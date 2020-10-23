Circuito Eléctrico_ Semana 2 material_curso cxto e.

Successfully reported this slideshow.
SENA - Curso virtual de Electrónica Básica El Circuito Eléctrico SERVICIO NACIONAL DE APRENDIZAJE SENA CENTRO METALMECANIC...
SEMANA 2 CIRCUITO ELÉCTRICO Esta semana tendrá la oportunidad de comprometerse más con el análisis, ensamble y funcionamiento de un circuito eléctrico básico.
SENA - Curso virtual de Electrónica Básica El Circuito Eléctrico EL CIRCUITO ELÉCTRICO Es hora de preguntarnos cómo la ele...
SENA - Curso virtual de Electrónica Básica El Circuito Eléctrico Elementos básicos en todo circuito. Retomemos: Notemos qu...
SENA - Curso virtual de Electrónica Básica El Circuito Eléctrico electrodomésticos, cuando se quede sin fluido eléctrico e...
SENA - Curso virtual de Electrónica Básica El Circuito Eléctrico Ya sabemos que la corriente eléctrica “sale” desde un bor...
SENA - Curso virtual de Electrónica Básica El Circuito Eléctrico Observe nuevamente la representación del dibujo anterior;...
SENA - Curso virtual de Electrónica Básica El Circuito Eléctrico La corriente sale del contacto de la cuchilla por el born...
SENA - Curso virtual de Electrónica Básica El Circuito Eléctrico Contactos de Plata SW= Abreviatura. Símbolo del interrupt...
SENA - Curso virtual de Electrónica Básica El Circuito Eléctrico Circuito serie y paralelo Con lo afirmado en el párrafo a...
SENA - Curso virtual de Electrónica Básica El Circuito Eléctrico Es conveniente establecer en forma breve un contraste con...
SENA - Curso virtual de Electrónica Básica El Circuito Eléctrico Ejemplo de circuito serie con baterías: ¿Qué es un Corto ...
SENA - Curso virtual de Electrónica Básica El Circuito Eléctrico Otro efecto en el circuito consiste, en el recalentamient...
SENA - Curso virtual de Electrónica Básica El Circuito Eléctrico En otros términos: La sobre carga la recibe la fuente de ...
SENA - Curso virtual de Electrónica Básica El Circuito Eléctrico autodestruyen o se disparan automáticamente, desconectand...
SENA - Curso virtual de Electrónica Básica El Circuito Eléctrico símbolo Fusible electrónico Encapuzado sintético Terminal...
SENA - Curso virtual de Electrónica Básica El Circuito Eléctrico Simbología: Los circuitos eléctricos utilizan también una...
SENA - Curso virtual de Electrónica Básica El Circuito Eléctrico Técnicas de conexión para circuitos eléctricos: Tener en ...
SENA - Curso virtual de Electrónica Básica El Circuito Eléctrico Rigidez eléctrica Término utilizado en el tema de empalme...
SENA - Curso virtual de Electrónica Básica El Circuito Eléctrico Aisladores: Llamados también: Aislantes, y señala los mat...
SENA - Curso virtual de Electrónica Básica El Circuito Eléctrico propiedad. La capacidad Dieléctrica, la dará el fabricant...
SENA - Curso virtual de Electrónica Básica El Circuito Eléctrico Los conductores que se utilizan para alimentar la lámpara...
SENA - Curso virtual de Electrónica Básica El Circuito Eléctrico FUENTES BIBLIOGRÁFICAS: ELECTRÓNICA PARA AUDIO Y VIDEO. E...
Circuito Eléctrico_ Semana 2 material_curso cxto e.

Bloques funcionales del circuito eléctrico.

  1. 1. SENA - Curso virtual de Electrónica Básica El Circuito Eléctrico SERVICIO NACIONAL DE APRENDIZAJE SENA CENTRO METALMECANICO REGIONAL ANTIOQUIA CURSO VIRTUAL ELECTRÓNICA BÁSICA EL CIRCUITO ELECTRICO MATERIAL DE APOYO
  2. 2. SENA - Curso virtual de Electrónica Básica El Circuito Eléctrico SEMANA 2 CIRCUITO ELÉCTRICO Esta semana tendrá la oportunidad de comprometerse más con el análisis, ensamble y funcionamiento de un circuito eléctrico básico. INTRODUCCIÓN Usted comprenderá que la complejidad de la electrónica consiste precisamente en el número y tipo de circuitos que se interrelacionan para cumplir una de las tantas funciones que actualmente mejoran la calidad de vida de las personas. Así, la gama de posibilidades se extiende desde la presencia de dispositivos muy simples con circuitos sencillos, como por ejemplo: El de una linterna o lámpara portátil, hasta aparatos muy complejos que en su interior comprenden una amplia e intrincada circuitería, como por ejemplo un reproductor de DVD o el computador que usted opera en este momento. OBJETIVOS El desarrollo completo de todas las actividades de aprendizaje propuestas en este tema, le permitirán a usted: 1. Ensamblar circuitos eléctricos básicos interpretando los bloques funcionales y simbologías que lo conforman. 2. Analizar los diferentes fenómenos eléctricos que aparecen en los circuitos eléctricos. 3. Conocer la aplicación objetiva de los elementos que protegen, un circuito eléctrico. 4. Conectar circuitos en serie y paralelo aplicando pruebas de funcionalidad. CONTENIDOS El circuito eléctrico. Clasificación Características y componentes que lo integran: - Elementos básicos del circuito eléctrico. - Circuito abierto y circuito cerrado. - Circuitos serie. - circuitos paralelo. - Circuito a tierra. - Corto circuito. - Protecciones para circuitos eléctricos. - Técnicas de conexión para circuitos eléctricos. - Efectos naturales de un circuito eléctrico. - Terminologías y símbolos.
  3. 3. SENA - Curso virtual de Electrónica Básica El Circuito Eléctrico EL CIRCUITO ELÉCTRICO Es hora de preguntarnos cómo la electricidad se transforma en servicios para el mejoramiento de la calidad de vida de las personas, o dicho de otra forma, cómo se logra “esclavizar” a los electrones para que “sin descanso ni consideración” alguna, los obliguemos a trabajar continuamente para nosotros. Es entonces cuando aparece el concepto de circuito, el cual trabajaremos en el siguiente texto: Ya sabemos la relación que existe entre la energía eléctrica y el movimiento de electrones libres de la última órbita (de valencia) en el átomo. Recordemos también que son posibles varios métodos para producir energía tales como: fricción, magnetismo, calor, luz, reacción química, presión y otros. La cuestión ahora consiste en entender, como ese flujo de electrones, se ubica dentro de una configuración circuital para desempeñar los diferentes trabajos y funciones que caracterizan los servicios de los aparatos y equipos electrónicos. El circuito eléctrico, entonces, es un complejo dispositivo de elementos inter- conectados entre sí, de tal manera que en conjunto, cumplan una función útil. Los electrones circulan por cada elemento del circuito y dicha circulación es la que, en la práctica, se transforma en función. En el circuito eléctrico la electricidad estática dejará de serlo y entrará en actividad para ser aprovechada por el hombre en la industria, hogar cumpliendo un trabajo determinado pero como: Electricidad dinámica. Para que las funciones eléctricas se cumplan, un diseñador pre-estableció la disposición de los elementos o lo que es lo mismo decir, la configuración del circuito. Ese diseño no puede hacerse en forma aleatoria o al azar, sino siguiendo y respetando las diversas leyes y principios de comportamiento eléctrico con sus parámetros técnicos de interconexión. Por ello es tan importante contar con una sólida base de teoría electrónica
  4. 4. SENA - Curso virtual de Electrónica Básica El Circuito Eléctrico Elementos básicos en todo circuito. Retomemos: Notemos que el bloque 1, expresa la planta generadora de energía que puede ser de CC o AC, dependiendo de lo que vamos a alimentar o utilizar como receptor. Esta FUENTE puede estar conformada por: pila seca, generador de motor AC, dinamos o generadores de CC, fuente electrónica, etcétera. El bloque 2, hace alusión a los CONDUCTORES o CABLES que, dependiendo de la cantidad de electrones, la distancia de transmisión y la cantidad de presión o Voltaje, serán de diferente tipología. El bloque 3, se refiere a la CARGA. Esta es, finalmente, el objetivo principal del circuito. Ella representa cualquiera de las funciones de las que se sirve la humanidad en una labor determinada, desde un simple bombillo hasta una compleja computadora. Continuaremos profundizando en nuestro tema de circuitos, estudiando progresivamente circuitos reales que vayan desde lo simple hasta lo complejo. Supongamos que en una finca, el propietario de ésta posee una pequeña planta generadora de energía eléctrica para alimentar unos cuantos aparatos Fuente de alimentación Transporte de energía eléctrica. Receptor de energía o carga 1 2 3 : Carga receptor de energíaExpresión circuital con simbología A : Interruptor : Transporte de energía : Fuente de alimentación SW1 Lámpara Batería A A
  5. 5. SENA - Curso virtual de Electrónica Básica El Circuito Eléctrico electrodomésticos, cuando se quede sin fluido eléctrico en el supuesto caso de un racionamiento o daño en la empresa distribuidora. Iniciemos pues, observando el siguiente esquema: En la figura anterior se aprecia un dibujo, de un circuito eléctrico en paralelo controlado por un interruptor general sw1 (breaker). En él encontramos una lámpara, un receptor de radio y una plancha eléctrica. El interruptor SW4 permite o interrumpe el paso de corriente hacia la plancha eléctrica. El interruptor SW3 desempeña la misma función pero referido a la lámpara. Y el interruptor SW2 hace lo mismo con la radio grabadora. Los dos terminales de la fuente suministran o transportan una corriente de AC desde el generador, para nuestro ejemplo, pero podría ser también desde la red de distribución para la ciudad. Si queremos representar el circuito simbólicamente, utilizamos el siguiente esquema o plano básicoque representa las tres cargas del circuito. Sw4SW1 Sw2 Sw3 Planta generador de AC Contador de energía 110 v 110v Neutro Red de distribución
  6. 6. SENA - Curso virtual de Electrónica Básica El Circuito Eléctrico Ya sabemos que la corriente eléctrica “sale” desde un borne de la fuente de alimentación (punto de conexión), pasa por el elemento de protección o switch automático (breaker), recorre todo el circuito, alimentando cada una de las cargas conectadas; luego de cruzarlas “retorna” al generador o planta a través del punto común o “neutro”. Tal como se afirmó, SW1 es un interruptor. La función de este elemento es permitir o interrumpir el paso de la corriente eléctrica. Algo así como un puente levadizo en una autopista. Los vehículos transitan a lo largo de la vía siempre y cuando se haya bajado el puente. Si este se eleva, se interrumpe el movimiento vehicular. Manteniendo presente la analogía anterior, el interruptor de nuestro ejemplo sólo tiene dos posiciones posibles: una, cuando está abierto (en ingles OFF), como si el puente de la analogía se levantara, en cuyo caso se interrumpe el flujo de la corriente ocasionando así que el circuito se abra. Otra, cuando el interruptor está cerrado (en inglés ON), como si el puente de la analogía se bajara, en cuyo caso se permite el paso de la corriente, ocasionando así que el circuito se cierre. Sw4 SW1 Breaker Sw2 Sw3 Generador de AC PlanchaRadio Lámpara Neutro En palabras simples: “Cerrar un interruptor es energizar o “prender” el circuito” = circuito cerrado “Abrir un interruptor es desenergizar o apagar el circuito” =circuito abierto
  7. 7. SENA - Curso virtual de Electrónica Básica El Circuito Eléctrico Observe nuevamente la representación del dibujo anterior; encontramos tres circuitos secundarios que respectivamente corresponden a la radio grabadora, a la lámpara y a la plancha. Establezca cuáles interruptores están abiertos y cuáles cerrados. Si respondió que el único interruptor abierto es el sw 3 y los otros tres están cerrados, acertó. Si usted observó con cuidado, encontró que sólo están energizados los sub circuitos de la radio grabadora y de la plancha, mientras que el de la lámpara tiene su interruptor sw3, abierto. A pesar de que una de las cargas está “desconectada”, pues no circula por ella corriente alguna, las otras cargas están energizadas y funcionan independientemente entre sí. Observe detalladamente el siguiente circuito: . Funcionamiento del circuito cerrado La corriente de cargas eléctricas positivas, salen por polo o borne (+) de la batería; son llevadas por el conductor (A), y entran al borne o punto de conexión #1 del interruptor tipo cuchilla, que está cerrado. Lámpara A B C Interruptor cerrado Batería 9 V 1 2
  8. 8. SENA - Curso virtual de Electrónica Básica El Circuito Eléctrico La corriente sale del contacto de la cuchilla por el borne #2, viaja por el conductor (B), entrega energía por uno de los terminales de la carga o bombilla, y circula por la resistencia interna de la misma, la fricción de los electrones por el filamento de tugsteno de la lámpara produce un gran calor hasta hacerlo brillar tanto, que se ilumina, cumpliendo el propósito objetivo de una lámpara, dar luz. La corriente sale de la carga, y regresa al polo negativo ( - ) de la batería a través del conductor (C), cumpliéndose así, la ley de cargas contrarias y la transformación de la energía eléctrica en calor y luz. Circuito abierto. Analice lentamente el conexionado del siguiente circuito: Funcionamiento del circuito abierto La corriente de energía positiva, sale del borne (+) y llega al punto de conexión #1 del interruptor; en éste, se bloquea o interrumpe la circulación de energía necesaria para prender la bombilla. Observando la ilustración anterior, se nota, que el único lazo de conexión que tienen los conductores: (A) y (B) es el interruptor, y está abierto. Se dice entonces que el circuito está apagado. La lámpara L1, no enciende, ya que la batería seca no tiene por donde suministrar energía electrónica. Batería 9 V Lámpara A B C Interruptor abierto 1 2
  9. 9. SENA - Curso virtual de Electrónica Básica El Circuito Eléctrico Contactos de Plata SW= Abreviatura. Símbolo del interruptor Terminales de conexión El interruptor o switch Retomando el tema del interruptor, éste es un dispositivo utilizado para bloquear o permitir el paso de los electrones en un circuito o sistema dado. Deben cumplir estrictamente parámetros de continuidad absoluta y rigidez eléctrica en el punto de contacto. La capacidad de manejo de corriente y voltaje en el punto de contacto que generalmente es de PLATA, la estipula el fabricante cuando emite la producción al mercado. Tipos de interruptores: Existe una multiforme y gran variedad topológica de interruptores a nivel comercial, pero nosotros estudiaremos los más comunes: JOG NC ( Normal Cerrado). Pulsador. SW 3 ( Escala ). SW dos polos doble tiro. SW doble tiro múltiple.
  10. 10. SENA - Curso virtual de Electrónica Básica El Circuito Eléctrico Circuito serie y paralelo Con lo afirmado en el párrafo anterior usted incorpora a su cerebro el concepto de circuito en paralelo. Los switches o interruptores, dependiendo de su forma de activación se dividen en: manuales, magnéticos, térmicos y sensores. Ejemplo: Manuales: suiche de codillo, cuchilla, pulsador etc. Magnéticos: Relees o relevos, contactores, red switch, etc. Térmicos: Breakers, Disyuntores, etc. Sensores: Foto transistor, foto tiristor, sw de Mercurio, sw de choque o vibración, etc. No olvide que todo tipo de Interruptor, exige Ser revisado en sus características de Voltaje y corriente en Amperios antes de ser Instalado o reemplazado en un sistema Eléctrico o Electrónico. Cabe resaltar, que un interruptor en modalidad ON, su palanca de tiro, física y mecánicamente hablando, siempre indicará hacia arriba. Mirar figura siguiente, “Breaker”. Símbolo sw térmico on off BREAKE R Expresión física Palanca de tiro
  11. 11. SENA - Curso virtual de Electrónica Básica El Circuito Eléctrico Es conveniente establecer en forma breve un contraste con lo que ocurre en los circuitos serie. Estos, se caracterizan porque, si se interrumpe o desconecta uno de sus elementos o receptores, todos quedan desenergizados. En cambio, ya vio usted en el parágrafo anterior que con los circuitos paralelo, sucede algo diferente: si se desconectan uno o varios elementos receptores o cargas, los otros continúan funcionando. Cuando varios elemento están conectados consecutivamente uno detrás de otro, se dice que están en serie, por ejemplo: L1, L2 y L3, están conectadas en serie, y la energía que entra por L1, sale de ella y entra en L2 de L2 va a L3 y ésta entrega la misma cantidad de energía que e recibió por L1 a la fuente. Nótese que si una de las Lámparas se desconecta o se daña, la corriente se interrumpe y por lo tanto las otras dos lámparas se apagan. + - 9V Fuente L= Lámpara = Sentido convencional de la corriente. Circuito serie con tres lámparas y una batería de 9 voltios. L1 L2 L3
  12. 12. SENA - Curso virtual de Electrónica Básica El Circuito Eléctrico Ejemplo de circuito serie con baterías: ¿Qué es un Corto circuito? Es posible también que por un error de diseño, configuración o descuido al trabajar dentro del circuito se genere un corto, cuyos efectos son destructivos. Se pude expresar también así: cto cxto. Para entender en qué consiste un corto circuito, contrastemos con los estados normales de operación cerrado y abierto, gracias a los cuales se logra la función de energizar y apagar el receptor o carga. Sin embargo, en los circuitos eléctricos, es posible un tercer estado que es conocido como corto circuito, el cual es anormal y desastroso para la fuente de alimentación, pues tiende a absorber toda la energía estableciendo una condición general de colapso. Note, como el dibujo anterior describe un circuito típico de una linterna con dos baterías en serie. Observe como el SW 1, dispuesto en serie con las dos baterías y la lámpara, está abierto y por lo tanto interrumpe el circuito serie y a su vez la corriente de consumo de la lámpara L1. Circuito serie interno con 2 baterías, para una linterna común. 1.5V 1.5V SW 1 Vcc 1 Vcc 2 L1
  13. 13. SENA - Curso virtual de Electrónica Básica El Circuito Eléctrico Otro efecto en el circuito consiste, en el recalentamiento (Degeneración térmica) o destrucción en muchos de los casos, de los conductores eléctricos, estropeando sus propiedades de conductancia “G”, (propiedad que tienen los conductores de permitir sin dificultad, el paso de los electrones). ¿Qué es una sobre carga? Las instalaciones eléctricas domiciliarias se configuran en circuitos paralelo. Es posible también que por un error de diseño, configuración o descuido al trabajar dentro del circuito, se genere una sobre carga, cuyos efectos son también como en el corto circuito, destructivos. Cada carga hace, por decirlo así, una exigencia a la fuente de alimentación del circuito, a sus conductores e interruptores. Si se multiplican las cargas será mayor la exigencia, en especial a la fuente de alimentación, es decir, el consumo se incrementa. Ahora bien, si la fuente duramente su trabajo se le exige demasiada corriente y no tiene la capacidad suficiente para proporcionarla (número de amperios) ésta, comienza a sufrir una degeneración térmica que finaliza con su destrucción. Igual efecto podría suceder a los conductores principales e interruptores. + -
  14. 14. SENA - Curso virtual de Electrónica Básica El Circuito Eléctrico En otros términos: La sobre carga la recibe la fuente de alimentación y junto con las líneas de transmisión o cables de conexión, se establece en el circuito un deterioro de los elementos ya mencionados, a causa del excesivo calor producido por la demanda exigida a la fuente de voltaje. Analice la siguiente ilustración: Para evitar que un sistema de instalación eléctrica sufra destrucción total o parcial, se diseñaron algunos elementos sensibles a corto circuitos o también a sobrecargas. En síntesis y articulando lo que usted ha propuesto, el circuito necesita de una “protección” especial. Protecciones eléctricas. Son elementos diseñados, precisamente, para evitar grandes destrozos y pérdidas económicas por causa de corto circuitos o sobrecargas. Estas protecciones se Ojo, que la calidad de su trabajo y el nuestro, consiste en prevenir con mucho tacto y cuidado la manipulación de los circuitos electrónicos, y mucho más cuando están energizados. No olvide que un corto circuito libera gran pérdida de energía y genera gran des costos a raíz de los incendios que muchas veces éstos puedan generar. 9 Voltios
  15. 15. SENA - Curso virtual de Electrónica Básica El Circuito Eléctrico autodestruyen o se disparan automáticamente, desconectando el circuito afectado por el corto. Los más típicos son: Los fusibles y los Breakers, que se activan por orden de la alta temperatura en la fricción excesiva de los electrones en el material sensible de diseño en el protector. Principio de funcionamiento La base de teoría eléctrica nos enseña, que los electrones viajan prácticamente a la velocidad de la Luz casi los 300.000 Km. x seg., a través de los conductores eléctricos; velocidad tal que genera una gran fricción en el material del protector eléctrico, dicha fricción ocasiona calor y éste a su vez es el efecto activador del fusible. Fusibles Diseñados para que precisamente, el calor producido por la fricción electrónica por excesos de consumo o corto circuitos, fundan o derritan el material termo fundible e inmediatamente interrumpan el flujo de corriente al circuito afectado. SIMBOLO DEL FUSIBLE PRESENTACIÓN FÍSICA BORNE METÁLICO DE FIJACION HILOTERMOFUNDIBLE CON RETARDADORCILINDRO DE VIDRIO
  16. 16. SENA - Curso virtual de Electrónica Básica El Circuito Eléctrico símbolo Fusible electrónico Encapuzado sintético Terminales para conexión Cálculo de protecciones Aunque este ejemplo es un supuesto, su configuración está dada por elementos reales y los cálculos que vamos a aprender a hacer son aplicables a cualquier situación similar. En nuestro caso pensamos en incorporar al circuito un elemento de protección llamado fusible. Precisamente para saber cómo vamos a configurar la protección del circuito se requiere hacer una serie de cálculos que involucran variables derivadas de las leyes generales del comportamiento eléctrico. En este momento necesitamos calcular las especificaciones de cada interruptor y conductor, con base en la carga que van a controlar. Para este ejemplo. Ese consumo se expresa en vatios (W) o también en Amperios (A) Precise los conceptos: Vatio es la unidad de potencia. (consumida por una carga) Amperio es la unidad de corriente. Corriente es la cantidad de electrones que circulan por un punto del circuito en un tiempo dado. Una primera ley científica que viene en nuestra ayuda es aquella que enseña que la potencia expresada en vatios (watts), es igual al producto del voltaje por la intensidad de corriente: W= V X I Gracias a la información que cada aparato trae consigo en sus plaqueta, Sumemos el consumo de la plancha y la radio grabadora en vatios: N 10 on off BREAKER RR
  17. 17. SENA - Curso virtual de Electrónica Básica El Circuito Eléctrico Simbología: Los circuitos eléctricos utilizan también una expresión normativa estipulada universalmente para entender e interconectar elementos o dispositivos entre sí; símbolos que estaremos conociendo paulatinamente a través de este curso. En música, las notas son símbolos sobre un pentagrama; en el idioma, las letras; en electrónica tenemos gran cantidad de simbología para circuitos, que pueden ser interpretados en cualquier parte del mundo por ingenieros y técnicos en la materia de lectura y diseño de planos electrónicos, ya que estos símbolos tienen expresión genérica para todos los idiomas como lo es la partitura de una estrofa musical. Ha notado usted, como este curso le pude ser de gran utilidad en cualquier continente, siempre y cuando estudie concienzudamente todos los ejercicios y medios propuestos en la sección de actividad e investigación para su desarrollo. Circuito a tierra Utilizando el chasis metálico como conductor, economizamos gran cantidad de cable y simplificamos el diseño. Los circuitos que utilizan este tipo de conexión se les llama típicamente: Circuito de retorno a tierra. Circuito a masa. Circuito a chasis. Circuito a punto común. Este tipo de conexión se utiliza generalmente en los Vehículos, en las tarjetas electrónicas de tamaño considerado, en montajes que utilicen mueble metálico etc. 1 2 3 1- Luz tablero. 2- Radio pasacintas 3- Encendedor de cigarrillos. Símbolos más usados en conexión a masa o tierra:
  18. 18. SENA - Curso virtual de Electrónica Básica El Circuito Eléctrico Técnicas de conexión para circuitos eléctricos: Tener en nuestro poder los conocimientos teórico -práctico, que consisten en saber: El chequeo con instrumentos de medida. Interpretar terminologías alusivas a circuitos eléctricos; y que a continuación estaremos estudiando. Continuidad En un circuito este término se le adjudica a todos los conductores o elementos que tengan una resistencia u oposición de 0 Ohmios, para dar paso libre a los electrones. La unidad de medida de la continuidad o conductancia “G” se da en MHO, (siemens) lo contrario de la oposición o resistencia que es el OHM, resistencia a los electrones libres. Los Conductores eléctricos tienen esta propiedad y usted deberá estar explorando en los textos de consulta para enriquecer los fundamentos básicos para nuestro tema de electrónica. Mirar fig: siguiente: Empalme eléctrico Consiste en el enlace físico que dos conductores, un conductor y un elemento o dos elementos pueden tener entre sí, en el momento de ensamble o cableado de un circuito. Los empalmes pueden ser realizados con soldaduras o en casos mas simples, amarre de nudos o con abrazaderas de presión con tornillo. Los empalmes de nudos tienen gran variedad y uno de ellos el más típico, es el de cola de rata estañado con soldadura: Tester 1 k + - 27 ohmios 027 Tester 1 k + - 000 Resistencia Conductor
  19. 19. SENA - Curso virtual de Electrónica Básica El Circuito Eléctrico Rigidez eléctrica Término utilizado en el tema de empalmes o uniones eléctricas, sea cual sea el tipo de conexión: ( Rosca, Abrazaderas, soldadura, nudo, etc ). La conexión de los conductores, se realiza con amarres o más técnicamente con empalmes eléctricos, utilizando las mismas puntas o terminales del conductor para la unión. En bibliotecas y unidades de información SENA, encontramos un sin número de textos y revistas técnicas en electricidad explicando como realizar empalmes eléctricos de diferentes categorías y necesidades en la industria. El empalme más usual para la elaboración de los circuitos propuestos en esta unidad, es: el de cola de rata, que por el calibre tan bajo de los cables se puede realizar manualmente o con una pequeña pinza punta plana, como se ilustra en la figura anterior. Empalme de conductores Pasos a seguir: 1. Después de haber retirado el aislante del conductor realice el empalme según su necesidad, dándole rigidez mecánica con una pinza punta plana, ejemplo: Un deficiente empalme es aquel que no tiene buena presentación estética y sobre todo con una mala rigidez eléctrica o fortaleza en el punto de conexión. Recuerde: “los pequeños detalles hacen los grandes profesionales”; así, como “los pequeños ahorros los grandes capitales”. La falta de rigidez en cualquier contacto eléctrico generará pérdidas de potencia por efecto de calor en el mal contacto, mal funcionamiento en el sistema, bloqueo total o parcial del mismo, o en el peor de los casos un incendio por averías eléctricas como ya ha sucedido. Empalme de dos conductores
  20. 20. SENA - Curso virtual de Electrónica Básica El Circuito Eléctrico Aisladores: Llamados también: Aislantes, y señala los materiales que no conducen corriente eléctrica, son realmente conductores muy pobres de electricidad, porque están hechos de materiales que no tienen electrones libres y por tanto ofrecen una gran resistencia al paso de la corriente; en otros términos: Tienen una gran capacidad dieléctrica a la circulación de los electrones; claro está, que dicha capacidad se puede romper a cierto tipo de nivel de voltaje aplicado, y dicho aislador, perder su Punto de conexión. Conductores a empalmar. Punto de empalme estañado con soldadura. Conductores Punto de empalme ya encintado. Conductores eléctricos, con sus puntas sin aislante plástico.
  21. 21. SENA - Curso virtual de Electrónica Básica El Circuito Eléctrico propiedad. La capacidad Dieléctrica, la dará el fabricante cuando emita la producción al mercado. Efectos naturales de los circuitos eléctricos Cuando la energía eléctrica fluye a través del filamento de Tungsteno de una lámpara, parte de la energía eléctrica se convierte en energía térmica o calorífica y si pasa la suficiente cantidad de amperios por dicho filamento, el Tungsteno por efectos de la fricción electrónica, se pondrá al rojo vivo, emitiendo una luz roja incandescente a causa de la oposición o resistencia del material ante los electrones. Efecto del calor en el circuito eléctrico En el caso del circuito descrito anteriormente, el calentamiento del filamento en la lámpara es necesario para que se produzca la luz; sin embargo, en muchos otros tipos de circuitos el calor es conveniente y deben tomarse precauciones especiales, para evitar que los alambres ( cables ), y otras partes del circuito se calientan excesivamente Lámpara Interruptor cerrado Batería 9 V 1 2
  22. 22. SENA - Curso virtual de Electrónica Básica El Circuito Eléctrico Los conductores que se utilizan para alimentar la lámpara, le aumenta ligeramente la temperatura debido a la corriente que circula a través de ellos; debido a este efecto es que se debe calcular aritméticamente el calibre de los conductores (cables), dependiendo del consumo que ejerza la carga o receptor en un circuito dado. Efecto magnético en el circuito Siempre que la electricidad circula por un circuito metálico, se establece en campo magnético ( líneas de fuerza invisibles ), que se extiende en ángulo recto con la dirección en que fluye la corriente, según se ha demostrado por la desviación de la brújula en el circuito pictográfico anterior,; es un efecto bastante relevante, pues, él ha sido, el más importante descubrimiento en el campo de la electrónica y la electricidad, ya que de ahí, se desencadena una millonaria red de descubrimientos de aplicación práctica en la electrónica. Materiales y herramientas Quizás pudo notar usted la vital importancia de tener un punto de trabajo y estudio para nuestro caso. En este numeral y junto con la lista del contenido de esta unidad le daremos unas ideas en la configuración de la mesa de trabajo y estudio. El modo de calcular el calibre de los cables y protecciones de los circuitos eléctricos y electrónicos se lleva a cabo mediante la LEY DE OHM, que más adelante estudiaremos. Dirección de la corriente Líneas de fuerza Conductor eléctrico
  23. 23. SENA - Curso virtual de Electrónica Básica El Circuito Eléctrico FUENTES BIBLIOGRÁFICAS: ELECTRÓNICA PARA AUDIO Y VIDEO. ESCOBAR Edgar y José Elías Acosta. Documento para electrónica desescolarizada. Año 1999 La figura anterior ilustra de una manera sencilla y versátil, como implementar su puesto de trabajo. No olvide tener muy en cuenta que la silla debe tener, espaldar para evitar dolores musculares y sobre todo esfuerzo de la columna vertebral cuando el trabajo y estudio sea demasiado dispendioso. Se sugiere también casi por regla, instalar un tapete de caucho debajo de los pies, por seguridad industrial, evitando así un fortuito choque eléctrico. Otro elemento de seguridad y vital para este mesa de trabajo, es la lámpara serie, cuya función es proteger al técnico, al artículo y o al proyecto de ensamble que usted se propone elaborar. Huecos para tomas eléctricos. Hueco para toma eléctrico serie. Lámpara De la serie. Espejo. 1,60mts 80cms 80cms

