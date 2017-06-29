Unidad Educativa “Javeriano” Autor: Edison Villa Materia: Informática Tema: Informática aplicada a la educación tutorial d...
Contenido Objetivos:.........................................................................................................
- objetivo general: Desarrollar correctamente tutoriales acerca de las herramientas de la web 2.0 y Microsoft office y apr...
de trabajo, así como la construcción y mejora de aplicaciones informáticas (programas). Sus aspectos envuelven desde la pr...
Periféricos Periféricos de entrada: Captan y digitalizan los datos de ser necesario, introducidos por el usuario o por otr...
Definiciones de la página Microsoft office Definición de Word: Word es un programa de tratamiento de texto que nació de la...
Capítulo 2 herramientas de la web 2.0 Definición de las herramientas web 2.0 Se puede definir la web 2.0 como un conjunto ...
6.1.1 clic en nuevo 6.1.2. Selecciono presentación de google 6.1.3 título a mi documento 6.1.4 editar REALIZAR BIBLIOGRAFI...
tutorial de informatica :)

  1. 1. Unidad Educativa “Javeriano” Autor: Edison Villa Materia: Informática Tema: Informática aplicada a la educación tutorial de la herramientas de web 2.0 Curso: Primero de bachillerato Licenciado: Luis Quito AÑO LECTIVO: 2016- 2017 Índice
  2. 2. Contenido Objetivos:.............................................................................................................................................. 2 - objetivo general:............................................................................................................................... 3 - objetivos especifico........................................................................................................................... 3 Justificación:........................................................................................................................................... 3 Introducción:.......................................................................................................................................... 3 Capítulo 1 introducción a la informática................................................................................................... 3 Concepto:........................................................................................................................................... 3 Breve historia:.................................................................................................................................... 3 Periféricos.............................................................................................................................................. 5 Definiciones de la página Microsoft office................................................................................................ 6 Definición de Word:............................................................................................................................ 6 Definición de Excel:............................................................................................................................. 6 Definición de power point:.................................................................................................................. 6 Capítulo 2 herramientas de la web 2.0..................................................................................................... 7 Definición de las herramientas web 2.0................................................................................................ 7 Tutorial.................................................................................................................................................. 7 USO Y APLICACION DE HERRAMIENTAS WEB 2.0................................................................................... 7 1. creación de google drive .............................................................................................................. 7 2. CREAR UNA CARPETA EN GOOGLE DRIVE...................................................................................... 7 3. compartir una carpeta con mis contactos...................................................................................... 7 4. CREAR UN DOCUMENTO DE TEXTO EN GOOGLE DRIVE.................................................................. 7 5. crear una hoja de cálculoen google drive...................................................................................... 7 6. crear una presentación en google drive......................................................................................... 7 REALIZAR BIBLIOGRAFIAS.................................................................................................................... 8 SLIDESHARE........................................................................................................................................ 8 CARGAR DOCUMENTOS EN SLIDESHARE.............................................................................................. 8 Bibliografias:.......................................................................................................................................... 8 Objetivos:
  3. 3. - objetivo general: Desarrollar correctamente tutoriales acerca de las herramientas de la web 2.0 y Microsoft office y aprender a realizar correctamente un blog. - objetivos especifico 1) Aprender cual es el correcto uso que le podremos dar a las páginas de las herramientas de la web 2.0 y Microsoft office. 2) Aprender a citar las Bibliografias de las fuentes sacadas la información. 3) conocer más sobre las herramientas de la web 2.0 y Microsoft office. Justificación: Es importante conocer y repartir lo aprendido en todo este año lectivo, además será la nota del parcial de informática. Introducción: Aprenderemos a crearnos una cuenta en slideshare antes de publicar este trabajo en nuestro blog. En este trabajo visualizaremos los tutoriales de las herramientas de la web 2.0, definiciones de la página de Microsoft office e incluso veremos la definición de los periféricos de entrada, salida y almacenamiento, también está redactado la definición de informática y una breve historia de cómo empezó. Capítulo 1 introducción a la informática Concepto: La informática es la técnica vinculada al desarrollo de la computadora; es un conjunto de conocimientos, tantos teóricos como prácticos, sobre como se construye, como funciona y como se emplea ésta. De manera más sencilla se puede definir como la ciencia que estudia la información, y los medios de automatización y transmisión para poder tratarla y procesarla. Se podría decir que la materia prima de la informática es la información, mientras que su objetivo formal es el tratamiento de la misma. Breve historia: La palabra Informática procede del francés Informatique, formada por la contracción de los vocablos Información y automática. En los países anglosajones se conoce con el nombre Computer Science (Ciencia de las computadoras). La informática surgió como el centro de atención sobre el cual giraron cada uno de los desarrollos tecnológicos del siglo pasado. Cada vez que ha aparecido un nuevo fenómeno en nuestra historia, el hombre ha desarrollado una nueva ciencia que tratara de estudiarlo y describirlo. Surgieron las computadoras y con ellas se desarrolló la Informática. Las funciones esenciales que puede presentar la informática son el desarrollo y construcción de nuevas máquinas, el desarrollo e implantación de nuevos métodos
  4. 4. de trabajo, así como la construcción y mejora de aplicaciones informáticas (programas). Sus aspectos envuelven desde la programación y la arquitectura informática hasta la inteligencia artificial y la robótica.
  5. 5. Periféricos Periféricos de entrada: Captan y digitalizan los datos de ser necesario, introducidos por el usuario o por otro dispositivo y los envían al ordenador para ser procesados. Periféricos de salida: Son dispositivos que muestran o proyectan información hacia el exterior del ordenador. La mayoría son para informar, alertar, comunicar, proyectar o dar al usuario cierta información, de la misma forma se encargan de convertir los impulsos eléctricos en información legible para el usuario. Sin embargo,no todos deeste tipo de periféricoses informaciónpara el usuario. Periféricos de almacenamiento: Se encargan de guardar o salvar los datos de los que hace uso la CPU para que ésta pueda hacer uso de ellos una vez que han sido eliminados de la memoria principal, ya que ésta se borra cada vez que se apaga la computadora. Pueden ser internos, como un disco duro, o extraíbles, como un CD.
  6. 6. Definiciones de la página Microsoft office Definición de Word: Word es un programa de tratamiento de texto que nació de la mano de IBM alrededor del año 1981. Microsoft Word es un programa que está prácticamente presente en todos los equipos de las personas que tengan computadora a su disposición ya que, es un procesador bastante simple de usar. Definición de Excel: Excel es un programa informático desarrollado y distribuido por Microsoft Corp. Se trata de un software que permite realizar tareas contables y financieras gracias a sus funciones, desarrolladas específicamente para ayudar a crear y trabajar con hojas de cálculo. La primera incursión de Microsoft en el mundo de las hojas de cálculo (que permiten manipular datos numéricos en tablas formadas por la unión de filas y columnas) tuvo lugar en 1982, con la presentación de Multiplan. Tres años más tarde llegaría la primera versión de Excel. Ante la demanda de una compañía que ya comercializaba un programa con el nombre de Excel, Microsoft fue obligada a presentar su producto como Microsoft Excel en todos sus comunicados oficiales y documentos jurídicos. Definición de power point: Definición de Power Point. Power Point o PowerPoint es el nombre de uno de los programas más populares creados por Microsoft. Se trata de un software que permite realizar presentaciones a través de diapositivas. El programa contempla la posibilidad de utilizar texto, imágenes, música y animaciones.
  7. 7. Capítulo 2 herramientas de la web 2.0 Definición de las herramientas web 2.0 Se puede definir la web 2.0 como un conjunto de aplicaciones y herramientas, que permiten marcar una nueva tendencia en cuanto al uso de los diferentes servicios que se ofrecen en la red, puesto que permiten a los usuarios navegar e interactuar de manera dinámica con la información, intercambiar contenidos, socializar opiniones, aportar en la construcción de aprendizajes colectivos etc. Actividades o funciones que hace algún tiempo no era posible realizar ya que las personas se limitaban a descargar información, convirtiéndose en simples espectadores de los contenidos presentes en las páginas web. Tutorial USO Y APLICACION DE HERRAMIENTAS WEB 2.0 1. creación de google drive 1.1ingresar al navegador 1.2. Clic sobre los puntos cuadriculados 1.3 seleccionar el icono del drive 1.4 visualizo el escritorio o entorno de mi drive 2. CREAR UNA CARPETA EN GOOGLE DRIVE 2.1 ingresar a google drive 2.1.1 clic en nuevo 2.1.2. Crear una carpeta 2.1.3 nombre a la carpeta 2.1.4 clic en crear 3. compartir una carpeta con mis contactos 3.1ingresar a google drive 3.1.1Hacer clic derecho sobre el documento 3.1.2 Seleccionar la opción compartir 3.1.3 Ingresar el correo de la persona a quien desea compartir 3.1.4 Hacer clic en listo 4. CREAR UN DOCUMENTO DE TEXTO EN GOOGLE DRIVE 4.1 ingresar a google drive 4.2 clic en nuevo 4.3 selecciono documentos de google 4.4 título a mi documento 4.5. Editar 5. crear una hoja de cálculo en google drive 5.1ingresar a google drive 5.1.1 clic en nuevo 5.1.2. Selecciono documento de Excel 5.1.3. Título a mi documento 5.1.4. Editar 6. crear una presentación en google drive 6.1. Ingresar a google drive
  8. 8. 6.1.1 clic en nuevo 6.1.2. Selecciono presentación de google 6.1.3 título a mi documento 6.1.4 editar REALIZAR BIBLIOGRAFIAS 1. INGRESAR A MICROSOFT WORD 2. IR A REFERENCIAS 3. DAR CLIC EN ADMINISTRAR FUENTES 4. CLIC EN NUEVO 5. LLENAR DATOS SOBRE EL LIBRO 6. ACEPTAR SLIDESHARE 1. INGRESO A GOOGLE 2. BUSCO EN EL BUSCADOR SLIDERHARE 3. SELECCIONO LA PRIMERA OPCION DEL BUSCADOR 4. CLIC EN REGRISTRARME 5. LLENO MIS DATOS DE CORREO ELECTRONICO 6. SEÑALO NO SOY UN ROBOT 7. SELECCIONO LOS CUADROS DE CARTELES DE CALLES 8. CLIC EN UNETE AHORA 9. VERIFICO MI CUENTA Y MI CORREO ELECTRONICO CARGAR DOCUMENTOS EN SLIDESHARE 1. INGRESO A MI CUENTA DE SLIDERHARE 2. CLIC EN INICIAR SESION 3. CLIC EN CARGAR 4. CLIC SELECCIÓN ARCHIVOS PARA CARGAR 5. SELECCIONO EL ARCHIVO 6. LLENAR LOS DATOS DE MI ARCHIVO 7. CLIC ENPUBLICAR O PUBLISHING Bibliografias: Conceptodefinicion.de (2017). Definición de informatica.Disponible en: http://conceptodefinicion.de/informatica/ acceso 28/06/2017 definicion.de (2017). Definicion de word. Disponible en: http://concepto.de/que-es-word/ http://definicion.de/excel/ acceso 28/06/2017 definicion.de (2017). Definicion de power- point. Disponible en: http://definicion.de/power- point/ acceso 28/06/2017 carmenalicialopez.wordpress.com (2017).Definicion de las herramienstas de la web 2.0.Disponible en:https://carmenalicialopez.wordpress.com/web-2-0-y- educacion/definicion-de-web-2-0/ acceso 28/06/2017

