Circuito Eléctrico _ Semana 2 material_curso cxto paralelo

Etapas de operación de un circuito eléctrico.

  1. 1. SENA - Curso virtual de Electr�nica B�sica M�dulo 1: Fundamentos El�ctricos y Electromagn�ticos SERVICIO NACIONAL DE APRENDIZAJE SENA CENTRO METALMECANICO REGIONAL ANTIOQUIA CURSO VIRTUAL ELECTR�NICA B�SICA MODULO 1: FUNDAMENTOS EL�CTRICOS Y ELECTROMAGNETICOS MATERIAL DEL CURSO
  2. 2. SENA - Curso virtual de Electr�nica B�sica M�dulo 1: Fundamentos El�ctricos y Electromagn�ticos CIRCUITO EL�CTRICO INTRODUCCI�N Usted comprender� que la complejidad de la electr�nica consiste precisamente en el n�mero y tipo de circuitos que se interrelacionan para cumplir una de las tantas funciones que actualmente mejoran la calidad de vida de las personas. As�, la gama de posibilidades se extiende desde la presencia de dispositivos muy simples con circuitos sencillos, como por ejemplo: El de una linterna o l�mpara port�til, hasta aparatos muy complejos que en su interior comprenden una amplia e intrincada circuiter�a, como por ejemplo un reproductor de DVD o el computador que usted opera en este momento. OBJETIVOS El desarrollo completo de todas las actividades de aprendizaje propuestas en este tema, le permitir�n a usted: 1. Ensamblar circuitos el�ctricos b�sicos interpretando los bloques funcionales y simbolog�as que lo conforman. 2. Analizar los diferentes fen�menos el�ctricos que aparecen en los circuitos el�ctricos. 3. Conocer la aplicaci�n objetiva de los elementos que protegen, un circuito el�ctrico. 4. Conectar circuitos en serie y paralelo aplicando pruebas de funcionalidad.
  3. 3. SENA - Curso virtual de Electr�nica B�sica M�dulo 1: Fundamentos El�ctricos y Electromagn�ticos Elementos B�sicos en Todo Circuito. 1 2 3 Notemos que el bloque 1, expresa la planta generadora de energ�a que puede ser de CC o AC, dependiendo de lo que vamos a alimentar o utilizar como receptor. Esta FUENTE puede estar conformada por: pila seca, generador de motor AC, dinamos o generadores de CC, fuente electr�nica, etc�tera. El bloque 2, hace alusi�n a los CONDUCTORES o CABLES que, dependiendo de la cantidad de electrones, la distancia de transmisi�n y la cantidad de presi�n o Voltaje, ser�n de diferente tipolog�a. El bloque 3, se refiere a la CARGA. Esta es, finalmente, el objetivo principal del circuito. Ella representa cualquiera de las funciones de las que se sirve la humanidad en una labor determinada, desde un simple bombillo hasta una compleja computadora. El Circuito El�ctrico Elemental Un circuito el�ctrico es el conjunto de elementos de naturaleza el�ctrica conectados entre s� (resistencias, generadores, receptores, conductores, etc.) en donde al producirse un est�mulo se genera una respuesta, por ejemplo, aparece una corriente el�ctrica. Est� compuesto por: Generador o acumulador. Hilo conductor. Receptor o Carga Elemento de maniobra Fuente de alimentaci�n Transporte de energ�a el�ctrica. Receptor de energ�a o carga
  4. 4. SENA - Curso virtual de Electr�nica B�sica M�dulo 1: Fundamentos El�ctricos y Electromagn�ticos Generador o Acumulador Son aquellos elementos capaces de mantener una diferencia de potencial entre los extremos de un conductor. Generadores Primarios: Tienen un s�lo uso: pilas. Generadores Secundarios: Pueden ser recargados: bater�as o acumuladores. Hilo Conductor Formado por un material conductor, que es aquel que opone poca resistencia al paso de la corriente el�ctrica. Receptores o Cargas Son aquellos elementos capaces de aprovechar el paso de la corriente el�ctrica: motores, resistencias, bombillas, etc. Generador Primario (pila) Generador Secundario (bater�a)
  5. 5. SENA - Curso virtual de Electr�nica B�sica M�dulo 1: Fundamentos El�ctricos y Electromagn�ticos Elementos de Maniobra Son dispositivos que nos permiten abrir o cerrar el circuito cuando lo necesitamos. Pulsador: Permite abrir o cerrar el circuito s�lo mientras lo mantenemos pulsado Interruptor: Permite abrir o cerrar un circuito y que este permanezca en la misma posici�n hasta que volvamos a actuar sobre �l. Conmutador: Permite abrir o cerrar un circuito desde distintos puntos del circuito. Un tipo especial es el conmutador de cruce que permite invertir la polaridad del circuito, lo usamos para invertir el giro de motores. Elementos de Protecci�n Son dispositivos que protegen el circuito de sobrecargas de tensi�n y al operario de posibles accidentes. Fusible: Formado por un hilo de cobre, colocado en serie en el circuito, que se funde si hay sobrecarga, abriendo el circuito. Impide que pueda quemarse alg�n componente. Pulsador Conmutador Fusible
  6. 6. SENA - Curso virtual de Electr�nica B�sica M�dulo 1: Fundamentos El�ctricos y Electromagn�ticos Protecci�n Autom�tica Abren el circuito cuando la intensidad de corriente aumenta. Magn�ticos: si hay exceso de corriente en el circuito, se produce la atracci�n de una bobina magn�tica y se abre el circuito Magneto-t�rmico; si hay exceso de corriente se produce un calentamiento de una pastilla formada por dos metales con distinto coeficiente de dilataci�n, as� uno dilata m�s que el otro. La pastilla se curva y el circuito se abre. Sentidos Real y Convencional de la Corriente El sentido real de la corriente va del polo negativo al positivo. Sin embargo, en los primeros estudios se consider� al rev�s, por ello cuando resolvamos problemas siempre consideraremos que el sentido de la corriente el�ctrica ir� del polo positivo al negativo. En el circuito el�ctrico se produce un movimiento de electrones desde el polo negativo al positivo atravesando la resistencia de la carga, gracias ala fuente de voltaje. Cuanto mayor sea la tensi�n el�ctrica creada por la fuente de voltaje, mayor ser� la fuerza electromotriz y por tanto, mayor la intensidad de corriente el�ctrica. Cuanto mayor sea la resistencia de la carga, habr� un mayor obst�culo a la circulaci�n de las cargas, disminuyendo la intensidad. Contactos
  7. 7. SENA - Curso virtual de Electr�nica B�sica M�dulo 1: Fundamentos El�ctricos y Electromagn�ticos Circuito serie: Se dice que un conjunto de cargas est�n en serie cuando la salida de la carga est� conectada con la entrada de la siguiente, y as� sucesivamente hasta tener dos �nicos bornes que se conectan a la tensi�n de alimentaci�n. Circuito serie interno con 2 bater�as, para una linterna com�n. Circuito paralelo En un circuito paralelo la corriente tiene varias trayectorias y la suma parcial de cada una de ellas, es igual a la corriente total del circuito. Cada uno de los elementos o cargas est�n sometidas al mismo potencial (voltaje).
  8. 8. SENA - Curso virtual de Electr�nica B�sica M�dulo 1: Fundamentos El�ctricos y Electromagn�ticos FUENTES BIBLIOGR�FICAS Cartillas FAD. Publicaciones SENA. Programa a distancia SENA, A�o 1990 Electr�nica para Audio y Video. ESCOBAR Edgar y Jos� El�as Acosta. Documento para electr�nica desescolarizada. A�o 1999 Electricidad B�sica Convenio SENA-MCC-ALECOP. MULTIMEDIA.

