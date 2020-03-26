Successfully reported this slideshow.
Estratégias de vendas e retenção de clientes no e-commerce Felipe Beraldo | CEO e Fundador
Felipe Beraldo | CEO e Fundador Planejamento, execução e melhoria contínua!
Felipe Beraldo | CEO e Fundador Planejamento Planejamento e Estratégia de Marketing Persona/público-alvo Análise Geográfic...
Felipe Beraldo | CEO e Fundador O que você resolve? Qual modelo você atua? Um Desejo Uma Necessidade Mercado Misto
Felipe Beraldo | CEO e Fundador Plataforma Google - Links patrocinados - Google Shopping - Display Ads - Remarketing - You...
Felipe Beraldo | CEO e Fundador Quais canais priorizar no mercado de desejo? Mercado de Desejo ● Etapa 1 ● Etapa 2 ● Etapa...
Felipe Beraldo | CEO e Fundador Quais canais priorizar no mercado de necessidade? Mercado de necessidade ● Etapa 1 ● Etapa...
Felipe Beraldo | CEO e Fundador Mercado Misto ● Etapa 1 ● Etapa 2 ● Etapa 3 ● Google (LP e Shopping) ● Social Ads ● Market...
Felipe Beraldo | CEO e Fundador Você mensura o seu CAC e LTV? “Um dos maiores problemas em muitos e-commerces é o alto cus...
Felipe Beraldo | CEO e Fundador Cenário ideal CAC vs LTV Uma das formas de tornar esse cenário realidade é ampliar os cana...
Felipe Beraldo | CEO e Fundador Cohort Retention - Mensal O cohort nos ajuda a entender o comportamento dos usuários e eve...
Felipe Beraldo | CEO e Fundador Cohort Retention - Semanal O cohort nos ajuda a entender o comportamento dos usuários e ev...
Felipe Beraldo | CEO e Fundador Estratégia de Retenção e Fidelização Retenção e Fidelização Estratégia Tecnologia Automaçã...
Felipe Beraldo | CEO e Fundador Estratégia de Retenção e Fidelização Retenção e Fidelização Clube de Assinatura Cashback C...
Felipe Beraldo | CEO e Fundador Estratégia de Retenção e Fidelização
Felipe Beraldo | CEO e Fundador Exemplo de evolução de um e-commerce
Felipe Beraldo | CEO e Fundador Exemplo de evolução de um e-commerce
Felipe Beraldo | CEO e Fundador o crescimento exige trabalho e dedicação
Felipe Beraldo | CEO e Fundador Mensure os resultados e melhore os processos! Performance ● Tráfego ● Taxa de Conversão ● ...
Felipe Beraldo | CEO e Fundador Obrigado! Contatos E-mail: felipe@cicloagenciadigital.com.br Linkedin: https://www.linkedi...
Estratégias de vendas e retenção de clientes no e-commerce no Marketplace Conference 2020| Live Edition.
Palestrante Felipe Beraldo - CEO da Ciclo Digital.

Published in: Business
[Marketplace Conference 2020| Live Edition] Estratégias de vendas e retenção de clientes no e-commerce

  1. 1. Estratégias de vendas e retenção de clientes no e-commerce Felipe Beraldo | CEO e Fundador
  2. 2. Felipe Beraldo | CEO e Fundador Planejamento, execução e melhoria contínua!
  3. 3. Felipe Beraldo | CEO e Fundador Planejamento Planejamento e Estratégia de Marketing Persona/público-alvo Análise Geográfica Mix de Produto Precificação Oferta Pós-Venda Orçamento
  4. 4. Felipe Beraldo | CEO e Fundador O que você resolve? Qual modelo você atua? Um Desejo Uma Necessidade Mercado Misto
  5. 5. Felipe Beraldo | CEO e Fundador Plataforma Google - Links patrocinados - Google Shopping - Display Ads - Remarketing - Youtube Ads Social Ads - Facebook Ads - Instagram Ads Direto - Acesso direto ao site (Força de marca) Referência - Links externos que apontam direto para o site (Sites parceiros, blogs, portais e etc..) Afiliados - Parceiros afiliados que realizam promoções dos seus produtos Orgânico - SEO (Search Engine Optimization) - Marketing de Conteúdo E-mail - E-mail Marketing ou ECRM + Automação Canais de Aquisição
  6. 6. Felipe Beraldo | CEO e Fundador Quais canais priorizar no mercado de desejo? Mercado de Desejo ● Etapa 1 ● Etapa 2 ● Etapa 3 ● Social Media ● Social Ads ● Marketing de Conteúdo ● Afiliados ● Automação de Marketing ● Google Ads ○ Youtube ○ Display ○ Rmkt ○ Institucional ● SEO
  7. 7. Felipe Beraldo | CEO e Fundador Quais canais priorizar no mercado de necessidade? Mercado de necessidade ● Etapa 1 ● Etapa 2 ● Etapa 3 ● Google (LP e Shopping) ● Comparadores ● Marketplace ● SEO ● Afiliados ● Automação de Marketing ● Social Media ● Social Ads ● Marketing de conteúdo
  8. 8. Felipe Beraldo | CEO e Fundador Mercado Misto ● Etapa 1 ● Etapa 2 ● Etapa 3 ● Google (LP e Shopping) ● Social Ads ● Marketplace ● Afiliados ● Automação de Marketing ● Social Media ● Marketing de conteúdo ● SEO Quais canais priorizar no mercado misto?
  9. 9. Felipe Beraldo | CEO e Fundador Você mensura o seu CAC e LTV? “Um dos maiores problemas em muitos e-commerces é o alto custo de aquisição de clientes”
  10. 10. Felipe Beraldo | CEO e Fundador Cenário ideal CAC vs LTV Uma das formas de tornar esse cenário realidade é ampliar os canais de aquisição e trabalhar ações de retenção simultaneamente.
  11. 11. Felipe Beraldo | CEO e Fundador Cohort Retention - Mensal O cohort nos ajuda a entender o comportamento dos usuários e eventos das quais queremos mensurar, por exemplo: Retenção, valor, meta concluída.
  12. 12. Felipe Beraldo | CEO e Fundador Cohort Retention - Semanal O cohort nos ajuda a entender o comportamento dos usuários e eventos das quais queremos mensurar, por exemplo: Retenção, valor, meta concluída.
  13. 13. Felipe Beraldo | CEO e Fundador Estratégia de Retenção e Fidelização Retenção e Fidelização Estratégia Tecnologia Automação de Marketing Ativação Construção de régua de relacionamento do E-commerce. Tecnologia CRM + Automação Construção de fluxo de automações Comunicação nos seguintes canais: ● E-mail ● SMS ● Midias Sociais ● Display ● Vitrines Personalizadas
  14. 14. Felipe Beraldo | CEO e Fundador Estratégia de Retenção e Fidelização Retenção e Fidelização Clube de Assinatura Cashback Cupons NPS Receita recorrente e previsão de fluxo de caixa Programa de incentivo e recompensas Incentivo às compras Mensurar o nível de lealdade do cliente e satisfação pela marca
  15. 15. Felipe Beraldo | CEO e Fundador Estratégia de Retenção e Fidelização
  16. 16. Felipe Beraldo | CEO e Fundador Exemplo de evolução de um e-commerce
  17. 17. Felipe Beraldo | CEO e Fundador Exemplo de evolução de um e-commerce
  18. 18. Felipe Beraldo | CEO e Fundador o crescimento exige trabalho e dedicação
  19. 19. Felipe Beraldo | CEO e Fundador Mensure os resultados e melhore os processos! Performance ● Tráfego ● Taxa de Conversão ● Ticket Médio ● Receita ● ROI Marca ● Alcance ● Engajamento ● Interações ● Busca pela marca ● Usuários únicos
  20. 20. Felipe Beraldo | CEO e Fundador Obrigado! Contatos E-mail: felipe@cicloagenciadigital.com.br Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/in/felipe-beraldo-5b572848/ Whatsapp: 11 9 7183-4393 Site: www.cicloecommerce.com.br

