Pampasiglang Pag-awit
Pagganyak Anu-ano ang mga pangyayari sa kwentong ang Pambihirang Sumbrero? Sino ang mga taong sangkot dito? Saan ito nangy...
Kumpletuhin ang talaan batay sa kwento TAO BAGAY HAYOP LUGAR PANGYAYARI
Ano ang tawag sa mga salitang ito? Ano ang pangalan? Gawin Natin TAO BAGAY HAYOP LUGAR PANGYAYARI Mia Mang Ador sombrero h...
Gawin Natin Dagdagan ang talaan ng pangngalan na makikita sa loob ng
Gawin Mo Gumupit ng iba’t ibang larawan ng mga pangngalan (tao, bagay, hayop, lugar, at
Paglalahat Ano ang pangngalan? Kailan ginagamit ang pangngalan?
Pangngalan  Pangngalan – bahagi ng pananalita na tumutukoy sa ngalan ng tao,hayop bagay,pook o pangyayari. Ang dalawang u...
Subukin Natin Punan ng tamang pangngalan ang sumusunod na pangungusap. 1.Ang _________ ay pag-asa ng bayan. 2.Gagawa kami ...
B. Gamitin sa pangungusap ang sumusunod na pangngalan. 6. Apolinario Mabini 7. Araw ng Kalayaan 8. kalabaw 9. aklat 10. Ce...
Takdang Aralin: Gamitin ang mga pares ng pangngalang pantangi at pambalana sa ibaba para sa pagbuo ng makabuluhang pangung...
Yaman ng Lahi Wika at Pagbasa sa Filipino 4 p. 6-8 Patnubay ng Guro sa Pagtuturo ng Wika at Pagbasa https://www.youtube.co...
Nagagamit nang wasto ang pangngalan sa pagtukoy ng mga tao, lugar, bagay, at pangyayari sa paligid

Nagagamit nang wasto ang pangngalan sa pagtukoy ng mga tao, lugar, bagay, at pangyayari sa paligid

Nagagamit nang wasto ang pangngalan sa pagtukoy ng mga tao, lugar, bagay, at pangyayari sa paligid

  1. 1. Yunit I Unang Linggo Ikatlong Araw Layunin Nagagamit nang wasto ang pangngalan sa pagtukoy ng mga tao, lugar, bagay, at pangyayari sa paligid Editha T.Honradez Pasolo Elementary School Pasolo Valenzuela City
  2. 2. Pampasiglang Pag-awit
  3. 3. Pagganyak Anu-ano ang mga pangyayari sa kwentong ang Pambihirang Sumbrero? Sino ang mga taong sangkot dito? Saan ito nangyari? Anu-ano ang mga nakita ng tauhan sa pangyayaring ito?
  4. 4. Kumpletuhin ang talaan batay sa kwento TAO BAGAY HAYOP LUGAR PANGYAYARI
  5. 5. Ano ang tawag sa mga salitang ito? Ano ang pangalan? Gawin Natin TAO BAGAY HAYOP LUGAR PANGYAYARI Mia Mang Ador sombrero hawla baboy tindahan isang araw
  6. 6. Gawin Natin Dagdagan ang talaan ng pangngalan na makikita sa loob ng
  7. 7. Gawin Mo Gumupit ng iba’t ibang larawan ng mga pangngalan (tao, bagay, hayop, lugar, at
  8. 8. Paglalahat Ano ang pangngalan? Kailan ginagamit ang pangngalan?
  9. 9. Pangngalan  Pangngalan – bahagi ng pananalita na tumutukoy sa ngalan ng tao,hayop bagay,pook o pangyayari. Ang dalawang uri ng pangngalan ay: 1. Pantangi – tiyak o tanging pangalan ng tao, hayop ,bagay pook o pangyayari .Nagsisimula ito sa malalaking titik. Halimbawa: Mia, Safeguard, Nigeria, Pasko, Luneta 2. Pambalana – karaniwan o pangkalahatang ngalan ng tao,hayop, bagay,pook o pangyayari. Nagsisismula ito sa maliit na titik , maliban na lamang kung ito ang unang salita sa pangungusap. Halimbawa: ina, ama ,bata,bansa,sabon
  10. 10. Subukin Natin Punan ng tamang pangngalan ang sumusunod na pangungusap. 1.Ang _________ ay pag-asa ng bayan. 2.Gagawa kami ng _________para sa pangangalaga sa sarili. 3.Tunay ngang katangi-tangi ang ating ___________. 4.Katangi-tanging Plipino si __________________. 5.Malaki ang responsibilidad ng ________taong-bayan. kabataan proyekto bansa Lea Salonga pamahalaan
  11. 11. B. Gamitin sa pangungusap ang sumusunod na pangngalan. 6. Apolinario Mabini 7. Araw ng Kalayaan 8. kalabaw 9. aklat 10. Cebu
  12. 12. Takdang Aralin: Gamitin ang mga pares ng pangngalang pantangi at pambalana sa ibaba para sa pagbuo ng makabuluhang pangungusap. 1. Benigno Aquino III –pangulo 2. Pilipinas- bansa 3. Filipino-wika 4. Hector Valdo- matapat na drayber ng taxi 5. ________________-batang bayani (pangalan mo)
  13. 13. Yaman ng Lahi Wika at Pagbasa sa Filipino 4 p. 6-8 Patnubay ng Guro sa Pagtuturo ng Wika at Pagbasa https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZuBf4uSelxU Pinagyamang Pluma Wika at Pagbasa para sa Elementarya 4 p.14-15

