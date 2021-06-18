Successfully reported this slideshow.
Education
Jun. 18, 2021

Ecologia Humana

Trabajo final del curso de ecologia humana

Ecologia Humana

  1. 1. FASE FINAL PRESENTACIÓN DE RESULTADOS ECOLOGIA HUMANA EDECIO PABUENA OSPINO Tutora Lucy de los Milagros Ebratt Grupo 403017_131 Universidad Nacional Abierta y a Distancia UNAD Programa de Psicología Ecología Humana Diciembre 2020
  2. 2. ENLACE DEL VIDEO EN YOUTUBE https://youtu.be/UB0S8H_QJBU
  3. 3. ECOLOGIA HUMANA Filosofía, antropología, sociología, biología, etiología, psicología, geografía Contaminación de aguas negras y basura Promoción de la salud, convivencia y cuidado ambiental ELABORACION DE PROPUESTA Influencia del comportamiento humano en el medio ambiente ¿Cree usted que con sus actos promueve la ética y la conciencia ambiental, sí o no, y por qué? ¿Qué papel juega la ética en el medio ambiente? Qué cuidado debe tener el hombre con el medio ambiente para preservación y protección de su entorno? Qué cuidado debe tener el hombre con el medio ambiente para preservación y protección de su entorno? Titulo de la propuesta: PRACTICAS DEL GRADO 11° EN MEDIO AMBIENTE Justificación Objetivos Metodología Plan de actividades Presupuesto Impacto MAPA MENTAL
  4. 4. Mencione el problema elegido grupalmente desde la fase 1. Con las consecuencias para la población. CONTAMINACION DE AGUAS NEGRAS Y BASURA EN BUVETA CORREGIMIENTO DE PAILITAS Es una situación que afecta al ecosistema y a la salud humana, por los altos malos olores, la proliferación de plagas como el dengue así como también de roedores como ratas. Por la falta de alcantarillado este comunidad se ve incomoda por esta situación de contaminación en sus calles por esas agua negras a su paso, provocan enfermedades estomacales, infecciones intestinales, de la piel y demás, por eso se emplea la iniciativa de ejercer función en la alcaldía del municipio y a los entes territoriales para que pronto se inicie el proyecto de alcantarillado que tanto se necesita en esta localidad. Esta problemática es una de las más vinculadas en esta actividad, que se ve en el diario vivir de la comunidades o pueblos que están abandonados por el estado, que no reciben la cantidad de ayudas para generar inversión en proyectos de saneamiento y calidad de vida para los pueblos de Colombia. En este caso sobre la proliferación de plagas, contaminación ambiental, del aire por los malos olores y la basura que no la saben reutilizar o ubicar en donde se debe. Por la falta de alcantarillado este comunidad se ve incomoda por esta situación de contaminación en sus calles por esas agua negras a su paso, provocan enfermedades estomacales, infecciones intestinales, de la piel y demás, por eso se emplea la iniciativa de ejercer función en la alcaldía del municipio y a los entes territoriales para que pronto se inicie
  5. 5. Explique La estrategia educativa como alternativa de solución. FORMADORES DE GUARDIANES AMBIENTALES Se implementara una metodología participativa donde los estudiantes se programaran para visitar las zonas del municipio y orientar casa a casa a las familias, cada estudiante le corresponden 10 familias con una visita de 1 hora semanal por familia, lo que indica que el estudiante interviene dos familias por días. Mediante las orientaciones usara las herramientas tecnológicas con que se cuente en la escuela. De igual manera dejara en cada visita folletos y plegables con respecto al tema. Previamente el colegio con el grupo de profesores de ciencias sociales y ciencias naturales, definen las estrategias y temáticas a desarrollar pro los estudiantes con las familias. Las estrategias contemplan acciones prácticas de protección al medio ambiente desde la casa, reciclaje de materiales, reutilización de recipientes y materiales, siembra de árboles, granas caseras, orientación en la buena utilización del servicio de energía, agua y gas, reciclaje de papel con los integrantes de la casa que aun estudian, la posibilidad de organizar asociaciones de recicladores y generar ingresos económicos. La población objeto de la intervención serán las familias del municipio residentes en los diferentes barrios y en la zona rural donde exista instituciones de bachillerato.
  6. 6. Proponga cinco recomendaciones para el fomento de la conciencia ambiental, generación de la convivencia armónica  Fomento de cooperativas de reciclajes y material reutilizable: en la medida que se fomente la creación sin tantos requisitos la conformación de organizaciones que recolecten materiales de reciclaje y reutilizable, estaremos dando un paso importante en la disminución de productos contaminantes para el medio ambiente, la cultura del reciclaje y reutilización de elementos de la industria se hace indispensable para no contaminar aun mas la tierra y dejar de extraer materiales de origen geológico para la industria.  Legislación fuerte a los depredadores del medio ambiente: la legislación actual es muy endeble para aplicar a las personas y empresas que atentan contra el medio ambiente, generalmente la industria es la que mas contamina y no hay controles eficaces que impidan la continua emisión de gases invernaderos, mientras los padres de la patria legislen para los poderosos, el medio ambiente correrá la misma suerte que la de las personas pobres del país. Por ello se requiere conciencia ambiental para atacar los depredadores y sancionarlos ejemplarmente, evitar a toda costa la continua explotación de recursos no renovables.
  7. 7. Proponga cinco recomendaciones para el fomento de la conciencia ambiental, generación de la convivencia armónica  Concursos ecológicos: estos concursos tienen como fin premiar a las instituciones y personas que presenten trabajos que permiten cuidar el medio ambiente, se pueden promover a nivel de estamentos, de municipios, departamento y el novel nacional. La diferencia con otros concursos es que estos deben ser semestrales.  Bachilleres ecológicos: los graduandos del bachiller lo hacen bajo alguna modalidad, pensaría que se promueva en todas las instituciones la modalidad AMBIENTALISTA para los estudiantes que deseen trabajar en pro del medio ambiente.  Competencias ambientales: así como se promueven las competencias laborales y se certifican a las personas por saber hacer su trabajo, de igual manera se debe agregar a toda persona que labore en cualquier rama, presentar cada dos años las competencias ambientales, ya sea atreves de una evaluación o un trabajo escrito que contenga las acciones que lleva a cabo para proteger el medio ambiente.
  8. 8. Escribe tres ideas concluyentes relacionadas con lo aprendido en el curso. 1. Ratifico mi conciencia ambiental, el curso fortaleció en mi los afectos que tengo por la madre naturaleza, cada día trato que mis acciones redunden en protección del medio en que vivo, de igual manera se lo trasmito a mis hijos y familia en la importancia de cuidar nuestro planeta. 2. El curso me deja conocimientos en la forma de abordar problemáticas ambientales en la comunidad, elementos importantes para elaborar diagnostico, justificación, objetivos y plan de trabajo y presupuesto además del impacto que deben generar las propuestas en la comunidad. 3. Las diferentes herramientas pedagógicas y tecnológicas para presentar las actividades son fundamentales para mi formación profesional
  9. 9. Referencias Bibliográficas https://www.un.org/es/chronicle/article/de-estocolmo-kyotobreve-historia-del-cambio-climatico https://id.presidencia.gov.co/Paginas/prensa/2019/El-2019-cierra-con-143-mil-jovenes-graduados-de-bachilleres-y-tecnicos- 191202.aspx https://www.urnadecristal.gov.co/pregunta/cu-ntas-horas-deben-hacer-j-venes-de-secundaria-en-servicio-social-obligatorio- pueden UNAD (2016) Ecología humana-Generalidades [OVI] Recuperado de http://hdl.handle.net/10596/9447 Cervantes, M., & Hernández, M. (2015). Problemas modernos de la Ecología Humana. En Biología general. Recuperado de https://ebookcentral-proquest-com.bibliotecavirtual.unad.edu.co/lib/unadsp/reader.action?docID=4569670&ppg=11 Morales, F.; Moya, Miguel.; Gaviria, E. & Cuadrado, I. (2007). Bases ambientales del comportamiento social (97-104). En Psicología Social. Tercera edición. Madrid. Mc Graw Hill https://elibro- net.bibliotecavirtual.unad.edu.co/es/ereader/unad/50110?fs_q=Psicolog%C3%ADa__Social&fs_page=2&prev=fs Zimmermann, M. (2009). Perspectiva de la psicología ambiental. En Psicología ambiental, calidad de vida y desarrollo sostenible (3a. Ed.) (pp. 24-32). Bogotá, CO: Ecoe Ediciones. Recuperado de: https://elibro- net.bibliotecavirtual.unad.edu.co/es/ereader/unad/69118?fs_q=Psicolog%C3%ADa__ambiental,__calidad__de__vida__y__desa rrollo__sostenible&prev=fs Kwiatkowska, T., & Issa, J. (2010). . Recuperado de https://elibro- net.bibliotecavirtual.unad.edu.co/es/ereader/unad/73211?fs_q=Los Aproximaciones hacia la ética ambiental. En Los caminos de la ética ambiental (pp. 293-317). México: Instituto Politécnico Nacional__caminos__de__la__%C3%A9tica__ambiental&prev=fs

×