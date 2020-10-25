Exploracion espacial

Successfully reported this slideshow.
LaExploraciónEspacial Prof. Ernesto V. Claudio Rvdo. Félix Castro Rodríguez ORE San Juan Este, Carolina Puerto Rico
 ¿Porqué necesitamos telescopios para estudiar el espacio?  ¿Porqué tenemos un telescopio orbitando nuestro planeta en e...
Galileo fabricó en 1609 el primer telescopio astronómico que se conoció en el mundo, basado en los estudios de un ciudadan...
Ese ciudadano lo fue el óptico holandés Hans Lippershey (1570-1619) en el año 1608 en Middleburgo, Países Bajos. Inventó...
 Resolución - propiedad que determina la capacidad que tiene el telescopio para producir imágenes claras y detalladas.
El Telescopio Óptico Un telescopio óptico capta la luz visible y Ia concentra en un punto focal para lograr una observaci...
Tiene dos lentes. Un lente, llamado objetivo, capta la luz y forma una imagen en la parte posterior del telescopio. El s...
Existen dos tipos de telescopios ópticos:
Instrumentos semejantes al que construyó Galileo. • Al poseer un tubo cerrado no entra polvo o humedad en la trayectoria d...
 Los rayos de luz del astro observado llegan paralelos a la superficie del espejo y éste los concentra en un espejo secun...
Fue inventado por Isaac Newton. Consta de un espejo cóncavo (esférico o parabólico) en lugar de un lente como objetivo.
LUZ Telescopio Refractor
¿Cuál es la diferencia entre un telescopio refractor y uno reflector?
 Herschel duplicó el tamaño del Sistema Solar.
150 años después de que Galileo observara los cielos con su pequeño telescopio, William Herschel realizó lo mismo, pero c...
4.2 m William Herschel Telescope (en la actualidad)
4.2 m William Herschel Telescope Location: Island of La Palma (Canary Islands/Spain) Area: 189 hectares Altitude: 2.396 me...
2.5 m Isaac Newton Telescope
El Observatorio Espacial Herschel fue un observatorio espacial construido y operado por la Agencia Espacial Europea (ESA)....
En 1844, Lord Rosse completó la construcción de su telescopio reflector de 1.8-metros en Irlanda. Se mantuvo como el más g...
El Telescopio Hooker en el Monte Wilson
 El Observatorio astronómico de Monte Wilson es uno de los observatorios astronómicos más grandes de Estados Unidos, fund...
 Se levanta a 32 km, al Noreste de Los Ángeles, a una altura de 1,740 msnm.  Está dotado de un espejo de 254 cm. de diám...
Panorámica aérea del Observatorio de Monte Wilson.
El telescopio Hale, de 5-metros, localizado en la cima del Mt. Palomar al sur de California.
Cuando se inaguró el observatorio en el 1948, Hale era, por mucho, el telescopio más grande del mundo.
The massive dome shutters -- 125 tons each -- open in the early evening to prepare for the night's run.
Los telescopios Keck I & 2 están en Hawaii.
Los 36 espejos hexagonales de cada telescopio (que se muestran en Ia ampliación) se combinan y forman una superficie refle...
Los Telescopios ópticos e infrarrojos más grande del Mundo: Los Keck 1 & 2
Vista aérea de la cima del Mauna Kea, Hawaii.
El telescopio Keck es, actualmente, el telescopio reflector más grande del mundo (espejo parabólico de 10 m).
Keck II telescope's primary mirror, which is composed of 36 hexagonal segments. A man's reflection appears in the image fo...
Administrado por la Universidad de California y situado en la cima del Monte Hamilton, a 1300 m de altitud y a pocos km de...
Este es el telescopio refractor que está en el Observatorio de Lick.
Telescopio que se encuentra en el Observatorio del Colegio Universitario de Humacao, de la Universidad de Puerto Rico
Nuevas Tecnologías en la Exploración Espacial Telescopios ópticos, infrarrojos y totalmente computadorizados
The Canada-France- Hawaii observatory hosts a world-class, 3.6 meter optical/infrared telescope. The observatory is locate...
The Australian Astronomical Observatory
Welcome to the Australian Astronomical Observatory
Apache Point Observatory
Sloan Digital Sky Survey III 2.5-meter Telescope
Astrophysical Research Consortium 3.5-meter Telescope
The German-Spanish Astronomical Center at Calar Alto is located in the Sierra de Los Filabres (Andalucía, Southern Spain) ...
The La Silla Observatory is located at the outskirts of the Chilean Atacama Desert, 600 km north of Santiago de Chile and ...
European Southern Observatory La Silla, Chile 3.6m Telescope
The ESO 3.6 m Telescope at La Silla, Chile. (extrasolar planets investigations)
The 3.58-metre New Technology Telescope (NTT), La Silla, Chile.
The Danish 1.54 m Telescope at La Silla, Chile.
The Swiss 1.2 m Leonhard Euler Telescope at La Silla, Chile.
The ESO/MPI 2.2 m Telescope
ESO's Extremely Large Telescope The world's biggest eye on the sky El programa ELT fue aprobado en 2012 y se aprobó la con...
 Los telescopios extremadamente grandes se consideran en todo el mundo como una de las principales prioridades de la astr...
Bosquejo Temático Telescopios Ernesto V. Claudio Rvdo. Félix Castro Rodríguez
A. La Radioastronomía 1. Empezó en 1932, cuando Karl Jansky de Bell Telephone Laboratories, descubrió unas ondas de radio ...
He built an antenna, pictured here, designed to receive radio waves at a frequency of 20.5 MHz (wavelength about 14.5 mete...
Full-size replica of the first radio telescope, Jansky's dipole array now at the US National Radio Astronomy Observatory.
2. En 1939, Grote Reber fabricó el primer radiotelescopio.
Reconstructed Reber Radio Telescope at National Radio Astronomy Observatory in Green Bank, West Virginia
3. El plato reflector de un radiotelescopio enfoca en la antena las ondas débiles de radio. 4. Las ondas de radio del Espa...
B. Radiotelescopio 1. Instrumento que consiste de un reflector, de un receptor y de una antena, y que se usa para recoger ...
C. Radiotelescopio de Arecibo 1. Los radiotelescopios reciben ondas de radio en lugar de ondas de luz. Aquellos que han vi...
a. El radiotelescopio de Arecibo, inaugurado en 1963, fue por mucho tiempo el más grande del mundo, con un diámetro de 305...
Radiotelescope RATAN-600 The RATAN was officially opened in 1977.
El Ratan-600 consiste de unos reflectores de radio rectangular colocados en formar circular con un diametro de 576 m.
Diagrama de las facilidades del Observatorio de Arecibo, Puerto Rico.
This is the main research building. Its houses the Electronics Department and the Telescope Control and Receiver Rooms.
Facilidades para científicos visitantes
These two buildings, located on a hill near the 305 m dish, house the Observatory's optical instrumentation.
La luz de los “lazers” se puede ver a varias millas de distancia del observatorio durante las noches.
The Angel Ramos Foundation Visitor Center
Área de exhibiciones
Áreadeeducación interactiva
Área de exhibiciones sobre el Sistema Solar y una roca lunar, traída a la Tierra por astronautas del Programa Apollo.
Vista aérea del Observatorio de Arecibo
D. ¿Por qué en Puerto Rico? 1. Cuando se pensó en construir el radiotelescopio, los candidatos además de Puerto Rico eran:...
2. Debía estar lejos de la civilización. 3. Y el terreno debía tener condiciones favorables. 4. Los valles creados por los...
E. Descripción técnica del Observatorio
1. Arecibo está situado sobre un terreno de 48 hectáreas. 2. Hay 140 personas trabajando en Arecibo y 15 más en la Univers...
4. La mejora de 1974 costó otros 9 millones de dólares. 5. La última reforma en 1997 costó 25 millones de dólares. 6. El O...
7. El plato de 305 m de diámetro y 50 m de profundidad, cubre un área de 20 acres (equivalente a 26 campos de fútbol). 8.H...
9.Hay 3 torres apoyando la estructura. a.Una tiene 111 metros de altura y las otras dos 81, pero las tres puntas están a l...
10.La cúpula que alberga los reflectores gregorianos: a.Es de una altura de 6 pisos. b.Está suspendida a 137 metros de alt...
Justo bajo la estructura triangular de la plataforma superior, hay una vía circular en la cual el brazo de acimuto gira.
• El brazo de Acimuto es una estructura en forma de arco de 328 pies de largo.
 La parte curva del brazo de acimuto permite que la cúpula gregoriana (instalada en el 1997) pueda ser puesta en cualquie...
Vista nocturna del brazo de acimuto, la antena 430 y el domo gregoriano
 Dentro del domo gregoriano, dos subreflectores (el secundario y el terciario), enfocan la radiación hasta un punto en el...
En el pasillo, un científico del telescopio, alcanza el reflector de 900 toneladas suspendido 450 pies (137 metros) sobre ...
Rodeado de selva tropical, el reflector de 900 toneladas está suspendido 450 pies sobre el radio telescopio. El disco de 1...
Área de investigación y educación debajo de los paneles
Radioastronomía Areas de Investigación a. Estudio de ondas de radio provenientes de objetos distantes.
Astronomía de radar
Ciencias atmosféricas
Sus grandes descubrimientos  En 1965, se descubrió que Mercurio tarda 59 días terrestres en rotar alrededor de su propio ...
Las medidas de tiempo de llegada de los pulsares son constantemente registradas desde el radiotelescopio de Arecibo. En ...
En 1998, el radar de Arecibo pudo detectar el satélite SOHO, del que se había perdido contacto, lo que ayudó a restablece...
F. Las llamadas de la Tierra 1. Hace unos 45 años, el 16 de noviembre de 1974, el radiotelescopio de Arecibo emitió una se...
2.El mensaje fue enviado en dirección al cúmulo de estrellas M13, situado a unos 25,000 años luz de distancia… 3.…Lo cual ...
¿Porque se escogió un destino tan lejano?  La razón es que en el camino hacia M13 nuestro mensaje pasará cerca de por lo ...
El mensaje de Arecibo
Esperamos que en alguna de las 300,000 estrellas que se cruzará en su camino haya una civilización con una tecnología simi...
MENSAJE RECIBIDO Y, sin embargo... ocurrió. O por lo menos así lo aseguran algunos...  El 19 de agosto de 2001, apareció ...
El suceso causó tanta conmoción que el propio observatorio de Chilbolton emitió un comunicado aclaratorio:  “Creemos que ...
El VLA, Very Large Array, se compone de muchos radioteles- copios montados en carriles.
Is one of the largest ground- based astronomy projects of the next decade and will be the major new facility for observat...
Welcome to ALMA!
When construction is completed in 2013, ALMA will have a total of 66 state-of-the-art antennas, which will work together a...
1. La atmósfera afecta a la luz que captan los telescopios desde la Tierra. 2. A este proceso, los astrónomos lo llaman ab...
Limitacionesdelos telescopioconbaseen laTierra.
Telescopios con base en el espacio 4. El telescopio Hubble recibe la luz directa de los astros sin ningún tipo de distorsi...
Telescopios terrestres vs. espaciales  La imagen de la izquierda es del telescopio Hale.  La de la derecha correponde al...
Telescopi o Hubble Para evitar la interferencia de la atmósfera, los científicos han instalado telescopios ópticos en el e...
H. ¿QUE ES LA PERCEPCIÓN REMOTA? 1. La Percepción Remota puede definirse como la ciencia y arte de obtener información de ...
Los objetos terrestres reflejan la radiación solar. La radiación reflejada es capturada por los censores del satélite, sie...
APLICACIONES CIENTÍFICAS DE LA PERCEPCIÓN REMOTA  Geohidrología  Patrones de textura de drenaje, geoformas, unidades int...
James Clerk Maxwell - 1852 Cada color de la luz es una longitud de onda de radiación electromagnética diferente.
 Los científicos estudian la radiación invisible con telescopios no ópticos.  Estos detectan la radiación que el ojo hum...
Como la atmósfera terrestre bloquea la mayoría de las ondas electromagnéticas, los científicos instalaron telescopios ultr...
El Telescopio Espacial Hubble El trasbordador espacial ha permitido colocar -en el espacio- distintos telescopios que son ...
Mosaico de imágenes capturadas por el Telescopio Espacial Hubble El 24 de abril de 1990 los EE.UU. colocan en órbita terre...
Imágenes del planeta Marte tomadas con el recientemente restaurado Telescopio Espacial Hubble (HST) de la NASA, proveerán ...
  LaExploraciónEspacial Prof. Ernesto V. Claudio Rvdo. Félix Castro Rodríguez ORE San Juan Este, Carolina Puerto Rico
  2. 2.  ¿Porqué necesitamos telescopios para estudiar el espacio?  ¿Porqué tenemos un telescopio orbitando nuestro planeta en estos momentos? From Galileo to Hubble: Why a telescope in space
  3. 3. Galileo fabricó en 1609 el primer telescopio astronómico que se conoció en el mundo, basado en los estudios de un ciudadano holandés sobre los lentes.
  4. 4. Ese ciudadano lo fue el óptico holandés Hans Lippershey (1570-1619) en el año 1608 en Middleburgo, Países Bajos. Inventó un instrumento en forma de tubo, provisto de lentes, con el cual se conseguía ver los objetos lejanos como si estuvieran próximos.
  5. 5.  Resolución - propiedad que determina la capacidad que tiene el telescopio para producir imágenes claras y detalladas.
  6. 6. El Telescopio Óptico Un telescopio óptico capta la luz visible y Ia concentra en un punto focal para lograr una observación más detallada. El punto focal es el punto donde convergen los rayos de luz que pasan a través de un lente o que se reflejan en un espejo.
  7. 7. Tiene dos lentes. Un lente, llamado objetivo, capta la luz y forma una imagen en la parte posterior del telescopio. El segundo lente está ubicado en el ocular del telescopio.  Este lente aumenta la imagen producida por el objetivo.
  8. 8. Existen dos tipos de telescopios ópticos:
  9. 9. Instrumentos semejantes al que construyó Galileo. • Al poseer un tubo cerrado no entra polvo o humedad en la trayectoria de los rayos de luz, como así también se evita la circulación de aire.
  10. 10.  Los rayos de luz del astro observado llegan paralelos a la superficie del espejo y éste los concentra en un espejo secundario que desviar 90º los rayos reflejados hacia el ocular.
  11. 11. Fue inventado por Isaac Newton. Consta de un espejo cóncavo (esférico o parabólico) en lugar de un lente como objetivo.
  12. 12. LUZ Telescopio Refractor
  13. 13. ¿Cuál es la diferencia entre un telescopio refractor y uno reflector?
  14. 14.  Herschel duplicó el tamaño del Sistema Solar.
  15. 15. 150 años después de que Galileo observara los cielos con su pequeño telescopio, William Herschel realizó lo mismo, pero con un telescopio mucho más grande (reflector de 1.2 –metros) En 1781 descubrió un nuevo planeta - llamado Urano en la actualidad – que orbitaba el Sol mucho más alejado que Saturno.
  16. 16. 4.2 m William Herschel Telescope (en la actualidad)
  17. 17. 4.2 m William Herschel Telescope Location: Island of La Palma (Canary Islands/Spain) Area: 189 hectares Altitude: 2.396 metres 2.5 m Isaac Newton Telescope
  18. 18. 2.5 m Isaac Newton Telescope
  19. 19. El Observatorio Espacial Herschel fue un observatorio espacial construido y operado por la Agencia Espacial Europea (ESA). Estuvo activo de 2009 a 2013, y fue el telescopio infrarrojo más grande jamás lanzado, con un espejo de 3.5 metros (11.5 pies).
  20. 20. En 1844, Lord Rosse completó la construcción de su telescopio reflector de 1.8-metros en Irlanda. Se mantuvo como el más grande del mundo, hasta 1917, cuando el telescopio Hooker (2.5-metros) se construyó en el Monte Wilson.
  21. 21. El Telescopio Hooker en el Monte Wilson
  22. 22.  El Observatorio astronómico de Monte Wilson es uno de los observatorios astronómicos más grandes de Estados Unidos, fundado en 1904 por el astrofísico George Ellery Hale (1868- 1938).
  23. 23.  Se levanta a 32 km, al Noreste de Los Ángeles, a una altura de 1,740 msnm.  Está dotado de un espejo de 254 cm. de diámetro, llamado telescopio Hooker, (en honor del magnate californiano John D. Hooker que, en 1906, donó los 45.000 dólares necesarios para su construcción). Otros instrumentos importantes son dos torres solares de 18 y 46 m de altura y un telescopio reflector de 150 m.
  24. 24. Panorámica aérea del Observatorio de Monte Wilson.
  25. 25. El telescopio Hale, de 5-metros, localizado en la cima del Mt. Palomar al sur de California.
  26. 26. Cuando se inaguró el observatorio en el 1948, Hale era, por mucho, el telescopio más grande del mundo.
  27. 27. The massive dome shutters -- 125 tons each -- open in the early evening to prepare for the night's run.
  28. 28. Los telescopios Keck I & 2 están en Hawaii.
  29. 29. Los 36 espejos hexagonales de cada telescopio (que se muestran en Ia ampliación) se combinan y forman una superficie reflectora de Iuz de 10 m de ancho.
  30. 30. Los Telescopios ópticos e infrarrojos más grande del Mundo: Los Keck 1 & 2
  31. 31. Vista aérea de la cima del Mauna Kea, Hawaii.
  32. 32. El telescopio Keck es, actualmente, el telescopio reflector más grande del mundo (espejo parabólico de 10 m).
  33. 33. Keck II telescope's primary mirror, which is composed of 36 hexagonal segments. A man's reflection appears in the image for scale.
  34. 34. Administrado por la Universidad de California y situado en la cima del Monte Hamilton, a 1300 m de altitud y a pocos km de la ciudad de San José, California. El observatorio Lick
  35. 35. Este es el telescopio refractor que está en el Observatorio de Lick.
  36. 36. Telescopio que se encuentra en el Observatorio del Colegio Universitario de Humacao, de la Universidad de Puerto Rico
  37. 37. Nuevas Tecnologías en la Exploración Espacial Telescopios ópticos, infrarrojos y totalmente computadorizados
  38. 38. The Canada-France- Hawaii observatory hosts a world-class, 3.6 meter optical/infrared telescope. The observatory is located atop the summit of Mauna Kea, a 4200 meter, dormant volcano located on the island of Hawaii.
  39. 39. The Australian Astronomical Observatory
  40. 40. Welcome to the Australian Astronomical Observatory
  41. 41. Apache Point Observatory
  42. 42. Sloan Digital Sky Survey III 2.5-meter Telescope
  43. 43. Astrophysical Research Consortium 3.5-meter Telescope
  44. 44. The German-Spanish Astronomical Center at Calar Alto is located in the Sierra de Los Filabres (Andalucía, Southern Spain) north of Almeria. It is operated jointly by the Max-Planck-Institut für Astronomie (MPIA) in Heidelberg, Germany, and the Instituto de Astrofísica de Andalucía (CSIC) in Granada/Spain. Calar Alto provides three telescopes with apertures of 1.23m, 2.2m and 3.5m to the general community. A 1.5m-telescope, also located on the mountain, is operated under the control of the Observatory of Madrid.
  45. 45. The La Silla Observatory is located at the outskirts of the Chilean Atacama Desert, 600 km north of Santiago de Chile and at an altitude of 2400 meters.
  46. 46. European Southern Observatory La Silla, Chile 3.6m Telescope
  47. 47. The ESO 3.6 m Telescope at La Silla, Chile. (extrasolar planets investigations)
  48. 48. The 3.58-metre New Technology Telescope (NTT), La Silla, Chile.
  49. 49. The Danish 1.54 m Telescope at La Silla, Chile.
  50. 50. The Swiss 1.2 m Leonhard Euler Telescope at La Silla, Chile.
  51. 51. The ESO/MPI 2.2 m Telescope
  52. 52. ESO's Extremely Large Telescope The world's biggest eye on the sky El programa ELT fue aprobado en 2012 y se aprobó la construcción en Cerro Armazones a finales de 2014. A la ceremonia de la primera piedra asistió el presidente de Chile en mayo de 2017. Decenas de empresas Europeas están participando en la construcción. La primera luz está prevista para 2025.
  53. 53.  Los telescopios extremadamente grandes se consideran en todo el mundo como una de las principales prioridades de la astronomía terrestre.  Estudios astrofísico:  planetas alrededor de otras estrellas  los primeros objetos del Universo  agujeros negros supermasivos  la naturaleza y distribución de la materia oscura y la energía oscura que dominan el Universo.
  54. 54. Bosquejo Temático Telescopios Ernesto V. Claudio Rvdo. Félix Castro Rodríguez
  55. 55. A. La Radioastronomía 1. Empezó en 1932, cuando Karl Jansky de Bell Telephone Laboratories, descubrió unas ondas de radio que venían desde la Vía Láctea.
  56. 56. He built an antenna, pictured here, designed to receive radio waves at a frequency of 20.5 MHz (wavelength about 14.5 meters).
  57. 57. Full-size replica of the first radio telescope, Jansky's dipole array now at the US National Radio Astronomy Observatory.
  58. 58. 2. En 1939, Grote Reber fabricó el primer radiotelescopio.
  59. 59. Reconstructed Reber Radio Telescope at National Radio Astronomy Observatory in Green Bank, West Virginia
  60. 60. 3. El plato reflector de un radiotelescopio enfoca en la antena las ondas débiles de radio. 4. Las ondas de radio del Espacio se deben amplificar antes de que se puedan estudiar.
  61. 61. B. Radiotelescopio 1. Instrumento que consiste de un reflector, de un receptor y de una antena, y que se usa para recoger las ondas de radio del Espacio.
  62. 62. C. Radiotelescopio de Arecibo 1. Los radiotelescopios reciben ondas de radio en lugar de ondas de luz. Aquellos que han visto el radiotelescopio por primera vez se han maravillado por la majestuosidad de su enorme superficie reflectora o espejo de radio.
  63. 63. a. El radiotelescopio de Arecibo, inaugurado en 1963, fue por mucho tiempo el más grande del mundo, con un diámetro de 305 metros (hasta que Rusia inaugurara en 1977 su Ratan- 600 de 576 metros). 2. ¿Sabía usted que...?
  64. 64. Radiotelescope RATAN-600 The RATAN was officially opened in 1977.
  65. 65. El Ratan-600 consiste de unos reflectores de radio rectangular colocados en formar circular con un diametro de 576 m.
  66. 66. Diagrama de las facilidades del Observatorio de Arecibo, Puerto Rico.
  67. 67. This is the main research building. Its houses the Electronics Department and the Telescope Control and Receiver Rooms.
  68. 68. Facilidades para científicos visitantes
  69. 69. These two buildings, located on a hill near the 305 m dish, house the Observatory's optical instrumentation.
  70. 70. La luz de los “lazers” se puede ver a varias millas de distancia del observatorio durante las noches.
  71. 71. The Angel Ramos Foundation Visitor Center
  72. 72. Área de exhibiciones
  73. 73. Áreadeeducación interactiva
  74. 74. Área de exhibiciones sobre el Sistema Solar y una roca lunar, traída a la Tierra por astronautas del Programa Apollo.
  75. 75. Vista aérea del Observatorio de Arecibo
  76. 76. D. ¿Por qué en Puerto Rico? 1. Cuando se pensó en construir el radiotelescopio, los candidatos además de Puerto Rico eran: a. Cuba y Hawaii, porque el lugar ideal debía estar cerca del Ecuador para captar señales en ambos hemisferios.
  77. 77. 2. Debía estar lejos de la civilización. 3. Y el terreno debía tener condiciones favorables. 4. Los valles creados por los montículos de piedra caliza en Puerto Rico: a. Tienen una topografía similar a una caja de huevos. b. Forman la cuenca perfecta para la construcción del reflector gigante.
  78. 78. E. Descripción técnica del Observatorio
  79. 79. 1. Arecibo está situado sobre un terreno de 48 hectáreas. 2. Hay 140 personas trabajando en Arecibo y 15 más en la Universidad de Cornell, en Ithaca, Nueva York. 3. El observatorio costó 9.3 millones de dólares cuando se construyó en 1963.
  80. 80. 4. La mejora de 1974 costó otros 9 millones de dólares. 5. La última reforma en 1997 costó 25 millones de dólares. 6. El Observatorio de Arecibo tiene la antena curva más grande del planeta a.Esto significa que es el radiotelescopio más sensitivo del mundo.
  81. 81. 7. El plato de 305 m de diámetro y 50 m de profundidad, cubre un área de 20 acres (equivalente a 26 campos de fútbol). 8.Hay 38,778 paneles de aluminio perforado de 1 x 2 m cada uno a.Se necesitaron 300 toneladas de aluminio para fabricarlos.
  82. 82. 9.Hay 3 torres apoyando la estructura. a.Una tiene 111 metros de altura y las otras dos 81, pero las tres puntas están a la misma altura.
  83. 83. 10.La cúpula que alberga los reflectores gregorianos: a.Es de una altura de 6 pisos. b.Está suspendida a 137 metros de altura sobre el disco. c.Y aunque es de aluminio para reducir peso, aún así pesa 68,000 Kg.
  84. 84. Justo bajo la estructura triangular de la plataforma superior, hay una vía circular en la cual el brazo de acimuto gira.
  85. 85. • El brazo de Acimuto es una estructura en forma de arco de 328 pies de largo.
  86. 86.  La parte curva del brazo de acimuto permite que la cúpula gregoriana (instalada en el 1997) pueda ser puesta en cualquier dirección, hasta veinte grados de la vertical.
  87. 87. Vista nocturna del brazo de acimuto, la antena 430 y el domo gregoriano
  88. 88.  Dentro del domo gregoriano, dos subreflectores (el secundario y el terciario), enfocan la radiación hasta un punto en el espacio, en el cual, un grupo de antenas pueden ser puestas en posición para recibir esta radiación.
  89. 89. En el pasillo, un científico del telescopio, alcanza el reflector de 900 toneladas suspendido 450 pies (137 metros) sobre el radiotelescopio.
  90. 90. Rodeado de selva tropical, el reflector de 900 toneladas está suspendido 450 pies sobre el radio telescopio. El disco de 1000 pies de diámetro esta suspendido -- por cables de 20 pies de longitud – sobre una vegetación tropical abundante.
  91. 91. Área de investigación y educación debajo de los paneles
  92. 92. Radioastronomía Areas de Investigación a. Estudio de ondas de radio provenientes de objetos distantes.
  93. 93. Astronomía de radar
  94. 94. Ciencias atmosféricas
  95. 95. Sus grandes descubrimientos  En 1965, se descubrió que Mercurio tarda 59 días terrestres en rotar alrededor de su propio eje. Antes se creía que rotaba en 88 días.  El Premio Nobel de la Física recayó en Joseph Taylor y Russell Hulse, por su descubrimiento de un púlsar, investigación que iniciaron en el radar de Arecibo en 1974.
  96. 96. Las medidas de tiempo de llegada de los pulsares son constantemente registradas desde el radiotelescopio de Arecibo. En 1992, astrónomos de Arecibo descubrieron el primer planeta en otro sistema planetario. También las primeras imágenes de radar de Marte se obtuvieron al usar una técnica desarrollada en Arecibo.
  97. 97. En 1998, el radar de Arecibo pudo detectar el satélite SOHO, del que se había perdido contacto, lo que ayudó a restablecer contacto con la nave. Desde Arecibo se observó la carencia de agua congelada en la luna y que un asteroide cercano no era un peligro para la Tierra, a la vez que su observación dio claves sobre la formación y propiedades de los asteroides.
  98. 98. F. Las llamadas de la Tierra 1. Hace unos 45 años, el 16 de noviembre de 1974, el radiotelescopio de Arecibo emitió una señal de radio (clave binaria) un millón de veces más potente que las transmisiones habituales de televisión con una potencia de 20 trillones de watios.
  99. 99. 2.El mensaje fue enviado en dirección al cúmulo de estrellas M13, situado a unos 25,000 años luz de distancia… 3.…Lo cual quiere decir que el año más cercano para el cual podría esperarse una respuesta es el 51,974. 4. La transmisión del mensaje duró tres (3) minutos.
  100. 100. ¿Porque se escogió un destino tan lejano?  La razón es que en el camino hacia M13 nuestro mensaje pasará cerca de por lo menos 300,000 estrellas.
  101. 101. El mensaje de Arecibo
  102. 102. Esperamos que en alguna de las 300,000 estrellas que se cruzará en su camino haya una civilización con una tecnología similar o superior a la nuestra capaz de captar el mensaje e interpretarlo.
  103. 103. MENSAJE RECIBIDO Y, sin embargo... ocurrió. O por lo menos así lo aseguran algunos...  El 19 de agosto de 2001, apareció impresa en un sembrado de trigo cerca del observatorio de radar Chilbolton, en Hamshire Inglaterra, una enorme reproducción de la ilustración producida por la clave sonora del mensaje de Arecibo, pero con variaciones:  La figura del ser humano que aparece en el mensaje original, por ejemplo, quedó sustituida por un ser de cabeza, enorme, que evidentemente representaba a los extraterrestres que estaban enviando la respuesta.
  104. 104. El suceso causó tanta conmoción que el propio observatorio de Chilbolton emitió un comunicado aclaratorio:  “Creemos que algunas personas con una intensa capacidad para el autoengaño y para arrastrar a otros en sus fantasías, son los responsables de la mentira que existe acerca de la misteriosa reputación de los círculos de las cosechas..”.
  105. 105. El VLA, Very Large Array, se compone de muchos radioteles- copios montados en carriles.
  106. 106. Is one of the largest ground- based astronomy projects of the next decade and will be the major new facility for observations in the millimeter/submillimeter regime.
  107. 107. Welcome to ALMA!
  108. 108. When construction is completed in 2013, ALMA will have a total of 66 state-of-the-art antennas, which will work together as a single powerful telescope observing millimetre- and submillimetre- wavelength light. ALMA will help astronomers study the origins of planets, stars, galaxies and even the Universe itself, by observing cool molecular gas and dust in the Milky Way and beyond, as well as the relic radiation left over from the Big Bang.
  109. 109. 1. La atmósfera afecta a la luz que captan los telescopios desde la Tierra. 2. A este proceso, los astrónomos lo llaman aberración atmosférica. 3. Para superar esta limitación, los astrónomos instalan telescopios en el espacio. G.
  110. 110. Limitacionesdelos telescopioconbaseen laTierra.
  111. 111. Telescopios con base en el espacio 4. El telescopio Hubble recibe la luz directa de los astros sin ningún tipo de distorsión. 5. Este telescopio se encuentra en una órbita a 300 Km sobre la superficie de la Tierra.
  112. 112. Telescopios terrestres vs. espaciales  La imagen de la izquierda es del telescopio Hale.  La de la derecha correponde al telescopio espacial Hubble.  Noten el aumento en la claridad de la imagen.
  113. 113. Telescopi o Hubble Para evitar la interferencia de la atmósfera, los científicos han instalado telescopios ópticos en el espacio.
  114. 114. H. ¿QUE ES LA PERCEPCIÓN REMOTA? 1. La Percepción Remota puede definirse como la ciencia y arte de obtener información de un objeto analizando los datos adquiridos mediante algún dispositivo que no está en contacto físico con dicho objeto.
  115. 115. Los objetos terrestres reflejan la radiación solar. La radiación reflejada es capturada por los censores del satélite, siendo parcialmente procesada a bordo de éste y retransmitida a estaciones receptoras terrestres para su posterior procesamiento y análisis
  116. 116. APLICACIONES CIENTÍFICAS DE LA PERCEPCIÓN REMOTA  Geohidrología  Patrones de textura de drenaje, geoformas, unidades integradas del terreno, anomalías en la distribución de la vegetación, topoformas, biomasa de la vegetación.  Geotermia  Distribución de temperaturas superficiales, distribución de capacidad térmica del suelo.  Metereología  Patrón de nubes, patrón de vientos.  Oceanografía  Distribución de temperaturas del océano, concentración de clorofila, patrón de corrientes marinas.
  117. 117. James Clerk Maxwell - 1852 Cada color de la luz es una longitud de onda de radiación electromagnética diferente.
  118. 118.  Los científicos estudian la radiación invisible con telescopios no ópticos.  Estos detectan la radiación que el ojo humano no puede ver.  Cada una de las imágenes muestra la Vía Láctea tal como apareceria si pudiéramos ver otras longitudes de onda de la radiación electromagnética.
  119. 119. Como la atmósfera terrestre bloquea la mayoría de las ondas electromagnéticas, los científicos instalaron telescopios ultravioletas, infrarrojos, de rayos gamma y rayos X en el espacio. El Observatorio Chandra de Rayos X puede detectar hoyos negros y algunos de los objetos más lejanos del universo.
  120. 120. El Telescopio Espacial Hubble El trasbordador espacial ha permitido colocar -en el espacio- distintos telescopios que son operados mediante la percepción remota. El más conocido de todos es el telescopio espacial Hubble. Éste es un telescopio reflector con un espejo de 2.4 m.
  121. 121. Mosaico de imágenes capturadas por el Telescopio Espacial Hubble El 24 de abril de 1990 los EE.UU. colocan en órbita terrestre mediante el transbordador espacial Discovery y en medio de gran expectativa, el telescopio espacial Hubble, denominado asi en homenaje al astrónomo Edwin Hubble, ofreciendo por primera vez en la historia la posibilidad de explorar el espacio profundo y obtener imágenes de alta resolución.
  122. 122. Imágenes del planeta Marte tomadas con el recientemente restaurado Telescopio Espacial Hubble (HST) de la NASA, proveerán la más detallada vista global del planeta rojo jamás obtenida desde la Tierra. Las imágenes fueron tomadas el 10 de marzo de 1997, justo antes de la oposición de Marte, cuando el planeta rojo hizo uno de sus más próximos acercamientos a la Tierra

