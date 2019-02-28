Kan man maale skolens formaal

Successfully reported this slideshow.
KAN MAN MÅLE SKOLENS FORMÅL? Niels Jakob Pasgaard nielsjakobpasgaard.dk
EN HISTORISK KAMP
UDVIKLING I NORDISK DIDAKTIK 1. Didaktik handler om udvælgelse af indhold – hvad? 2. Didaktik handler om undervisningens i...
UDVIKLING I NORDISK DIDAKTIK Den indholdsstyrede didaktik er død, længe leve den læringsmålsstyrede didaktik! - Claus Holm...
TO TRADITIONER Didaktik-tradition Curriculum-tradition Videnskabsteoretisk afsæt Normativt, primært filosofisk Deskriptivt...
LÆRINGSMÅLS-TÆNKNINGENS FØDSEL • SPUTNIK-chokket • Ralph W. Tyler’s mål-middel model • Formuleret i USA i 1950’erne • Stær...
LÆRINGSMÅL SOM BESKRIVELSER AF ØNSKEDE ADFÆRDSMØNSTRE • Et godt læringsmål bør indeholde: 1. En beskrivelse af den ønskede...
TAKSONOMIERNES INDTOG Viden Beskrive Redegøre for Tilegne sig Identificere Definere Forståelse Forklare Formulere Illustre...
1970’ERNES TYSKLAND • Politisk frygt for at blive hægtet af den teknologiske og økonomiske udvikling • Stor grad af lokal ...
HVAD VAR LÆRINGSMÅLORIENTERET UNDERVISNING? 1. Planlægning med afsæt i læringsmål, der beskriver det læringsudbytte elever...
LÆRINGSMÅL I 3 NIVEAUER Type Funktion Karakteristika Formulering 3. Retningsgivende mål Angiver grundlag for formulering a...
LÆRINGSMÅLS-TRÆER Læringsmål Læringsmål Læringsmål Læringsmål Læringsmål Læringsmål Læringsmål Læringsmål Læringsmål Lærin...
KRITIK AF LÆRINGSMÅLORIENTERINGEN Jank og Meyer: • Deduktionsproblemet – der kan ikke udledes læringsmål så logisk stringe...
HVORFOR FORNYET FOKUS PÅ OUTPUT OG LÆRINGSMÅL?
PISA-CHOKKET • PISA-chok: Danmarks skolesystem er kun middelmådigt i OECD-perspektiv • Politisk frygt for at tabe i konkur...
DET FÆLLES-EUROPÆISKE FOKUS • Bologna-processen og den europæiske kvalifikationsramme: Ønske om gennemsigtighed på tværs a...
GLOBALE BACILLER • Global Education Reform Movement (GERM) • Fælles fokus for reformerne:At sikre et bestemt læringsudbytt...
KOMPETENCEBASERING A competency is ”…more than just knowledge and skills. It involves the ability to meet complex demands,...
KOMPETENCE SOM ANVENDELSE ”Kompetence er at vide hvad der skal til og kunne håndtere udfordringerne i en given situation, ...
KOMPETENCESKOLEN ”(Lærere og undervisere) ...skal kunne motivere den enkelte person til at være ansvarlig for egen kompete...
HVAD ER ET LÆRINGSMÅL I FOLKESKOLEN? • Målene skal “… beskrives som kompetencemål for, hvad eleverne skal kunne efter endt...
SET FØR? Kompetencemål flerårige læringsmål Færdigheds- og vidensmål etårige læringsmål Læringsmål for undervisnings- forl...
KOMPETENCER SOM ADFÆRDSMØNSTRE? • Kompetencebaseringen fokuserer på anvendelse af viden og færdigheder – kan viden ikke an...
LÆRINGSPLATFORME OG PROGRESSIONSDATA • Progressionsdata for den enkelte elev indhentes fra STIL’s datavarehus til læringsp...
COMPETENCY BASED EDUCATION OG ADAPTIVE LÆREMIDLER • Aftagerfeltet opstiller mål for ønskede kompetencer (terminaladfærd). ...
HVAD ER PROBLEMERNE MED LÆRINGSMÅL OG OUTPUT-STYRING?
FRA UNDERVISNING TIL LÆRING
LÆRINGSUDBYTTERI • Alt – elever, lærer, indhold, skole, forældre, fritid, trivsel og pauser – gøres til midler for opfylde...
KOMPETENCESKOLEN
FREMTIDEN BINDES AF FORTIDEN • Læringsmålene udpeger viden, færdigheder og kompetencer, som man tror eleverne skal besidde...
LEGENS (OG UNDERVISNINGENS) ALVOR ”Bliver legen for ofte for sjov, er det upassende, for så tager det opmærksomhed fra lær...
ELEVERNES MENTALE INTEGRITET ”Målrettethed er det samme som mental integritet. Fordybelse og en fuld optagethed af stoffet...
KONFORMITETSKOMPETENTE ELEVER PÅ VEJ TIL MÅLET • Hvad er et 12-tal? • Hvad udløser et 12-tal? • Hvad udløser ikke et 12-ta...
ET NYT IDEAL FOR PÆDAGOGIKKEN ”Oplysning er menneskets udgang af dets selvforskyldte umyndighed. Umyndighed er manglende f...
HVAD ER ALTERNATIVET TIL OUTPUT-STYRINGEN?
SKOLEN SOM SUSPENSION • Schole = ”fri tid” • Skolen må suspendere dét, der kommer før: Forforståelser, sociale positioner ...
FOR MANGE LÆRINGSMÅL OG FOR FÅ SPØRGSMÅL? ”…schooling is in dire need of re-enchantment.The way to re-enchant schooling is...
FRA LÆRINGSMÅL TIL SPØRGSMÅL? • Heidegger: Mennesket er det eneste dyr, der sætter spørgsmålstegn ved sin væren • Hvem er ...
HVEM SPØRGER? • Hvis mennesket er ansvarligt, hvem spørger så? • Vi spørger hinanden - men spørges vi også af andet? • Sti...
HVAD ER UNDERVISNING? ”Undervisning er, at vise til rette under samvær og samtale.” - A. v. Oettingen • Verdens ting still...
HVAD ER EN SKOLES FORMÅL? 2 forståelser af formålsbegrebet: 1. En genstand; ”det en person ønsker at opnå som resultat af ...
HVAD ER SKOLENS FORMÅL? • § 1. Folkeskolen skal i samarbejde med forældrene give eleverne kundskaber og færdigheder, der: ...
AT FINDE FORMÅLETS SPØRGSMÅL Hvilke kundskaber giver eleverne lyst til at lære mere? Hvad er dansk kultur? Hvad gør elever...
HVOR STARTER UNDERVISNINGEN? • I andres mål – eller i målløshed? • I det suspenderende formål er der ingen på forhånd fast...
×