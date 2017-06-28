Los adolescentes y su bienestar socio afectivo
INTEGRANTES:  Irving Vargas muñoz #43  Edgar Ulises Quezada padilla #32  Juan robles ramos #33  Carlos ortega Ibarra #...
QUE ES EL BIENESTAR SOCIOAFECTIVO?  Es la relación y el conjunto de emociones y sentimientos que produce la persona al es...
Porque es importante en la sociedad?  El bienestar Socio afectivo de un adolescente es muy importante ya que tiene que se...
 Algunos sufren de Bullying o violencia familiar estas son unas de las causas por lo cual no están bien hoy en día los ad...
Que es necesario hacer al respecto?  Necesitamos valorar más a esas personas, mejorar el autoestima y darles a conocer la...
Que es la adolescencia?  Es el Período de vida de la persona comprendido entre la aparición de la pubertad, que marca el ...
Propósito:  Nuestro propósito es poder lograr un cambio en nuestra sociedad y poder darnos cuenta que tenemos que mejorar...
Que es el bullying?  conocido como “acoso escolar” o “hostigamiento escolar“, bullying está compuesto por la voz “bully” ...
 El bullying puede ser de tipo psicológico, verbal, social o físico. El psicológico es aquel donde atacan el autoestima d...
Que es La discriminación?  La discriminación es una forma de violencia pasiva; convirtiéndose, a veces, en una agresión f...
Que es el maltrato?  El maltrato es la acción de tratar mal a una persona, menoscabar, echar a perder). El concepto está ...
Propuestas para mejorar:  invitar a las partes involucradas a reflexionar acerca de qué sucedió y establecer un marco de ...
2  La escuela debería ser un lugar seguro para que los estudiantes aprendan y se diviertan. Sin embargo, los actos de vio...
3  Debemos educar a las personas comenzando desde los más chicos a no crear barreras entre ellas, a fomentar el respeto y...
Imágenes de los tipos de violencia:
Imágenes de los tipos de discriminación:
Presentacion de power point
Presentacion de power point

