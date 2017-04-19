Joana May de Jesus Guro sa Ikatlong Baitang Isinalin sa Video Gng.Editha T. Honradez Guro sa Ika-apat na Baitang Video Les...
Ikalawang Araw
Paglalahad: Ano-ano ang kayamanan ng Pilipinas?
“Bayang Magiliw, Perlas ng Silanganan.” Ito ang sinasabi sa ating pambansang awit. Ibig sabihin mayaman ang Pilipinas. Bak...
Sa katubigan naman, makikita at makukuha ang iba’t ibang klaseng isda, halamang-dagat, perlas, at korales na ginagawang al...
Kayamanan ding maituturing ang mga mamamayan ng bansa. Sila ang mamamahala at magpapaunlad ng mga biyayang bigay ng Poong ...
 Tungkol saan ang binasa?  Ano ang paksa ng unang talata? Ikalawang talata? pangatlong talata? ikalimang talata? panghul...
Basahing muli ang sanaysay. Sa isang malinis na papel, isulat ang nais mong maging pamagat nito. Lagyan ng kulay at diseny...
Pagpapayamang Gawain: Ipabasang muli ang teksto sa pahina 109 upang magawa ang Linangin Natin, p. 110. Magsagawa ng galler...
“Bayang Magiliw, Perlas ng Silanganan.” Ito ang sinasabi sa ating pambansang awit. Ibig sabihin mayaman ang Pilipinas. Bak...
Sa katubigan naman, makikita at makukuha ang iba’t ibang klaseng isda, halamang-dagat, perlas, at korales na ginagawang al...
Kayamanan ding maituturing ang mga mamamayan ng bansa. Sila ang mamamahala at magpapaunlad ng mga biyayang bigay ng Poong ...
Nakasulat na ba kayo ng bagong pamagat ng maikling sanaysay na ating binasa?
Paglalahat: Ano ang dapat tandaan sa pagbibigay ng pamagat?
Pagtataya: Gumuhit ng isang poster tungkol sa pagpapahalaga mo sa yaman ng ating bansa. Lagyan ito ng pamagat.
Takdang Aralin: Gumawa ng poster tungkol sa pamayanan o komunidad na iyong pinangarap. Isulat sa itaas ng iyong iginuhit a...
Filipino 3 aralin 26- ikalawang araw
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Filipino 3 aralin 26- ikalawang araw

43 views

Published on

VIDEO LESSON SA FILIPINO 3

Published in: Education
0 Comments
0 Likes
Statistics
Notes
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

No Downloads
Views
Total views
43
On SlideShare
0
From Embeds
0
Number of Embeds
0
Actions
Shares
0
Downloads
0
Comments
0
Likes
0
Embeds 0
No embeds

No notes for slide

Filipino 3 aralin 26- ikalawang araw

  1. 1. Joana May de Jesus Guro sa Ikatlong Baitang Isinalin sa Video Gng.Editha T. Honradez Guro sa Ika-apat na Baitang Video Lesson sa Filipino 3 Aralin 26
  2. 2. Ikalawang Araw
  3. 3. Paglalahad: Ano-ano ang kayamanan ng Pilipinas?
  4. 4. “Bayang Magiliw, Perlas ng Silanganan.” Ito ang sinasabi sa ating pambansang awit. Ibig sabihin mayaman ang Pilipinas. Bakit kaya? Mayaman ang Pilipinas. Sa lawak ng kalupaan at katubigang nakapaligid sa bansa, napakaraming natural na yaman ang makikita rito. Maraming nakukuha sa lupa. Ilan sa mga maituturing na yaman ay mga halaman, puno, metal at hindi metal na makukuha sa kalupaan.
  5. 5. Sa katubigan naman, makikita at makukuha ang iba’t ibang klaseng isda, halamang-dagat, perlas, at korales na ginagawang alahas. Sa tubig din natin kinukuha ang enerhiya at kuryente na pinakikinabangan ng maraming Pilipino sa iba’t ibang sulok ng bansa.
  6. 6. Kayamanan ding maituturing ang mga mamamayan ng bansa. Sila ang mamamahala at magpapaunlad ng mga biyayang bigay ng Poong Maykapal. Tunay nga na mayaman ang Pilipinas. Mayaman ang mga Pilipino. Kailangan lamang na pahala-gahan natin ang ating kapaligiran at ang ating kapwa Pilipino.
  7. 7.  Tungkol saan ang binasa?  Ano ang paksa ng unang talata? Ikalawang talata? pangatlong talata? ikalimang talata? panghuling talata?  Bakit mayaman ang Pilipinas?  Paano mo mapapahalagahan ang yaman ng bansa?  Ano ang angkop na pamagat sa binasang talata? *Ipaliwanag kung bakit iyon ang pamagat na napili.  Ano ang dapat tandaan sa pagbibigay ng pamagat sa isang talata o kuwento?
  8. 8. Basahing muli ang sanaysay. Sa isang malinis na papel, isulat ang nais mong maging pamagat nito. Lagyan ng kulay at disenyo ang papel na pinagsulatan ng naisip na pamagat. Pagpapayamang Gawain:
  9. 9. Pagpapayamang Gawain: Ipabasang muli ang teksto sa pahina 109 upang magawa ang Linangin Natin, p. 110. Magsagawa ng gallery walk upang makita ang mga pamagat na ibinigay ng bawat bata.
  10. 10. “Bayang Magiliw, Perlas ng Silanganan.” Ito ang sinasabi sa ating pambansang awit. Ibig sabihin mayaman ang Pilipinas. Bakit kaya? Mayaman ang Pilipinas. Sa lawak ng kalupaan at katubigang nakapaligid sa bansa, napakaraming natural na yaman ang makikita rito. Maraming nakukuha sa lupa. Ilan sa mga maituturing na yaman ay mga halaman, puno, metal at hindi metal na makukuha sa kalupaan.
  11. 11. Sa katubigan naman, makikita at makukuha ang iba’t ibang klaseng isda, halamang-dagat, perlas, at korales na ginagawang alahas. Sa tubig din natin kinukuha ang enerhiya at kuryente na pinakikinabangan ng maraming Pilipino sa iba’t ibang sulok ng bansa.
  12. 12. Kayamanan ding maituturing ang mga mamamayan ng bansa. Sila ang mamamahala at magpapaunlad ng mga biyayang bigay ng Poong Maykapal. Tunay nga na mayaman ang Pilipinas. Mayaman ang mga Pilipino. Kailangan lamang na pahala-gahan natin ang ating kapaligiran at ang ating kapwa Pilipino.
  13. 13. Nakasulat na ba kayo ng bagong pamagat ng maikling sanaysay na ating binasa?
  14. 14. Paglalahat: Ano ang dapat tandaan sa pagbibigay ng pamagat?
  15. 15. Pagtataya: Gumuhit ng isang poster tungkol sa pagpapahalaga mo sa yaman ng ating bansa. Lagyan ito ng pamagat.
  16. 16. Takdang Aralin: Gumawa ng poster tungkol sa pamayanan o komunidad na iyong pinangarap. Isulat sa itaas ng iyong iginuhit ang sariling mong pamagat

×