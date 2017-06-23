ISAE UNIVERSIDAD LICENCIATURA EN INFORMÁTICA CON ENFÁSIS EN AUDITORÍA DE SISTEMAS TEMA: SOFTWARES PROFESORA: ISIS CASTILLO...
DEFINICION DE SOFTWARE: “ Conjunto de programas y rutinas que permiten a la computadora realizar determinadas tareas”
INTRODUCCIÓN • LAS COMPUTADORAS NO FUNCIONAN SIN UN SISTEMA OPERATIVO NI SOFTWARE DE APLICACIÓN . ASÍ COMO LOS USUARIOS DE...
Historia de el software ALAN TURING 1935 ( ENSAYO NUMEROS COMPUTABLES) PRIMERA ETAPA ( 1950 – 1965 ) ESTABA EN SU INFANCIA...
CLASIFICACIÓN DE LOS SOFTWARES Software de Sistema Software de Aplicación Software de Programación
Software de Sistema Se llama Software de Sistema o Software de Base al conjunto de programas que sirven para interactuar c...
SISTEMA OPERATIVO EL SISTEMA OPERATIVO ES UN CONJUNTO DE PROGRAMAS QUE ADMINISTRAN LOS RECURSOS DE LA COMPUTADORA Y CONTRO...
CONTROLADORES DE DISPOSITIVOS LOS CONTROLADORES DE DISPOSITIVOS SON PROGRAMAS QUE PERMITEN A OTROS PROGRAMA DE MAYOR NIVEL...
PROGRAMAS UTILITARIOS LOS PROGRAMAS UTILITARIOS REALIZAN DIVERSAS FUNCIONES PARA RESOLVER PROBLEMAS ESPECÍFICOS, ADEMÁS DE...
Software de Aplicación El Software de Aplicación son los programas diseñados para o por los usuarios para facilitar la rea...
Software de Programación El Software de Programación es el conjunto de herramientas que permiten al desarrollador informát...
CONCLUSION En este trabajo hemos aprendido que los software juegan un papel simbiótico con el hardware de una computadora ...
Presentación softwares

Breve descripcion de el desarrollo del software como herramienta indispensable en el desarrollo del ordenador atraves del tiepo, su clasificación basica.

Presentación softwares

  ISAE UNIVERSIDAD LICENCIATURA EN INFORMÁTICA CON ENFÁSIS EN AUDITORÍA DE SISTEMAS TEMA: SOFTWARES PROFESORA: ISIS CASTILLO ESTUDIANTE: EDILBERTO DE GRACIA CÉDULA: 4-721-1775 FECHA DE ENTREGA: 22 DE JUNIO DE 2017
