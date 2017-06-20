RECURSOS Y NECESIDADES DE MÉXICO UNIVERSIDAD DE LOS ANGELES LOS RECURSOS NATURALES ING. JENNER CHABLÉ HERNÁNDEZ FACILITADO...
RECURSOS Y NECESIDADES DE MÉXICO UNIVERSIDAD DE LOS ANGELES INTRODUCCIÓN El aumento constante de la población humana está ...
RECURSOS Y NECESIDADES DE MÉXICO UNIVERSIDAD DE LOS ANGELES RECURSOS NATURALES ¿Qué es un recurso natural? Los recursos na...
RECURSOS Y NECESIDADES DE MÉXICO UNIVERSIDAD DE LOS ANGELES El petróleo juega un rol fundamental en la economía, ya que ac...
RECURSOS Y NECESIDADES DE MÉXICO UNIVERSIDAD DE LOS ANGELES - Recursos inagotables Actualmente, la mayor parte de la energ...
RECURSOS Y NECESIDADES DE MÉXICO UNIVERSIDAD DE LOS ANGELES - Algunas características de los Recursos Inagotables Las ener...
RECURSOS Y NECESIDADES DE MÉXICO UNIVERSIDAD DE LOS ANGELES MAPA CONCEPTUAL DE LOS RECURSOS RENOVABLES Y NO RENOVABLES
RECURSOS Y NECESIDADES DE MÉXICO UNIVERSIDAD DE LOS ANGELES MAPA MENTAL DE LOS RECURSOS NO RENOVABLES
RECURSOS Y NECESIDADES DE MÉXICO UNIVERSIDAD DE LOS ANGELES CONCLUSIÓN Los seres humanos, por la vía del consumismo, utili...
RECURSOS Y NECESIDADES DE MÉXICO UNIVERSIDAD DE LOS ANGELES BIBLIOGAFIA Ecología y medio ambiente/Iván Camacho Anguiano; M...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Recursos y necesidades de mexico

8 views

Published on

Los recursos naturales: Renovables, No renovables e Inagotables

Published in: Education
0 Comments
0 Likes
Statistics
Notes
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

No Downloads
Views
Total views
8
On SlideShare
0
From Embeds
0
Number of Embeds
1
Actions
Shares
0
Downloads
0
Comments
0
Likes
0
Embeds 0
No embeds

No notes for slide

Recursos y necesidades de mexico

  1. 1. RECURSOS Y NECESIDADES DE MÉXICO UNIVERSIDAD DE LOS ANGELES LOS RECURSOS NATURALES ING. JENNER CHABLÉ HERNÁNDEZ FACILITADOR EDÉN CANO RODRÍGUEZ 9NO CUATRIMESTRE DOMINGOS
  2. 2. RECURSOS Y NECESIDADES DE MÉXICO UNIVERSIDAD DE LOS ANGELES INTRODUCCIÓN El aumento constante de la población humana está determinando un impacto cada vez mayor sobre los recursos naturales, ya sea para satisfacer necesidades básicas: alimentación, vivienda, educación (pulpa para papel), como para mejoras en la calidad de vida; recreación, vías de comunicación, depósito de residuos, etc. Los incrementos en las tasas de deforestación, en las pérdidas de los suelos agrícolas o de potencial valor agrícola, en la eliminación de especie de fauna nativa de sus hábitats ya sea por cacería o por competencia con ganado doméstico, etc., está llevando a una constante pérdida de especies, muchas de ellas sin llegar a conocerse su valor actual o su potencial para uso humano. De aquí la necesidad de comprender que la supervivencia de una sola especie, la humana, depende de gran medida de la supervivencia de otras especies ya sea por su participación en la formación de suelos, por mantener la fertilidad de estos, por su valor forrajero, alimenticio, de control de otras especies perjudiciales al hombre, etc. En este trabajo se tratara brevemente la necesidad de compatibilizar el uso de los recursos naturales renovables de manera continua con la conservación de los mismos, lo que implica ciertamente mantener la mayor diversidad biológica posible.
  3. 3. RECURSOS Y NECESIDADES DE MÉXICO UNIVERSIDAD DE LOS ANGELES RECURSOS NATURALES ¿Qué es un recurso natural? Los recursos naturales son aquellos elementos proporcionados por la naturaleza sin intervención del hombre y que pueden ser aprovechados por el hombre para satisfacer sus necesidades. Además de los recursos naturales, existen los recursos humanos, los recursos culturales, las maquinarias, los bienes inmuebles, etc. Claramente vemos que otros tipos de recursos no son provistos por la naturaleza sin intervención humana, sino que son creados por el hombre. Los recursos naturales se pueden clasificar en: - Recursos Naturales Renovables Son aquellos recursos naturales cuya existencia no se agota por la utilización de los mismos. Esto puede ocurrir por dos motivos: 1- Porque su utilización no modifica su stock o su estado de los mismos: energía solar, energía eólica, energía hidráulica, energía biotermal, etc. 2- Porque se regeneran lo suficientemente rápido para que puedan seguir siendo utilizados sin que se agoten: peces, bosques, biomasa en general, etc. Este tipo de recursos naturales renovables pueden dejar de ser renovable si se los utiliza en exceso. Por ejemplo, la pesca excesiva está llevando a que el número de ejemplares de ciertas especies disminuya con el tiempo, es decir, que la tasa de explotación es mayor que la tasa de regeneración. Lo mismo sucede con los bosques nativos. - Recursos Naturales No Renovables Son aquellos que existen en cantidades fijas o bien aquellos cuya tasa de regeneración es menor a la tasa de explotación. A medida que los recursos naturales no renovables son utilizados, se van agotando hasta acabarse. Ejemplos de recursos naturales no renovables son el petróleo, los minerales y el gas natural.
  4. 4. RECURSOS Y NECESIDADES DE MÉXICO UNIVERSIDAD DE LOS ANGELES El petróleo juega un rol fundamental en la economía, ya que actualmente el sistema económico depende de la energía provista por el petróleo. Como dijimos, el petróleo es un recurso natural no renovable, lo que significa que algún día se terminará. Es por esto que se están investigando energías alternativas para reemplazar al petróleo. Algunas alternativas serían los biocombustibles, la energía solar, la energía eólica y la utilización del hidrógeno como combustible. También preocupa actualmente el impacto ambiental que tiene la utilización de los combustibles fósiles, principalmente debido a un fenómeno conocido como "calentamiento global", que ocasionaría un aumento de la temperatura en todo el planeta, con terribles consecuencias para los ecosistemas. - Impacto de los recursos naturalesen la economía Los recursos naturales son importantes para la economía mundial y de cada país, ya que determinan las industrias que se desarrollan en cada país, los patrones de comercio internacional, la división internacional del trabajo, etc. Por ejemplo, la disponibilidad de carbón en Inglaterra y ciertas regiones de Europa fueron claves para la revolución industrial. Los países árabes, del golfo pérsico y Venezuela dependen de los ingresos que obtienen por la explotación de un recurso natural: el petróleo. Los amplios y variados recursos naturales disponibles en Estados Unidos facilitaron el crecimiento de una economía diversificada. - La cuestión ambiental La contaminación ambiental, la disminución de la biodiversidad, la tala de grandes áreas de selvas y bosques, la explotación excesiva de recursos marinos e ictícolas, demuestra que el sistema capitalista actual representa una amenaza al stock de muchos recursos naturales no renovables. Es necesario que se tomen medidas por parte de los gobiernos, que la legislación sea acorde a la situación actual y que las personas tomen conciencia de la importancia del tema y cambien ciertas actitudes o estilos de vida que tienen consecuencias ambientales negativas.
  5. 5. RECURSOS Y NECESIDADES DE MÉXICO UNIVERSIDAD DE LOS ANGELES - Recursos inagotables Actualmente, la mayor parte de la energía que se consume proviene de recursos fósiles, como el petróleo. La producción de energía a partir de los combustibles fósiles tiene un fuerte impacto ambiental y no es sustentable en el tiempo. Los recursos inagotables, como el sol y el viento, pueden ser una alternativa para reemplazar gran parte de la energía que consumimos. Los recursos naturales inagotables son aquellos que no se extinguen, terminan o gastan con el uso ni con el paso del tiempo. Ejemplos de recursos naturales inagotables son: - Radiación Solar - Viento - Mareas - Energía geotérmica (calor en el interior de la Tierra) Actualmente, la economía depende de los combustibles fósiles, los cuales tienen dos características negativas: 1- No son renovables, es decir que su cantidad disminuye a medida que se consumen. Se terminarán. 2- Generan contaminación ambiental. Los recursos inagotables, en cambio: 1- No se agotan con su uso, por definición. 2- Pueden proporcionar energía con mucho menor impacto ambiental en relación a la energía proporcionada por los combustibles fósiles. Los recursos inagotables son recursos naturales renovables, dado que su cantidad se mantiene en el tiempo a pesar de su utilización. Sin embargo, no todos los recursos naturales renovables son inagotables. Por ejemplo, la cantidad biomasa (bosques, madera, etc.) y la cantidad de peces pueden disminuir con su utilización, a pesar de que son recursos renovables.
  6. 6. RECURSOS Y NECESIDADES DE MÉXICO UNIVERSIDAD DE LOS ANGELES - Algunas características de los Recursos Inagotables Las energías solares y eólicas, que son las más difundidas, tienen ciertas características propias: Su intensidad no es constante en el tiempo: No tenemos sol las 24 horas, y también hay días nublados y días soleados. Sistemas que se abastecen exclusivamente de este tipo de energía deben tener capacidad de almacenarla, lo que es costoso. Su intensidad no es constante en el espacio: Hay regiones con más horas de sol que otras. Hay regiones mas ventosas que otras. Su intensidad está dispersa en un área muy grande: El total de energía solar y de energía eólica sobre la tierra es enorme, pero la intensidad de energía por metro cuadrado es relativamente baja, lo que hace costosa su obtención. Sin embargo, en áreas lejanas de los grandes centros de población, pequeñas centrales de generación de energía basadas en recursos como el sol o el viento pueden disminuir la dependencia de las redes de distribución de electricidad. - Importancia de los Recursos Inagotables Actualmente la mayoría de la energía que utilizamos proviene de combustibles fósiles como petróleo, gas natural y carbón. La generación de este tipo de energía, ya sea para el transporte automotor o para la generación de electricidad, es contaminante porque emite dióxido de carbono a la atmósfera. Además, estos recursos son no renovables. Otras fuentes de energía importantes son la energía hidroeléctrica y la energía nuclear. Como vemos, la configuración energética actual tiene un fuerte impacto ambiental y no es sustentable en el tiempo. Por esto es importante conocer que ciertos tipos de recursos inagotables, principalmente el viento y el sol, son capaces de proveer una alternativa energética sustentable para el futuro.
  7. 7. RECURSOS Y NECESIDADES DE MÉXICO UNIVERSIDAD DE LOS ANGELES MAPA CONCEPTUAL DE LOS RECURSOS RENOVABLES Y NO RENOVABLES
  8. 8. RECURSOS Y NECESIDADES DE MÉXICO UNIVERSIDAD DE LOS ANGELES MAPA MENTAL DE LOS RECURSOS NO RENOVABLES
  9. 9. RECURSOS Y NECESIDADES DE MÉXICO UNIVERSIDAD DE LOS ANGELES CONCLUSIÓN Los seres humanos, por la vía del consumismo, utilizamos los recursos de la naturaleza y los transformamos en desechos; estas actividades diarias de millones de personas tienen un importante efecto ambiental. Toma conciencia de la cantidad de basura que generados día con día y que medidas preventivas haríamos para moderar este consumo. En la actualidad la publicidad y las medidas de comunicación nos convencen de creer que necesitamos todos los productos que venden o promocionan lo cual no es cierto, son necesidades creadas, pues nuestro desarrollo no es dependiente de tener más sino de ser más. Piensa en 10 necesidades básicas como respirar aire limpio, tomar agua potable, comer sanamente, etc. Y piensa en 10 necesidades que actualmente te parecen indispensables, ahora compáralas reflexiona en cuales, puedes cambiar o sustituir. A veces consideramos como necesidades vitales las cosas que no lo son y que lamentablemente tienen un alto costo ambiental, un claro ejemplo de esto, es la necesidad creada de cambiar de celular por uno de moda, produciendo así un efecto adverso al ambiente. En la actualidad nuestro planeta vive una situación crítica y es urgente crear o fomentar una sociedad global sustentable para garantizar la permanencia de los seres humanos en la tierra al igual que muchas especies para así gozar de una biosfera saludable, con sus sistemas ecológicos en equilibrio, una gran biodiversidad.
  10. 10. RECURSOS Y NECESIDADES DE MÉXICO UNIVERSIDAD DE LOS ANGELES BIBLIOGAFIA Ecología y medio ambiente/Iván Camacho Anguiano; México: ST editorial, 2001.(Colección Bachillerato pags. 69-74) Monografías Ilustrate, Ilustrado con Ilustraciones Bob; www.edicionesbob.com.mx, e-mail: ventas@edicionesbob.com.mx, (investigación: profesor Manuel Ramírez Martínez). Geografía sexto grado; Comisión Nacional de Libros de Textos Gratuitos; pags. 71-74. Ciencias, énfasis en Biología 1, Fredo Carlos Guillen Rodríguez, secundaria, Integral Santillana, pags. 46-48. http://es.wikipedia.org/wiki/Energ%C3%ADa_mareomotriz http://www.google.com.mx/search?q=recursosnaturales&hl=es&prmd=imvns&tbm= isch&tbo=u&source=univ&sa=X&ei=ILe6T- _LDKPK2AX98uW9CQ&ved=0CHIQsAQ&biw=1152&bih=721 Geografía de méxico y del mundo 1, Pastor Gerardo González Ramírez, Jorge González Sánchez, Mary Francés Rodríguez Vangort y José Luis Cadena Montenegro, Editorial: Castillo (pags:120-129) Autor: Federico Anzil - 2009 http://www.econlink.com.ar/definicion/recursosnaturales.shtml

×