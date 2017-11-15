“ La autoética encuentra a la ética de la comunidad que la precede y la trasciende”. ¿De donde emerge la ética de la comun...
Presentación que trata del abordaje de los componentes relacionados con la Auto Exploración o el Auto Conocimiento que definen la cultura psíquica autoetica.

Autoética

  1. 1. “ La autoética encuentra a la ética de la comunidad que la precede y la trasciende”. ¿De donde emerge la ética de la comunidad? La ética de la comunidad emerge en el lenguaje y consciencia de las sociedades arcaicas. Es cimentada por el mito del ancestro común, y el culto a los espíritus o dioses de la comunidad que une de forma fraternal a los miembros.
  2. 2. La ética de la comunidad: Coerción por el ejercicio de la fuerza física o mental. ¡Lo frecuente! La ética comunitaria: Imprime en las mentes las normas del bien, del mal, de lo justo, la cohesión social. ¡Lo Ideal! ¿Tengamos una discusión dialogada?
  3. 3. ¿ Vivimos una erosión de la autoética? •La expansión del egocentrismo •Las comunidades familiares se perturban •La Autoética sigue siendo necesaria
  4. 4. Complejidad social y necesidad de la autoética • La salvación por medio de una alta complejidad • Una sociedad de alta complejidad •La ética política ¿Cómo responde la academia a la erosión ética comunitaria? La academia nos invita a despertar por la vía de la autoética, como virtud individual y por ende social.
  5. 5. ¡MUCHAS GRACIAS!

