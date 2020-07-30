Enterprise Program Management Office (ePMO) hands on leader with a track record of driving global large-scale enterprise strategic initiatives. Proven experience in creating from start-up and optimizing an enterprise Program Management Office (ePMO) with a global portfolio of business, manufacturing, technology and IT projects, applying project management, risk management and continuous improvement best practices to reduce risk and deliver outstanding financial results. Reduced project delivery time by over 20% and cumulatively contributed over $483MM cost savings to profit and loss.