El son guatemalteco

para los basicos

El son guatemalteco

  1. 1. EL SON GUATEMALTECO El son es una denominaci�n gen�rica aplicada a una amplia y diversa gama de expresiones musicales vocales e instrumentales de car�cter popular o tradicional, frecuentemente asociadas a la danza, surgidas en Guatemala durante la �poca colonial (siglos XVII a XIX) en las que intervienen, en forma diversa, componentes europeos, ind�genas y/o africanos y cuya percepci�n, estructura y caracter�sticas espec�ficas dependen del contexto social donde se practican, lo que incluye factores culturales, �tnicos y musicales. CUMBIA La cumbiaesun g�neromusical ybaile que tuvosuorigenenColombiayenPanam�peroque, enla actualidad,se ha popularizadoenel restode Am�ricaLatinaycuentacon numerosas variantesyadaptaciones. Lahistoriacuentaque,enColombia,lacumbiasurgi�enlacosta del Caribe a partir de la fusi�ncultural entre losind�genas,losesclavosque llegabandesde�fricay losespa�olesdurante laColonia.EnPanam�tambi�nse desarroll�durante la�pocacolonial, con coreograf�asy m�sicade origenafricanoy pasosde danza aportadospor andaluces, gallegose ind�genas.
  2. 2. DANZ�N El Danz�n o Danz�n cubano. Es un ritmo y un baile de origen cubano que forma parte de la m�sica tradicional de Cuba. Su origen musical proviene de otro g�nero cubano llamado de dos diferentes formas Habanera o Danza criolla. El danz�n fue creado por el compositor matancero Miguel Failde y P�rez, en 1879. En Cuba se interpreta con mayor�a de instrumentos de viento, con flauta, violines, timbales y percusi�n cubana. Entre los subg�neros que posee se encuentran el Danzonete, el Mambo y el Cha Cha Ch�. Es considerado el baile nacional. CHACHACH� El chachach� es un g�nero de la m�sica cubana, as� como un estilo de baile popular, que fue desarrollado a partir del danz�n-mambo a comienzos de los a�os cincuenta, y lleg� a adquirir gran popularidad en todo el mundo. El chachach� es un g�nero de la m�sica cubana cuya creaci�n ha sido tradicionalmente vieja y atribuida al compositor y violinista cubano Enrique Jorr�n, quien comenz� sus estudios de viol�n en el Conservatorio Municipal de la Habana.
  3. 3. MERENGUE (G�NERO MUSICAL) El merengue es un g�nero musical bailable originado en la Rep�blica Dominicana a finales del siglo XIX. Es muy popular en todo el continente americano, donde es considerado, junto con la salsa, como uno de los grandes g�neros musicales bailables que distinguen el g�nero latinoamericano. Tambi�n es muy popular en parte de Europa, como Espa�a, entre otras latitudes. El merengue fue inscrito el 30 de noviembre del 2016 en la lista representativa del Patrimonio Cultural Inmaterial de la Humanidad de la Unesco.1 BLUES El blues (cuyo significado es melancol�a o tristeza) es un g�nero musical vocal e instrumental, basado en la utilizaci�n de notas de blues y de un patr�n repetitivo, que suele seguir una estructura de doce compases. Originario de las comunidades afroamericanas del sur de los Estados Unidos a principios del siglo XX, en los a�os sesenta este g�nero se convirti� en una de las influencias m�s importantes para el desarrollo de la m�sica popular estadounidense y occidental. Se lo lee en g�neros musicales como el ragtime, jazz, bluegrass, rhythm and blues, rock and roll, funk, heavy metal, hip-hop, m�sica country y pop.1

