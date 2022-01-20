Successfully reported this slideshow.
GOBERNANTES HURIN DEL TAHUANTINSUYO

Jan. 20, 2022
Education

HISTORIA, HISTORIA UNIVERSAL, HISTORIA MUNDIAL, HISTORIA DE AMERICA, HISTORIA DEL PERU, CIENCIAS SOCIALES, LETRAS, HUMANIDADES, HISTORIA ANTIGUA, CULTURAS PREHISPANICAS, CULTURAS DEL PERU, INCANATO, EPOCA INCAICA, LOS INCAS, HISTORIA INCAICA, EL TAHUANTINSUYO,

GOBERNANTES HURIN DEL TAHUANTINSUYO

  1. 1. EDITH ELEJALDE
  2. 2. DESARROLLO CULTURAL EN EL PERÚ JOHN ROWE LUIS LUMBRERAS PRECERÁMICO LÍTICO ARCAICO 1ER HORIZONTE: CHAVÍN FORMATIVO: CHAVÍN INTERMEDIO TEMPRANO PRIMER DESARROLLO REGIONAL 2DO HORIZONTE: WARI PRIMER IMPERIO ANDINO: WARI INTERMEDIO TARDÍO SEGUNDO DESARROLLO REGIONAL 3ER HORIZONTE: INCA SEGUNDO IMPERIO ANDINO: INCA ____________________________________________ EDITH ELEJALDE 2
  3. 3. ETAPAS DE SU HISTORIA 1. ETAPA PREIMPERIAL 2. ETAPA IMPERIAL 3. ETAPA DE CRISIS SUCESORIA ____________________________________________ EDITH ELEJALDE 3
  4. 4. ETAPA PRE IMPERIAL: LA CONFEDERACIÓN  Durante la primera etapa de los incas (etapa Pre Imperial), el Cusco era una confederación de pueblos, en donde los Incas tenían el liderazgo.  Primero en la dinastía Hurin y luego en la dinastía Hanan. 1. ETAPA PREIMPERIAL ____________________________________________ EDITH ELEJALDE 4
  5. 5. 1.A. ETAPA HURIN 1.B. ETAPA HANAN 1.LA CONFEDERACIÓN
  6. 6. 1.A. PERIODO HURIN  Hurin: “Los de abajo”.  Los de la parte baja de la ciudad.  Desde Manco Cápac hasta Cápac Yupanqui.  Se les conoce como gobernantes míticos, por las casi nulas fuentes que existen sobre ellos. -Manco Capac. -Sinchi Roca. -Lloque Yupanqui. -Mayta Capac. -Capac Yupanqui. ____________________________________________ EDITH ELEJALDE 6
  7. 7. INCAS HURIN  1. MANCO CÁPAC: Su nombre significa “Jefe poderoso”. Fundador de la etnia inca junto con Mama Ocllo. Es quien inicia la dinastía Hurin Cusco.  2. SINCHI ROCA: Estableció la ceremonia del huarachico. Fue el primero en usar mascaipacha.  3. LLOQUE YUPANQUI: Se cree que fue el organizador del primer ejército incaico. Inició la monarquía o CONFEDERACIÓN CUSQUEÑA con los pueblos vecinos (con ayamarcas y huaroc).  4. MAYTA CÁPAC: Las crónicas lo recuerdan como el “Hércules andino”. Se enfrentó a etnias vecinas de los alcahuizas y los colunchimas por mantener el territorio incaico, derrotándolos.  Construyó el primer puente colgante sobre el río Apurímac.  5. CÁPAC YUPANQUI: Fue el primero en traspasar las fronteras naturales del valle del Cusco. Se impuso por las armas a los condesuyos, cuyos y angasmarcas. Se dice que murió envenenado por Cusi Chimbo. Generó un golpe de estado promovido por su hijo Inca Roca. Se generó una guerra civil entre Hurin y Hanan. ____________________________________________ EDITH ELEJALDE 7
  8. 8. NO OLVIDES OBTENER MATERIAL COMPLEMENTARIO COMO PREGUNTAS Y MÁS TEMAS EN ESTE LINK: ▶️ https://cejadefrida.blogspot.com/2021/ 04/curso-virtual-de-historia-2.html
  9. 9. 1. MANCO CÁPAC  Su nombre significa “Jefe poderoso”.  Fundador de la etnia inca junto con Mama Ocllo.  Es quien inicia la dinastía Hurin Cusco.  Sometió a las tribus lares, poques y huallas.  Construyó la primera arquitectura: Inticancha. INTICANCHA ____________________________________________ EDITH ELEJALDE 9
  10. 10. 2. SINCHI ROCA  Su nombre significa “Demasiado poderoso”.  Hijo de Manco Cápac.  Mantuvo alianzas con las etnias vecinas mediante el matrimonio.  El incanato todavía era un curacazgo más.  Impuso el nombre de Cusco.  Estableció la ceremonia del huarachico.  Fue el primero en usar mascaipacha. HUARACHICO ____________________________________________ EDITH ELEJALDE 10
  11. 11. VIDEO: HUARACHICO https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0B_obVhC21k 1. ¿Qué era el Huarachico? 2. ¿Qué tipo de pruebas se hacían en el huarachico? ____________________________________________ EDITH ELEJALDE 11
  12. 12. 3. LLOQUE YUPANQUI  Su nombre significa “zurdo memorable”.  Se cree que fue el organizador del primer ejército incaico.  Inició la monarquía o CONFEDERACIÓN CUSQUEÑA con los pueblos vecinos (con ayamarcas y huaroc). ____________________________________________ EDITH ELEJALDE 12
  13. 13. 4. MAYTA CAPAC  Las crónicas lo recuerdan como el “Hércules andino”.  Se enfrentó a etnias vecinas de los alcahuizas y los colunchimas por mantener el territorio incaico, derrotándolos.  Construyó el primer puente colgante sobre el río Apurímac. ____________________________________________ EDITH ELEJALDE 13
  14. 14. 5. CÁPAC YUPANQUI  Su nombre significa “Poderos y perdurable”.  Fue el primero en traspasar las fronteras naturales del valle del Cusco.  La tensión con los vecinos se acelera.  Tuvo que enfrentarse a los Andahuaylas, consiguiendo el apaciguamiento mediante el matrimonio con la hija del curaca.  Se impuso por las armas a los condesuyos, cuyos y angasmarcas.  Murió envenenado por Cusi Chimbo.  Generó un golpe de estado promovido por su hijo Inca Roca.  Se generó una guerra civil entre Hurin y Hanan. ____________________________________________ EDITH ELEJALDE 14
  15. 15. VER: GUERRA CIVIL HURIN Y HANAN https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oIaa2XszgrA VER DESDE: 00:20 1. ¿Quiénes eran los Hanan Cusco? 2. ¿Por qué envenenaron a Cápac Yupanqui? 3. ¿Qué sucedió luego de la muerte de Cápac Yupanqui? ____________________________________________ EDITH ELEJALDE 15
  16. 16. CAMBIO POLÍTICO HURIN HANAN ____________________________________________ EDITH ELEJALDE 16
  17. 17. ¡MUCHAS GRACIAS! Lima, Perú. BANCO DE PREGUNTAS https://cejadefrida.blogspot.com/ 2021/04/banco-de-preguntas.html
  18. 18. ¡MUCHAS GRACIAS! Lima, Perú. BANCO DE PREGUNTAS https://cejadefrida.blogspot.com/ 2021/04/banco-de-preguntas.html

