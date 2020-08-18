Presentasi 5 P3M 12

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Perawatan dan Perbaikan Perangkat Mekatronika Oleh: Edi Sutanto, S.Pd KELAS 12 Lanjutan Materi 5 Perawatan dan Perbaikan P...
Motor Listrik Motor listrik merupakan sebuah perangkat elektromagnetis yang mengubah energi listrik menjadi energi mekanik...
Prinsip kerja motor DC bersikat • Putaran rotor pada motor DC bersikat mengikuti kaidah tangan-kanan gaya Lorentz. • lustr...
Cara kerja motor DC diatas • Beda potensial (tegangan) antara dua terminal akan mengalirkan arus listrik dari positif (+) ...
Macam-macam motor listrik
Masalah Yang Sering Terjadi Pada Electric Motor a. Mechanical failure Kerusakan mekanis bisa disebabkan oleh banyak hal, t...
b. Over-current • Over-current terjadi seringkali karena kondisi operasi yang mengakibatkan motor menarik arus lebih besar...
c. Low insulation resistance Tahanan isolasi dari lilitan motor listrik akan menurun (degradasi) seiring dengan waktu. Mis...
  1. 1. Perawatan dan Perbaikan Perangkat Mekatronika Oleh: Edi Sutanto, S.Pd KELAS 12 Lanjutan Materi 5 Perawatan dan Perbaikan Perangkat Elektronika Motor Listrik
  2. 2. Motor Listrik Motor listrik merupakan sebuah perangkat elektromagnetis yang mengubah energi listrik menjadi energi mekanik. Energi mekanik ini digunakan untuk, misalnya, memutar impeller pompa, fan atau blower, menggerakan kompresor, mengangkat bahan, dll. Motor listrik digunakan juga di rumah (mixer, bor listrik, fan angin) dan di industri. Motor listrik kadangkala disebut “kuda kerja” nya industri sebab diperkirakan bahwa motor-motor menggunakan sekitar 70% beban listrik total di industry.
  3. 3. Prinsip kerja motor DC bersikat • Putaran rotor pada motor DC bersikat mengikuti kaidah tangan-kanan gaya Lorentz. • lustrasi kaidah tangan kanan pada motor DC bersikat.
  4. 4. Cara kerja motor DC diatas • Beda potensial (tegangan) antara dua terminal akan mengalirkan arus listrik dari positif (+) ke negatif (-) melalui terminal – sikat (brush) – lilitan (windings) tembaga seperti terlihat pada • Gambar diatas, arus listrik diilustrasikan oleh arah panah merah (I). Kemudian mengikuti kaidah tangan kanan, karena ada arus listrik yang mengalir pada lilitan dalam medan-magnet-tetap, • Maka akan dihasilkan gaya Lorentz, Proses inilah yang secara terus menerus berlangsung pada motor dc yang menyebabkannya berputar selama ada beda potensial pada terminal-nya. Semakin besar beda potensial pada kedua terminal-nya, maka akan semakin besar arus listrik yang mengalir pada lilitan, dengan demikian semakin besar pula gaya Lorentz yang dihasilkan dan motor pun akan berputar semakin cepat
  5. 5. Macam-macam motor listrik
  6. 6. Masalah Yang Sering Terjadi Pada Electric Motor a. Mechanical failure Kerusakan mekanis bisa disebabkan oleh banyak hal, termasuk karena kurang pelumasan, vibrasi yang berlebihan dan tidak imbang, atau karena misalignment. Dan semua penyebab- penyebab itu memiliki kesamaan, yaitu mereka terjadi secara bertahap dan menunjukkan tanda-tanda peringatan. Bunyi gangguan (noise) dapat mengindikasikan adanya awal dari kerusakan mekanis. Analisa terhadap sampel oli dapat pula menunjukkan hal yang sama. Tindakan korektif segera dapat mencegah kerusakan pada motor yang selain akan berbiaya besar juga membutuhkan waktu yang relatif lebih lama. Secara praktis, kerusakan mekanis masih bisa dicegah lewat kegiatan preventive maintenance regular, misalnya penggantian oli teratur, pemantauan tekanan oli dan lain-lain.
  7. 7. b. Over-current • Over-current terjadi seringkali karena kondisi operasi yang mengakibatkan motor menarik arus lebih besar dari kemampuannya (rated capacity). • Biasanya terjadi tiba-tiba dan sulit diprediksi kapan akan terjadi. Namun untungnya, seperti disebutkan di awal tadi, ada banyak piranti yang mampu membatasi atau mencegah over-current ini. • Sebut saja seperti overload, phase failure relay, under voltage relay, fuse dan sebagainya. • Piranti ini sekarang menjadi hal yang wajib ada di setiap instalasi motor. Bahkan ada piranti pengaman yang didesain khusus untuk motor-motor tertentu, misalnya INT69 untuk motor yang digunakan kompresor refrigerasi.
  8. 8. c. Low insulation resistance Tahanan isolasi dari lilitan motor listrik akan menurun (degradasi) seiring dengan waktu. Misalnya, sebuah motor baru atau baru digulung biasanya memiliki tahanan isolasi (diukur dengan megger) diatas 1000 megohm. Selama motor itu bekerja maka nilai tahanan isolasi akan menurun hingga batas terendah yang tidak memungkinkan motor bekerja (short). Secara umum disepakati bahwa nilai tahanan isolasi kurang dari 1 megohm adalah batas aman dimana motor harus segera direfurbish. Banyak faktor yang mempengaruhi laju penurunan tahanan isolasi ini, sebagian bisa kita kendalikan dan sebagiannya lagi tidak. Yang paling jelas tentu saja adalah suhu motor itu sendiri. Suhu motor dapat tergantung dari lingkungan (ambient) atau dari beban. Sebagairule of thumb adalah setiap kenaikan 10 derajat celcius maka nilai tahanan isolasi akan turun 50%.

