Excerpt from The History of the City of Albany, New York: From the Discovery of the Great River in 1524, by Verrazzano, to the Present Time Although written two hundred and sixty years after the occupation of the site of the city of Albany by the first settlers, this work presents a number of facts contradicting certain statements respecting that event and others preceding it. It will be seen in the first chapter that Henry Hudson, the English navigator, was not the discoverer nor the first explorer of the river which now bears his name. The Grande River, as the Hudson was first geographically designated, was discovered in 1524 by Giovanni da Verrazzano, who had been commissioned to make discoveries of new countries by Francis I., king of France. Shortly afterward it was ascended to its navigable height by French seamen trading for furs with the Indians living on its shores. The title of the French to the discovered territory was perfected by occupation. Early in the sixteenth century they built, as it appears, two forts, one on the island where the city of New York is, and another on Castle Island, near the site of Albany. When the first vessel conveying emigrants from Amsterdam, Holland, to the country of the Grande River reached the mouth of the noble stream, the officer of the French barque, anchored there, not only declared the fact of the previous possession of the attractive domain by his countrymen but peremptorily forbade the occupation of this part of New France by the Dutch usurpers. About the Publisher Forgotten Books publishes hundreds of thousands of rare and classic books. Find more at www.forgottenbooks.com This book is a reproduction of an important historical work. Forgotten Books uses state-of-the-art technology to digitally reconstruct the work, preserving the original format whilst repairing imperfections present in the aged copy. In rare cases, an imperfection in the original, such as a blemish or missing page, may be replicated in our edition.

