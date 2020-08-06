Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Arreglos y matrices Realizado por -Edilson Camacaro CI:27.758.722 I. U. P. SANTIAGO MARIÑO EXTENCION CIUDAD OJEDA
12:38 12:38 ¿Qué es un arreglo? INTRODUCCION A LOS ARRAYS O VECTORES Los arrays son variables estructuradas, donde cada el...
3 ¿Como declarar un vector o arrays? Para declarar un vector en C++, se deben seguir las mismas normas básicas que se sigu...
TIPOS DE ARRAYS DIMENSIONALIDAD UNIDIMENSIONAL 3 TIPOS DE ARRAY Un array unidimensional (vector) es aquel en el cual se pu...
5 MULTIDIMENCIONALES También se pueden crear arrays de más de 2 dimensiones y son los denominados Arrays multidimensionale...
Matrices: uso, declaración y sintaxis ○ Definición de matriz En términos generales, una matriz es una estructura conformad...
12:38 ¿Cómo se declara una matriz? Declarar una matriz en C++ es muy similar a la de un vector, se deben seguir las mismas...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Arreglos y matrices c++

42 views

Published on

ARRAYS Y MATRICES EN C++
POR: EDILSON CAMACARO

Published in: Software
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Arreglos y matrices c++

  1. 1. Arreglos y matrices Realizado por -Edilson Camacaro CI:27.758.722 I. U. P. SANTIAGO MARIÑO EXTENCION CIUDAD OJEDA
  2. 2. 12:38 12:38 ¿Qué es un arreglo? INTRODUCCION A LOS ARRAYS O VECTORES Los arrays son variables estructuradas, donde cada elemento se almacena de forma consecutiva en memoria. Las cadenas de caracteres son declaradas en C++ como arrays de caracteres y permiten la utilización de un cierto número de notaciones y de funciones especiales. ¿CUANDO SE DEBE UTILIZAR UN ARRAY?: En múltiples ocasiones es necesario almacenar gran cantidad de información en una variable y a menudo sucede que no conocemos con exactitud la cantidad de datos que debemos almacenar, pero sabemos que sí sería más de uno, como por ejemplo almacenar las identificaciones de las personas ingresadas al sistema. Los arrays, arreglos o vectores son una estructura que nos permite solucionar este tipo de problemas. 2
  3. 3. 3 ¿Como declarar un vector o arrays? Para declarar un vector en C++, se deben seguir las mismas normas básicas que se siguen para declarar una variable cualquiera, con un pequeño cambio en la sintaxis. Para declarar un vector, arreglo o como lo quieras llamar, necesitaremos saber el tipo de los datos que irán al interior de este, es decir, serán número enteros, o numero decimales o cadenas de texto, etc. necesitamos también, como siempre, un nombre para el vector y un tamaño máximo. La sintaxis para declarar un vector en C++ es la siguiente: tipo_de_dato nombre_del_vector[tamaño]; Ejemplo: int Mi_vector [100]; 12:53
  4. 4. TIPOS DE ARRAYS DIMENSIONALIDAD UNIDIMENSIONAL 3 TIPOS DE ARRAY Un array unidimensional (vector) es aquel en el cual se puede acceder a cualquier elemento solamente con un índice. Se puede imaginar como si se tratase de una lista de datos en la cual, para referirnos a cada elemento de dicha lista, emplearemos un número (índice) para indicar la posición en la que podemos encontrar dicho elemento dentro de ella. BIDIMENSIONAL En el caso de los arrays bidimensionales (También llamados tablas o matríces), son 2 los índices necesarios para localizar cualquier elemento. Cualquier elemento dentro del array bidimensional se puede imaginar como un elemento que se encuentra localizado dentro de una posición determinadas en un “eje X” y un “eje Y”.
  5. 5. 5 MULTIDIMENCIONALES También se pueden crear arrays de más de 2 dimensiones y son los denominados Arrays multidimensionales. En este caso el número de índices viene determinado por el número de dimensiones de nuestro array, por ejemplo, para un array tridimensional el número de índices sería 3. Igual que ocurre con los otros tipos de arrays, cualquier elemento puede ser localizado mediante una posición concreta. Si cogemos como ejemplo la imagen anterior, se trata de un array tridimensional, en el que, cualquier elemento, puede ser localizado mediante una posición {x,y,z}. Por ejemplo: Para el cuadrado rojo que está en la cara inferior izquierda la posición sería {0,2,0} Si queremos localizar el cuadrado verde de la cara inferior derecha sería {2,1,1}
  6. 6. Matrices: uso, declaración y sintaxis ○ Definición de matriz En términos generales, una matriz es una estructura conformada por filas y columnas, idealmente más de dos filas y columnas, de hecho, podemos decir que si una "matriz" tiene una única fila o una única columna, entonces estamos hablando de un vector y no una matriz como tal. ○ Matrices en la programación Las matrices o como algunos las llaman "arreglos multidimensionales" son una estructura de datos bastante similar a los vectores o arreglos. De hecho, una matriz no es más que una serie de vectores contenidos uno en el otro (u otros), es decir, una matriz es un vector cuyas posiciones son otros vectores.
  7. 7. 12:38 ¿Cómo se declara una matriz? Declarar una matriz en C++ es muy similar a la de un vector, se deben seguir las mismas normas para declarar una variable pero una vez más con un pequeño cambio en la sintaxis. Primero necesitaremos saber el tipo de los datos que irán al interior de este (números, decimales o cadenas de texto, etc.) necesitamos también, como siempre, un nombre para la matriz y un tamaño máximo tanto para las filas como para las columnas. La sintaxis para declarar una matriz en C++ es la siguiente: Tipo_Dato nombre_Matriz[filas][columnas]; EJEMPLO: int Mi_Matriz [10][5]; 7

×