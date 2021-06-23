Successfully reported this slideshow.
O DIGITAL COMO PRINCIPAL CANAL DE VENDAS DE SAÚDE E FARMA. Como aproveitar essa tendência? Gustavo Chapchap I JUN 2021
EVOLUÇÃO DA RELAÇÃO DE COMPRA PRODUCTS 1970s PRODUCTS + SERVICES 1990s CUSTOMER CENTRIC 2000s RELATIONSHIP CENTRIC NOW
DESAFIOS DO NOVO VENDEDOR Queda no fluxo das lojas, necessidade de aumentar a conversão e o ticket médio Necessidade de au...
DESAFIOS DO NOVO VENDEDOR Isolamento Físico = Isolamento Social
JORNADA DE COMPRA FARMÁCIAS* mulheres homens 25,8% 36,9% 25,3% Até 3 minutos De 3 a 5 minutos 16,3% mulheres homens 12,1% ...
A JORNADA INTEIRA É DIGITAL! 1. Telemedicina 2. Receita Online 3. Compra? JORNADA DE COMPRA POPULAÇÃO CONECTADA O Brasil e...
A INFLUÊNCIA DO DIGITAL NAS COMPRAS É CADA VEZ MAIOR, MESMO QUANDO A CONCLUSÃO DA COMPRA É FÍSICA JORNADA DE COMPRA DECISÃ...
O CRESCIMENTO EM NÚMEROS Como o consumidor chega até a loja % pedidos - 2020 Importados: +83,75% Pet: +59,76% Turismo: +51...
OPORTUNIDADES O DESAFIO DA VENDA ONLINE NO SEGMENTO DE FARMÁCIA É TRAZER: Valor, Conveniência e Segurança Transformação do...
DESAFIOS DO NOVO VENDEDOR Os 3P´s do novo varejo Personalização Proximidade Privacidade É importante tratar o consumidor d...
A tecnologia é o motor da mudança, mas é O CONSUMIDOR QUE ESTÁ COMANDO
Nenhuma empresa tem uma marca tão forte que consegue condicionar o canal que o consumidor vai comprar. Quem não resolver o...
OBRIGADO :) Gustavo Chapchap I CMO
Small Business & Entrepreneurship
59 views
Jun. 23, 2021

Congresso E-Commerce Saúde e Farma | O digital como principal canal de vendas de saúde e farma. Como aproveitar essa tendência?

Gustavo ChapChap, CMO - JET
Saiba mais em https://eventos.ecommercebrasil.com.br/congresso-ecommerce-saude-farma/

Congresso E-Commerce Saúde e Farma | O digital como principal canal de vendas de saúde e farma. Como aproveitar essa tendência?

  1. 1. O DIGITAL COMO PRINCIPAL CANAL DE VENDAS DE SAÚDE E FARMA. Como aproveitar essa tendência? Gustavo Chapchap I JUN 2021
  2. 2. EVOLUÇÃO DA RELAÇÃO DE COMPRA PRODUCTS 1970s PRODUCTS + SERVICES 1990s CUSTOMER CENTRIC 2000s RELATIONSHIP CENTRIC NOW Evolução da relação de compra
  3. 3. DESAFIOS DO NOVO VENDEDOR Queda no fluxo das lojas, necessidade de aumentar a conversão e o ticket médio Necessidade de aumentar a frequência de compra com fidelização e engajamento Necessidade de proporcionar uma experiência de compra diferenciada
  4. 4. DESAFIOS DO NOVO VENDEDOR Isolamento Físico = Isolamento Social
  5. 5. JORNADA DE COMPRA FARMÁCIAS* mulheres homens 25,8% 36,9% 25,3% Até 3 minutos De 3 a 5 minutos 16,3% mulheres homens 12,1% homens 25,5% mulheres De 5 a 7 minutos mulheres 13,5% homens De 7 a 10 minutos 19,1% COM O CONSUMIDOR DECIDIDO, A JORNADA PODE SER DIGITAL *GRANDES REDES
  6. 6. A JORNADA INTEIRA É DIGITAL! 1. Telemedicina 2. Receita Online 3. Compra? JORNADA DE COMPRA POPULAÇÃO CONECTADA O Brasil está entre os três países do mundo que possuem a população com maior número de horas conectadas. 9h/dia Fonte: ComScore
  7. 7. A INFLUÊNCIA DO DIGITAL NAS COMPRAS É CADA VEZ MAIOR, MESMO QUANDO A CONCLUSÃO DA COMPRA É FÍSICA JORNADA DE COMPRA DECISÃO DE COMPRA • Preço • Frete • Programa de Fidelidade • Reserva de Medicamento • Assinatura • Entrega 24hs • Fidelização • Privacidade (compra sem constrangimento)
  8. 8. O CRESCIMENTO EM NÚMEROS Como o consumidor chega até a loja % pedidos - 2020 Importados: +83,75% Pet: +59,76% Turismo: +51,12% Farmácia & Saúde: +39,41% Moda & Acessórios: +39,16% Setores com maior crescimento (Abr/21 x Abr/20)
  9. 9. OPORTUNIDADES O DESAFIO DA VENDA ONLINE NO SEGMENTO DE FARMÁCIA É TRAZER: Valor, Conveniência e Segurança Transformação dos vendedores em agentes digitais A força de vendas trabalhando na captação e conversão de negócios Sortimento e estoque inteligente Faça com que o consumidor tenha uma compra mais estratégica. Não significa que vá comprar menos, significa que vai comprar certo. Ofertar itens de prevenção O consumo de vitamina C aumentou 65% nos últimos três meses. Foque em itens de prevenção e tratamentos de curto prazo, como antigripais e analgésicos. Antes, o consumidor comprava vitaminas somente quando já estava adoecendo. Mas hoje, passa a consumir de forma recorrente. Criar modelo de assinatura de itens recorrentes Faça você mesmo A população está com dificuldade de acionar alguns serviços e está em busca de soluções que possam fazer em casa, como tingir o cabelo, por exemplo. O shopper está ansioso, com medo, não fica circulando muito tempo nas lojas, ele é muito mais certeiro, mais pragmático. Maior conversão por cliente / aumento do ticket Fidelização do cliente
  10. 10. DESAFIOS DO NOVO VENDEDOR Os 3P´s do novo varejo Personalização Proximidade Privacidade É importante tratar o consumidor de forma personalizada Estar próximo do consumidor é fundamental para entender as mudanças e aumentar os momentos de compra A relação de confiança é a base para fugir da guerra de preços
  11. 11. A tecnologia é o motor da mudança, mas é O CONSUMIDOR QUE ESTÁ COMANDO
  12. 12. Nenhuma empresa tem uma marca tão forte que consegue condicionar o canal que o consumidor vai comprar. Quem não resolver o problema do cliente está fora do jogo.
  13. 13. OBRIGADO :) Gustavo Chapchap I CMO

