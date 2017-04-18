Эволюция и революция в измерении вовлеченности персонала Бабушкин Эдуард
Эволюция вовлеченности Вовлеченность как метод измерения, не понятие ➢Индекс вовлеченности; ➢Драйверы вовлеченности; ➢Анал...
Индекс вовлеченности Компания Россия Центральная и Восточная Европа 63% 55% 62% Вовлеченность Вовлеченность персонала. Обз...
Индекс вовлеченности 52% 54% 57% 45% 33% -24% -17% -23% -18% -15% 23% 14% 18% 21% 30% 64%Вовлечённость Я получаю удовлетво...
Индекс вовлеченности 55% 69% 84% 96% 2013 2014 2015 2016 Вовлеченность персонала. Обзор подходов
Драйверы вовлеченности вовлеченность Драйвер вовлеченности Влияет на вовлеченность Услуга в проведении корпоративных опрос...
Что чаще понимается под вовлеченностью Готовность: ✓рекомендовать свою компанию в качестве работодателя; ✓прилагать дополн...
Драйверы вовлеченности • Отношения с руководителем, в коллективе; • Work-life баланс; • Политики компании (система мотивац...
Результат Вовлеченность персонала. Обзор подходов
Результат Услуга в проведении корпоративных опросов
Анализ текста • Открытые вопросы в опроснике: «Что по вашему мнению нужно изменить в Вашей работе / политиках компании, чт...
Анализ текста Услуга в проведении корпоративных опросов
Пульс - опрос 0% 10% 10% 10% 10% 10% 10% 10% 10% 10% 10% 0% 0% 2% 4% 6% 8% 10% 12% Разбиваем работников на 10 выборок с од...
Вовлеченность как конкретное поведение Услуга в проведении корпоративных опросов
Вопросы? Бабушкин Эдуард edvb@yandex.ru
Эволюция и революция в измерении вовлеченности персонала

материалы вебинара про вовлеченность персонала

  Эволюция и революция в измерении вовлеченности персонала Бабушкин Эдуард
  Эволюция вовлеченности Вовлеченность как метод измерения, не понятие ➢Индекс вовлеченности; ➢Драйверы вовлеченности; ➢Анализ текста; ➢Пульс опрос; ➢Вовлеченность как поведение.
  Индекс вовлеченности Компания Россия Центральная и Восточная Европа 63% 55% 62% Вовлеченность Вовлеченность персонала. Обзор подходов
  Индекс вовлеченности 52% 54% 57% 45% 33% -24% -17% -23% -18% -15% 23% 14% 18% 21% 30% 64%Вовлечённость Я получаю удовлетворение от своей работы. У меня достаточно полномочий, чтобы принимать решения, необходимые для хорошего выполнения своей работы. Мне действительно нравится выполнять мои ежедневные рабочие задачи. Технологии и ресурсы, которыми мы располагаем, позволяют мне быть максимально результативным. Рабочие процессы, существующие у нас в компании, позволяют мне быть максимально продуктивным. Работа - задачи, процессы, ресурсы Согласные сотрудники Негативное влияние Позитивное влияние
  Индекс вовлеченности 55% 69% 84% 96% 2013 2014 2015 2016
  Драйверы вовлеченности вовлеченность Драйвер вовлеченности Влияет на вовлеченность
  Что чаще понимается под вовлеченностью Готовность: ✓рекомендовать свою компанию в качестве работодателя; ✓прилагать дополнительные усилия (улучшать качество работы, работать сверхурочно, тратить свое время на развитие и обучение); ✓работать в компании как можно дольше; ✓выполнять действия, выходящие за рамки своего функционала
  Драйверы вовлеченности • Отношения с руководителем, в коллективе; • Work-life баланс; • Политики компании (система мотивации, коммуникаций и т.п.); • Реализация (карьера, обучение); • Корпоративная культура; • Условия труда.
  9. 9. Результат Вовлеченность персонала. Обзор подходов
  10. 10. Результат Услуга в проведении корпоративных опросов
  Анализ текста • Открытые вопросы в опроснике: «Что по вашему мнению нужно изменить в Вашей работе / политиках компании, что привлечь в клинику больше клиентов?» • Результаты: – % ответивших – Анализ тональности текста – Кластерный / тематический анализ
  12. 12. Анализ текста Услуга в проведении корпоративных опросов
  Пульс - опрос 0% 10% 10% 10% 10% 10% 10% 10% 10% 10% 10% 0% 0% 2% 4% 6% 8% 10% 12% Разбиваем работников на 10 выборок с одинаковыми параметрами
  14. 14. Вовлеченность как конкретное поведение Услуга в проведении корпоративных опросов
  Вопросы? Бабушкин Эдуард edvb@yandex.ru

