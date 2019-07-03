Computation: Finite and infinite machines (Prentice;Hall series in automatic computation) by Marvin Lee Minsky

















Title: Computation: Finite and infinite machines (Prentice;Hall series in automatic computation)

Author: Marvin Lee Minsky

Pages: 317

Format: PDF / EPUB / MOBI

Publisher: Prentice-Hall









Thu, 13 Jun 2019 05:15:00 GMT Computation: finite and infinite machines (eBook, 1967 ... Infinite machines --Turing machines --Universal turing machines --Limitations of effective computability: some problems not solvable by instruction-obeying machines --The computable real numbers --The relations between turing machines and recursive functions --Models similar to digital computers --Part 3: Symbol-manipulation systems and computability --The symbol-manipulation systems of post --Post's normal-form theorem --Very simple bases for computability --Solutions to selected problems.

Mon, 24 Jun 2019 07:46:00 GMT Computation: Finite and Infinite Machines (Automatic ... Computation: Finite and Infinite Machines (Automatic Computation) Hardcover – 1 Dec 1967. (Prentice-Hall series in automatic computation) Niklaus Wirth. 3.7 out of 5 stars 5. Hardcover. 11 offers from £10.61. The Sciences of the Artificial (The MIT Press) Herbert A Simon.

Sun, 31 Mar 2019 19:14:00 GMT Computation: finite and infinite machines - dl.acm.org Physical machines and their abstract counterparts Part I: Finite-state machines Chapter 2: Finite-state machines Chapter 3: Neural networks. Automata made up of parts Chapter 4: The memories of events in finite-state machines Part II: Infinite machines Chapter