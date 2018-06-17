Monzonis ayma doc6_18

Successfully reported this slideshow.
BENVINGUTS AL MÓN DE LES MOTOS
PROBLEMA I ORIGEN 214.000 MOTOS MATRICULADES A BARCELONA PARC AUTOMOBILÍSTIC DE MOTOS MÉS GRAN D’EUROPA 7 ROBATORIS DIARIS...
MAPA DE CALOR DESGLOSAT DE ROBATORIS DE MOTOS A ESPANYA ·87% dels robatoris es produeixen a Catalunya ·Honda la marca més ...
SOLUCIONS ACTUALS
CLIENT I TARGET D’USUARI ·Nombre 1 en el sector i a nivel internacional en matèria de seguretat per a vehicles ·Sistemes d...
BIKER’S BEST FRIEND POWERED BY:
CANDAU CERBERUS ·Dissenyat per a fre de disc davanter o posterior ·Candau multinfució 3 en 1 per a motos de mitja / alta c...
Senyal lluminosa d’activació/desactivació Activació/desactivació manual amb un sol click Sensor de moviment
1,5M de cable d’acer ·Cablejat d’acer trenat galvanitzat de 6mm de diàmetre amb ànima flexible ·Bobina interna amb sistema...
6mm i doble acció Buló d’hacer de 6mm de diàmetre amb sistema de gir de doble acció
·Sistemes interns fets d’ABS d’alta intensidad ·Flexe de torsió d’acer trempat ·Peces intercambiables en cas de rotura
GRÀCIES PER LA SEVAATENCIÓ!
