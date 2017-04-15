Francisco Piria y su proyecto

…un clásico emprendedor uruguayo… En los tiempos de … Prof. Ernesto Correa Colegio Seminario
DATOS BIOGRÁFICOS Nace en el año 1847 en la ciudad de Montevideo. Muere en el año 1933 teniendo así una vida larga y colma...
“Yo no pertenezco a la raza de los que aflojan, ni siquiera de los que se detienen, porque detenerse en el curso de una ob...
 Nace en 1847 en medio de la Guerra Grande, conflicto regional que enfrentaba al gobierno nacional montevideano con el de...
¿Qué es ser un emprendedor?
« Importante remate de terrenos en solares en EL RECREO DE LAS PIEDRAS...Aquello es un cielo. El aire más puro que se resp...
“ Cuando en 1890 adquirí esta propiedad no había nada que indicara progreso: cerros, pajonales, arbustos salvajes y arenal...
El Cerro y las canteras La riqueza que Francisco Piria cimentó tiene su base en la explotación minera industrial que prove...
Trabajadores de la extracción minera. Ferrocarril que llegaba hasta la ladera del cerro.
La creación de la cruz fue promovida por el sacerdote jesuita Engelberto Vauters en 1933. Quien la diseñó fue el arquitect...
Utilizado como residencia por nuestro querido emprendedor, este recinto tan peculiar en su forma externa es una casa de ca...
Fuente de Neptuno, hoy desaparecida
El cuidado y desarrollo de las cepas fue llevado a cabo por un italiano traído a fines de 1892, Brenno Benedetti. La prime...
“Cognaquina Piriápolis es un cognac hecho con uvas especiales conque se fabrican en Europa los cognac más reputados”. Avis...
La Iglesia del Pueblo Obrero Camino entre Pan de Azúcar y Piriápolis podemos observar la hermosa iglesia construida por Fr...
En la imagen podemos ver el primer hotel provisorio (1) y la construcción del Hotel Piriápolis (2)
La actual ciudad de Piriápolis fue enteramente diseñada y pensada por Francisco Piria, quien no dejó detalles al azar. • E...
El Hipódromo Inaugurado en 1907 era escenario del espectáculo deportivo de la zona. Está ubicado en Punta Fría. Los espect...
Parque La Cascada Constituye uno de los primeros paseos desarrollados por Francisco Piria hacia 1899. Él lo llamaba el pas...
El puerto de Piriápolis Inaugurado en 1915 luego de varias construcciones previas y de haber sobrevivido a las inclemencia...
Hotel Colón Originalmente fue diseñado para ser la casa de Arturo Piria, hijo de Francisco Piria. Es una construcción embl...
Cerro SanAntonio y Virgen de los Pescadores Originalmente llamado Cerro del Inglés (rebautizado por Piria para atraer a la...
Inaugurado el 16 de marzo de 1919
Virgen de los pescadores – 1902 (?)
La Balconada
El Cerro delToro y la Fuente deVenus Otro de los puntos considerados energéticos por Francisco Piria, el Cerro del Toro co...
Fuente deVenus - 1911
Fuente delToro - 1911
Presentación sobre Francisco Piria, fundador de Piriápolis y emprendedor uruguayo. Su contexto, su visión y su obra.

