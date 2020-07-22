Presentasi 2 CNC Milling dasar

Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. Perawatan dan Perbaikan Perangkat Mekatronika Oleh: Edi Sutanto, S.Pd KELAS 13 Lanjutan bab 1 CNC Milling
  2. 2. • a. Sumbu CNC Milling • Ada 3 sumbu dasar (axis) pada mesin milling CNC, yaitu sumbu X, sumbu Y dan sumbu Z, akan tetapi persumbuan tersebut dapat ditambah lagi menjadi mesin 4 axis, 5 axis atau lebih dengan initial sumbu A, sumbu B dan seterusnya. Sumber : VEDC Malang
  3. 3. b. Refference point machine merupakan koordinat titik referensi mesin sebagai batas langkah operasi yang bisa dilalui oleh : • sumbu X, Y , Z Posisi reference point mesin dilakukan pada awal pengoperasian mesin (diaktifkan), Untuk menentukan koordinat posisi titik awal spindle dari sumbu nol mesin (home position) sebelum proses perintah fungsi pergerakan berikutnya. Nilai reference point setiap mesin berbeda, tergantung dari jenis, tipe dan seting mesin dari fabrikan.
  4. 4. Lanjutan
  5. 5. C. Koordinat Sistem Pemrograman (G90, G91) Pemrograman dapat dilakukan dengan menggunakan koordinat sistem pemrograman absolute dan koordinat sistem pemrograman incremental atau gabungan keduanya. 1. Koordinat Sistem Pemrograman Absolute ( G90 ) Sistem pemrograman dimana semua dimensi koordinat yang dituju pada arah sumbu X, sumbu Y ataupun sumbu Z selalu dimulai dari zero point work piece (titik nol benda kerja). G90 G01 X0 Y0 X50.0 X70.0 Y35.0 X45.0 X0 Y80.0 Y0 M30 G01 Interpolasi linier gerakan pemotongan lurus dengan kecepatan M30 Program Closed
  6. 6. G91 G01 X0 Y0 X50.0 X20.0 Y35.0 X-25.0 X-45.0 Y45.0 Y-80.0 M30 2. G91 Pemrograman Inkremental G01 Interpolasi linier gerakan pemotongan lurus dengan kecepatan M30 Program Closed

×