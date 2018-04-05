Successfully reported this slideshow.
Como impulsionar seus produtos e vender ainda mais no B2W Marketplace Rodrigo Reis Gerente B2WADS
Rodrigo Reis + 4,6MM SKUs 12.838 MM GMV 2017 (R$) $ $ $ *Dados de 2017
Rodrigo Reis *Dados de 2017 + 4,2MM SKUs +9,7k sellers 4.533 MM GMV 2017 (R$) $ $ $ 108% GMV 2016 35,3% participa��o GMV B...
Rodrigo Reis plataforma de an�ncios de PERFORMANCE para sellers do B2W Marketplace +1.300 sellers j� impulsionam as vendas...
Rodrigo Reis
Rodrigo Reis COMO OS PRODUTOS GANHAM VISIBILIDADE COM O B2WADS? Home Principal (Ilustrada) P�gina de Busca P�gina de Produ...
Rodrigo Reis COMO FUNCIONA Leil�o CPC Indicadores em tempo real Total autonomia
Rodrigo Reis A PLATAFORMA
Rodrigo Reis NOSSOS CLIENTES "A ferramenta � muito boa e traz �timos resultados a curto prazo. Al�m de ampliar as vendas, ...
Rodrigo Reis D�VIDAS? VISITE NOSSO STAND! FALE COM A GENTE b2wads@b2wdigital.com 11 3454 3274 OBRIGADO!
"Como impulsionar seus produtos e vender ainda mais no B2W Marketplace" - Por Rodrigo Reis

