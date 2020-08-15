Welcome 2020 2021

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Prof. Ernesto V. Claudio Sandoval Rvdo. Félix Castro Rodríguez ORE San Juan Este, Carolina Puerto Rico
 ¡Hola! Yo seré tu maestro en el curso. Este año mi salón hogar lo será el 6-2.  Recuerda que lo más importante será est...
Personal Administrativo de Nuestra Escuela • Prof.ª Ávila  Directora • Prof.ª Maldonado  Trabajadora Social • Prof.ª Vil...
OFICINA DE LA DIRECTORA Nuestra escuela tiene unas normas de funcionamiento y disciplina que se han preparado con el propó...
En toda decisión o actuación se debe considerar el fin del propósito educativo. Se exigirá a los padres o encargados que s...
Conoce a tus Maestr@s: (Año Escolar 2020 – 2021) • Prof. Birriel  Estudios Sociales • Prof. Rivera  Matemáticas • Prof. ...
Programa de Clases 6-2 Se trabajará a distancia durante las primeras semanas del año escolar. Se publicará más adelante. •...
En el curso de Ciencias Integradas 6 se integrará la tecnología para tu beneficio… www.slideshare.net/eclaudio
Bienvenidos a la sala de clase virtual: eclaudio@miescuela.pr (correo electrónico oficial de la clase de Ciencias Integrad...
1. Haz las pruebas de audio y video 5 minutos antes de comenzar la clase. 2. Evita las distracciones (tuyas como de cualqu...
4. Escoge un lugar apropiado para participar de las videoconferencias ya que todos los participantes estarán viendo todo l...
Con la tecnología submarina se ha podido investigar los restos del TITANIC.
¿Alguien sabe el nombre de este amigo?
Materiales Todo estudiante es responsable de venir preparado al salón de clases con lo siguiente: • Una libreta • Un bolíg...
Marcha Cáncer 17/oct./2014.
Reglas Generales del Salón de Ciencia La asistencia es requerida y se cotejará la misma en todas las clases. En la clase...
“Truly wonderful, the mind of a child is.” Jedi Master Yoda
• Si el estudiante se ausenta, es responsable de traer una excusa escrita por sus padres o encargados justificando la mism...
• Una vez excusado, es responsabilidad del estudiante, coordinar con el maestro para reponer sus trabajos. • Si usted no a...
Evaluación • Se utilizará el método de por cientos (puntos totales). • El peso de cada trabajo se determinará por su puntu...
La lectura y unos buenos hábitos de estudio en casa son la clave para el éxito en la clase de ciencia…
A cada trabajo se le asignará una categoría • Bosquejo Temático (BT) • Exploración • TD-Lab (Tarea de Desempeño) • RELAP •...
El estudiante es responsable de hacer los arreglos pertinentes, con el maestro, para remover dicha nota. En el caso de cor...
• Se utilizará la siguiente escala estandarizada aprobada por el Departamento de Educación de Puerto Rico: 100% - 89.50% e...
Los aspectos o componentes no académicos no se considerarán, de manera individual, al adjudicar puntuaciones a los estudia...
Estos aspectos o componentes puden tener influencia indirecta en el aprovechamiento académico, pero no serán utilizados co...
Repasemos el caso de Pirulo Act. #1  25/30 Act. #2  32/40 Act. #3  43/50 Act. #4  10/20 Act. #5  21/30 Act. #6  37/4...
Generar nuevas ideas o procedimientos y llevarlos a la sala de clases
Fecha límite de los trabajos y actitud hacia las actividades de assessment.  Se proveerá tiempo suficiente para que pueda...
 Recuerda entregar las asignaciones y trabajos en o antes de la fecha de vencimiento.  De surgir alguna situación, debes...
IMPORTANTE • El estudiante tiene oportunidad de entregar el trabajo o actividades al maestro antes de que se devuelvan, ya...
• Luego de esa fecha no se aceptará el trabajo o asignación bajo ninguna circunstancia y se le asignará “0”.
• Violaciones a las faltas contra el honor y la honestidad (copiarse) en las actividades y trabajos académicos dentro y fu...
Como maestro de ciencia, estudio y aprendo constantemente…
Procuro estar al día estableciendo alianzas …
Asignación: www.slideshare.net/eclaudio Prof. Ernesto V. Claudio Maestro de Ciencias Integradas 6 Certifico que leí y disc...
×