Teoria del envejecimiento

INTRODUCCIÓN Las teorías sobre las dos cuestiones clave del proceso de envejecimiento, son: a) las causas de este proceso,...
DESARROLLO J, Según Williams, el envejecimiento es el resultado de unos genes que programan el máximo vigor, especialmente...
En cuanto al problema inverso, o sea los efectos del envejecimiento sobre los genes, dado el papel fundamental del genoma ...
La idea básica de esta teoría genética del envejecimiento es que una mutación del nADN debe alterar la fidelidad de la sín...
CONCLUSIÓN Esta teoría del envejecimiento se ha abandonado al no cumplirse su predicción de que el envejecimiento se debe ...
BIBLIOGRAFÍA https://www.elsevier.es/es-revista-revista-espanola-geriatria-gerontologia-124- articulo-integracion-teorias-...
GRACIAS POR SU ATENCIÓN
  1. 1. CENTRO UNIVERSITARIO METROPOLITANO HIDALGO MATERIA: ESTOMATOLOGÍA GERIÁTRICA CATEDRÁTICO: MTRO. PEDRO MACBANI OLVERA: ALUMNA: EDITH CORONA SERRANO GRADO Y GRUPO: 7°B TEORÍA: EFECTO DE GENES BENEFICIOSOS PARA EL VIGOR MÁXIMO EN LA EDAD REPRODUCTORA Y NOCIVOS POSTERIORMENTE WILLIAMS 1957
  2. 2. CONTENIDO INTRODUCCIÓN………………………………………………..……3 DESARROLLO……………………………………………………..….4 CONCLUSIÓN……………………………………………………..…7 BIBLIOGRAFÍA……………………………………………………..…8
  3. 3. INTRODUCCIÓN Las teorías sobre las dos cuestiones clave del proceso de envejecimiento, son: a) las causas de este proceso, desde los puntos de vista molecular y de la evolución biológica. b) los mecanismos que fijan un límite a la duración de la vida de los animales y de los sujetos humanos, surgen con el progreso de las ciencias experimentales que tuvo lugar en el siglo XIX. Estas teorías gerontológicas ofrecen explicaciones parciales de los mecanismos del envejecimiento, y en cada época se centran en los aspectos de este proceso relacionados con los avances contemporáneos de la biología y de la medicina. Y, así, la actual investigación gerontológica incluye desde el análisis de las curvas de supervivencia de las poblaciones y la pérdida de rendimiento de los sistemas fisiológicos hasta un creciente interés en los mecanismos del control genético del envejecimiento y su relación con la longevidad.
  4. 4. DESARROLLO J, Según Williams, el envejecimiento es el resultado de unos genes que programan el máximo vigor, especialmente para la reproducción, pero que desencadenan con el paso del tiempo la degeneración de las células y los órganos.
  5. 5. En cuanto al problema inverso, o sea los efectos del envejecimiento sobre los genes, dado el papel fundamental del genoma nuclear (nADN), es lógico suponer que las alteraciones que ocurren en las células que envejecen podrían derivar de una inestabilidad de la información molecular que reside en dicho genoma.
  6. 6. La idea básica de esta teoría genética del envejecimiento es que una mutación del nADN debe alterar la fidelidad de la síntesis de proteínas, con la consiguiente involución funcional.
  7. 7. CONCLUSIÓN Esta teoría del envejecimiento se ha abandonado al no cumplirse su predicción de que el envejecimiento se debe acelerar en relación directa con el número de mutaciones causadas por las radiaciones ionizantes o sustancias mutagénicas.
  8. 8. BIBLIOGRAFÍA https://www.elsevier.es/es-revista-revista-espanola-geriatria-gerontologia-124- articulo-integracion-teorias-del-envejecimiento-parte-13084824 J. Miquel. Revista Española de Geritría y Gerontología, Integración de teorías del envejecimiento, ELSEVIER, Vol.41, Núm. 1,pág. 55-63 (enero 2006).
  9. 9. GRACIAS POR SU ATENCIÓN

