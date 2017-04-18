We have a dream of creating a cognitive, responsive and agile supply chain
1992 Tim Berners-Lee: Make information available as browsable documents… World Wide Web is born!
2017 Enterprise Data Networks 0€* CHEAP UP-TO-DATE FLEXIBLE SIMPLE
2017 LD publishing: simply put your triples on the web! Company Org. Structure Locations Contact Person
HOW DOES IT WORK? EDN is based on W3C standards for the Semantic Web
We have already done it at web scale! DBpedia (co-created by eccenca founder Prof. Sören Auer) synchronizes more than 50.0...
LET´S DO IT AGAIN Rubber hits the road: APICS SFF conceptualizes and implements Cognitive Supply Chain
03 Vertical Supply Chain High risk Low synergy Slow time to market YESTERDAY TOMORROW Lower risk Greater synergy Faster ti...
Visit us at eccenca.com WE ARE TURNING STRINGS INTO THINGS eccenca GmbH Hainstraße 8 04109 Leipzig, Germany Phone +49 (0)...
Creating a Cognitive, Responsive and Agile Supply Chain

White paper: We have a dream of creating a cognitive, responsive and agile supply chain.

