLLO DE PRIMEROS CENTROS CEREMONIALES ____________________________________________ POR EDITH ELEJALDE 5
  6. 6. AVANCES DEL ARCAICO SUPERIOR PIRÁMIDES TRUNCAS PLAZAS HUNDIDAS ESCULTURA EN BARRO TEJIDOS ____________________________________________ POR EDITH ELEJALDE 6
  7. 7. RESTOS DEL ARCAICO SUPERIOR COMPLEJO LUGAR IMPORTANCIA INVESTIGAD OR DATA CIÓN EL PARAISO Lima Centro ceremonial en la desembocadura del río Chillón. Frederic Engel 4300 a.C. CARAL Lima Primera ciudad de América. Ruth Shady 3000 a.C. ÁSPERO Lima Huaca de los Ídolos. Se encontraron estatuillas femeninas de barro sin cocer. Robert Feldman 3000 a.C. HUACA PRIETA La Libertad Tejidos más antiguos del Perú. Por primera se usa el carbono 14. Junius Bird 2700 a. C. KOTOSH Huánuco Se encuentra el Templo de las Manos Cruzadas (Primer templo religioso de América). Julio C. Telllo Seichi Izumi 2240 a.C. LAS ALDAS Ancash Centro ceremonial con plaza circular hundida. Frederic Engel 1600 a.C. ____________________________________________ POR EDITH ELEJALDE 7
  ▶️ https://cejadefrida.blogspot.com/2021/ 04/curso-virtual-de-historia-2.html
  9. 9. EL PARAISO (LIMA)  Lima, Lima.  Centro ceremonial en la desembocadura del río Chillón.  Frederic Engel  4300 a.C. ____________________________________________ POR EDITH ELEJALDE 9
  10. 10. VIDEO: HUACA PARAISO https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Sekm34MHNvI 1.¿Qué edificaciones observas en el Complejo El Paraíso? ____________________________________________ POR EDITH ELEJALDE 10
  11. 11. CARAL (LIMA)  Lima, Supe.  Primera ciudad de América.  Ruth Shady.  3000 a.C. ____________________________________________ POR EDITH ELEJALDE 11
  12. 12. ÁSPERO (LIMA)  Lima, Barranca.  Primera ciudad pesquera del Perú y primer puerto (se encontraron restos de anchoveta consumida por humanos y redes).  Huaca de los Ídolos. Se encontraron estatuillas femeninas de barro sin cocer.  Posee plaza circular.  Robert Feldman.  3000 a.C. ____________________________________________ POR EDITH ELEJALDE 12
  13. 13. VER: ASPERO https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PsiA0K2cqeI 1.¿Qué características notas en las construcciones de Áspero? 2. ¿Por qué la llaman a Áspero la primera ciudad pesquera del Perú? ____________________________________________ POR EDITH ELEJALDE 13
  14. 14. HUACA PRIETA (LA LIBERTAD)  La Libertad.  Tejidos más antiguos del Perú.  Por primera se usa el carbono 14.  Junius Bird  2700 a. C. ____________________________________________ POR EDITH ELEJALDE 14
  15. 15. KOTOSH (HUÁNUCO)  Huánuco.  Se encuentra el Templo de las Manos Cruzadas (Primer templo religioso de América).  Julio C. Telllo y Seichi Izumi.  2240 a.C. ____________________________________________ POR EDITH ELEJALDE 15
  16. 16. VIDEO: KOTOSH https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=utjCv1bG-C0 ____________________________________________ POR EDITH ELEJALDE 16
  17. 17. LAS ALDAS (ANCASH) Ancash. Centro ceremonial con plaza circular hundida. Frederic Engel. 1600 a.C. ____________________________________________ POR EDITH ELEJALDE 17
  BANCO DE PREGUNTAS https://cejadefrida.blogspot.com/ 2021/04/banco-de-preguntas.html

ARCAICO SUPERIOR 2 HISTORIA DEL PERU, HISTORIA, HISTORIA DE AMERICA, CIENCIAS SOCIALES, HUMANIDADES

