ARCAICO SUPERIOR 2

2.
ETAPA PREHISPÁNICA EN EL PERÚ
JOHN ROWE LUIS LUMBRERAS
PRECERÁMICO LÍTICO
ARCAICO
1ER HORIZONTE: CHAVÍN FORMATIVO: CHAVÍN
INTERMEDIO TEMPRANO PRIMER DESARROLLO REGIONAL
2DO HORIZONTE: WARI PRIMER IMPERIO ANDINO: WARI
INTERMEDIO TARDÍO SEGUNDO DESARROLLO REGIONAL
3ER HORIZONTE: INCA SEGUNDO IMPERIO ANDINO: INCA
____________________________________________
POR EDITH ELEJALDE 2
3.
SEDENTARISMO
DIVISIÓN
SOCIAL ENTRE
ESPECIALISTAS Y
PRODUCTORES
AGRICULTURA
ARCAICO
SUPERIOR
INTERCAMBIOS
CON OTROS
PUEBLOS
HOLOCENO
MAYOR
POBLACIÓN
(AYLLUS)
____________________________________________
POR EDITH ELEJALDE 3
4.
SE DESARROLLAN NUEVOS
CONOCIMIENTOS
Nuevos conocimientos en:
-Arquitectura: Templos.
-Escultura: Templo de las
Manos Cruzadas (Kotosh
Huánuco).
-Textilería: En Huaca Prieta
(entrelazado).
____________________________________________
POR EDITH ELEJALDE 4
5.
Desarrollo de los primeros centros
ceremoniales:
-Templos en forma de “U”.
-Poseen plazas hundidas y fogones.
Como:
-Áspero (Lima): Huaca de los Ídolos.
-Kotosh (Huánuco): Templo de las
manos cruzadas.
-Las Aldas (Ancash): Templo con plaza
circular hundida.
-Caral (Lima): 1ra ciudad de América.
DESARROLLO DE PRIMEROS
CENTROS CEREMONIALES
____________________________________________
POR EDITH ELEJALDE 5
6.
AVANCES DEL ARCAICO SUPERIOR
PIRÁMIDES TRUNCAS PLAZAS HUNDIDAS
ESCULTURA EN BARRO
TEJIDOS
____________________________________________
POR EDITH ELEJALDE 6
7.
RESTOS DEL ARCAICO SUPERIOR
COMPLEJO LUGAR IMPORTANCIA INVESTIGAD
OR
DATA
CIÓN
EL PARAISO Lima Centro ceremonial en la
desembocadura del río Chillón.
Frederic Engel 4300
a.C.
CARAL Lima Primera ciudad de América. Ruth Shady 3000
a.C.
ÁSPERO Lima Huaca de los Ídolos. Se
encontraron estatuillas femeninas
de barro sin cocer.
Robert Feldman 3000
a.C.
HUACA
PRIETA
La
Libertad
Tejidos más antiguos del Perú.
Por primera se usa el carbono 14.
Junius Bird 2700
a. C.
KOTOSH Huánuco Se encuentra el Templo de las
Manos Cruzadas (Primer templo
religioso de América).
Julio C. Telllo
Seichi Izumi
2240
a.C.
LAS ALDAS Ancash Centro ceremonial con plaza
circular hundida.
Frederic Engel 1600
a.C.
____________________________________________
POR EDITH ELEJALDE 7
8.
9.
EL PARAISO (LIMA)
Lima, Lima.
Centro
ceremonial en la
desembocadura del
río Chillón.
Frederic Engel
4300 a.C.
____________________________________________
POR EDITH ELEJALDE 9
10.
VIDEO: HUACA PARAISO
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Sekm34MHNvI
1.¿Qué edificaciones observas
en el Complejo El Paraíso?
____________________________________________
POR EDITH ELEJALDE 10
11.
CARAL (LIMA)
Lima, Supe.
Primera ciudad
de América.
Ruth Shady.
3000 a.C.
____________________________________________
POR EDITH ELEJALDE 11
12.
ÁSPERO (LIMA)
Lima, Barranca.
Primera ciudad
pesquera del Perú y
primer puerto (se
encontraron restos de
anchoveta consumida por
humanos y redes).
Huaca de los Ídolos. Se
encontraron estatuillas
femeninas de barro sin
cocer.
Posee plaza circular.
Robert Feldman.
3000 a.C.
____________________________________________
POR EDITH ELEJALDE 12
13.
VER: ASPERO
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PsiA0K2cqeI
1.¿Qué características notas en
las construcciones de Áspero?
2. ¿Por qué la llaman a Áspero la
primera ciudad pesquera del
Perú?
____________________________________________
POR EDITH ELEJALDE 13
14.
HUACA PRIETA (LA LIBERTAD)
La Libertad.
Tejidos más
antiguos del
Perú.
Por primera se
usa el carbono 14.
Junius Bird
2700 a. C.
____________________________________________
POR EDITH ELEJALDE 14
15.
KOTOSH (HUÁNUCO)
Huánuco.
Se encuentra el
Templo de las Manos
Cruzadas (Primer
templo religioso de
América).
Julio C. Telllo y
Seichi Izumi.
2240 a.C.
____________________________________________
POR EDITH ELEJALDE 15
16.
VIDEO: KOTOSH
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=utjCv1bG-C0
____________________________________________
POR EDITH ELEJALDE 16
17.
LAS ALDAS (ANCASH)
Ancash.
Centro
ceremonial con
plaza circular
hundida.
Frederic Engel.
1600 a.C.
____________________________________________
POR EDITH ELEJALDE 17
18.
¡MUCHAS GRACIAS!
Lima, 2021.
BANCO DE PREGUNTAS
https://cejadefrida.blogspot.com/
2021/04/banco-de-preguntas.html
ARCAICO SUPERIOR 2
HISTORIA DEL PERU, HISTORIA, HISTORIA DE AMERICA, CIENCIAS SOCIALES, HUMANIDADES
