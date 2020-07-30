Successfully reported this slideshow.
Enterprise Program Management Office (ePMO) hands on leader with a track record of driving global large-scale enterprise strategic initiatives. Proven experience in creating from start-up and optimizing an enterprise Program Management Office (ePMO) with a global portfolio of business, manufacturing, technology and IT projects, applying project management, risk management and continuous improvement best practices to reduce risk and deliver outstanding financial results. Reduced project delivery time by over 20% and cumulatively contributed over $483MM cost savings to profit and loss.

  1. 1. Elaine M Biggs 925 West Chesterfield Court Palatine, Illinois 60067 847-650-2401 ElaineMBiggs@gmail.com www.twitter.com/ElaineMBiggs www.linkedin.com/in/ElaineMBiggs CAREER SUMMARY Enterprise Program Management Office (ePMO) hands on leader with a track record of driving global large-scale enterprise strategic initiatives. Proven experience in creating from start-up and optimizing an enterprise Program Management Office (ePMO) with a global portfolio of business, technology and IT projects, applying project management, risk management and continuous improvement best practices to reduce risk and deliver outstanding financial results. Reduced project delivery time by over 20% and cumulatively contributed over $483MM cost savings to profit and loss. AWARDS AND RECOGNITION  CEO QUALITY AWARD. 68% reduction of customer defects in 12 months, Motorola.  iSixSigma Quality Leadership, Top Performer Award.  CEO High Potential Award for Significant Contributions. Nominated by CEO, Kantar. EXPERIENCE MOLEX- Lisle, IL. 2019 -Present $6B electronics design, manufacturing and distribution company Project Management Office and Supply Chain Business Transformation Leader Responsible for the enterprise product management and supply chain digital transformation. Created a strategic framework for redesigning manufacturing and transactional processes. Apply design thinking, lead the organization to achieve results and coach employees to adopt the change. Lead successful outcome of the transformation through effective facilitation, tracking dependencies, reporting accomplishments, and managing critical paths. Advise leadership on best practices on project management disciplines and approaches, act as the point of contact to coordinate across various contractor and full-time program and project managers across multiple time zones. Designed and implemented a global business system with a steering governance review process.  Architect the strategic direction, lead, and execute an enterprise-wide transformation roadmap in product development in five global design centers, supply chain, manufacturing including 81 plants, procurement, supply chain, logistics and distribution.  Coach C-level leaders on transformational best practices across the enterprise. Reduced project delivery by over 20%. Optimized the strategic portfolio of business and information technology programs. MORTONSALT -Chicago, IL 2015 – 2018 $2B mining, manufacturing and distribution company Senior Director Enterprise Project Management and Continuous Improvement Office of the CEO Responsible for the enterprise Project Management Office (ePMO) and continuous improvement, reporting to the SCO executive team. Created an enterprise Project Management Office (PMO) business system operating model for standardization and repeatable processes. Owned the development and delivery of three-year ePMO roadmap. Drove service level delivery (SLA) execution using Center of Excellence (CoE) capabilities around methods and tools, training, robotic process automation (RPA),
  2. 2. benefits tracking, integration management, and resource management across the portfolio. Provided leadership the recommended resolution with escalation of issues that may impact project scope, schedule, or budget. Spearheaded the enterprise Project Management Office (ePMO) to design, prioritize and deliver those programs / projects that contributed the greatest impact to the customer experience and to business profitability.  Architected, from start-up, an enterprise-wide strategic enterprise Project Management Office (ePMO) for two businesses, five Third Party Logistics (3PL) and 21 plants improving project delivery metrics by over 20% and costs by $10MM. Set strategic direction of program management Center of Excellence (CoE). Reduced project delivery by over 20%.  Accelerated business results through the application of project management and Lean Six Sigma quality principles resulting in integrated, standardized, streamlined Project Management processes improving productivity by $22MM. Supported two businesses, five Third Party Logistics (3PLs), and 21 plants.  Developed a continuous improvement quality program, actively coaching C-level leaders resulting in reducing customer issues by over 55%. Strategic advisor to CFO and CSO.  Hired staffing, trained, and built an agile commercialization stage gate life cycle process for new technology programs to increase earnings by $15MM. Transformed procure to pay and order to cash value streams.  Directed warehouse and logistics network improvement contributing $10MM to the profit and loss and improved service levels to over 99%.  Coached product managers on project management and continuous improvement reducing customer issues by 55% and improving productivity by 4%. Strategic advisor to CFO and CSO on reducing business risk and implementing major change in the organization. KRAFT FOODS- Northfield, IL 2013 – 2015 $18B consumer packaged goods manufacturing and distribution company Business Process Excellence and Continuous Improvement Leader, Supply Chain Project Management Office Responsible for global quality and cost reduction program in Consumer-Packaged Goods (CPG). Led strategic program management and managed multiple cross-functional programs (procurement, supply chain, manufacturing, product development, packaging, sales, and operations etc.) required to execute on Kraft’s cost reduction strategy. Created a global strategic program (PMO) to drive quality improvement and to deliver cost reductions in design, material components, assembly, transportation, and field operations. Influenced all areas of the organization to design, implement, and enhance products and services. Executed the organizational change management activities to make the change sustainable.  Led strategic initiatives cost, quality and business initiatives including supplier packaging initiatives for six divisions, 52 plants and delivered $38MM in savings.  Developed a pipeline of over $300MM cost reduction strategic plans from enterprise-wide value stream Kaizen events. Created a prioritization and portfolio management model.  Trained and developed people by mentoring over 50 project managers, 25 Lean leaders, 25 Master Black Belts and 50 Black Belts to drive company quality, productivity, sustainability, and cost reductions.  Organized and facilitated a Kraft hosted round table of best practices for 19 Fortune 100 companies. Set negotiated requirements and standards for lifecycle management.  Directed enterprise-wide showcase displaying, recognizing, and sharing best practices and project improvements across six divisions, influencing thousands of Kraft employees. Received recognition by CEO. Produced two-minute YouTube video for the CEO.  Created and optimized resource plan and improved productivity by 4%.
  3. 3. KANTAR OPERATIONS SHARED SERVICES OFKANTAR, WPP INC -Lisle, IL 2010 - 2013 $4B world leader in market research, global market information, and business analysis. Vice President Responsible for Enterprise Project Management Office (ePMO), Quality and Standards. Created an enterprise framework to focus on the prioritization and delivery of both business process and IT programs / projects in the areas of order to cash, sales operations, client management, information security, etc. Created a Center of Excellence (CoE)and Project Portfolio Management(PPM) to centralizemanagement of the processes,methods, technologies, reporting and best practices. Developed and delivered on the milestones of a three-year ePMO roadmap. Managed the intake process and demand management function. Trainedthe organization to executeon a high degree of financial reportingdiscipline for both capital equipment expenditures and expense.  Created the strategy and set up a global ePMO for over 200 projects in business, technology and IT, executed under budget, developed global risk assessments, implemented governance with change management plans improving on time delivery metric by 20% and productivity by over 4% in over 17 countries in 15 months. Implemented agile project management.  Managed global corporate project initiatives to achieve certifications (ISO) in under a year.  Improved customer satisfaction scores by 28% in less than 11 months.  Created and instituted a global product and process excellence standard. Set strategy and headed the program in over 17 countries in less than 15 months.  Championed a multi-national global team to create, standardize and improve customer satisfaction. Consumers satisfaction scores improved by 28% in less than 11 months.  Received CEO leadership award for closed-looped system of “root” cause analysis to improve design and prevent issues. Created PMO mindset with strong communication plan. BIGGS8th DAY, LLC- Palatine, IL Managing Partner 2009 – 2010 A Project Management Office (PMO) and Lean Six Sigma (LSS) consulting practice. Created an advisory practice to share and implement world class best practices in project management and business process design. Managed multiple cross-functional projects critical for the organizational growth and provided advisory insights to improve execution. Coached project leads to identify and resolve issues and remove roadblocks. Facilitated the solution for recovery strategies when project schedules or budgets were in jeopardy. Demonstrated Agile leadership from driving high profile directives to participating as a hands-on team member.  Improved productivity by 4% for smartphone iPhone 4 manufacturing in Mexico. Consulting experience includes leading across the global organization in the areas of supply management, schedule optimization, material loading and replenishment (Kanban), test engineering, shipping, and customer returns. NIELSEN, INC. -Schaumburg, IL 2008 – 2009 $5.5B consumer information, market research company and IT service Vice President Business Process Improvement for Global Operations Accountable for global operations enterprise Project Management Office (ePMO) and software development. Created a strategic framework for redesigning processes, executing both software and hardware programs, leading the organization to achieve results, and coaching employees to adopt the change. Demonstrated strong facilitation skills coupled with an exhibited ability of gaining consensus and aligning multiple stakeholders to embrace strategies. Identified
  4. 4. program risks, developed contingency plans, and tracked progress. Developed a set of dashboards to communicate up and down the organization the status of the portfolio.  Guided a global team in setting strategies and creating quality systems and strategic maturity roadmaps across 18 business units in 62 countries delivering $36MM to bottom line.  Conducted Kaizen value stream mapping and project planning events from sales through client delivery to cut costs across all businesses resulting in 9% headcount reduction.  Supervised global PMO governance and KPIs monthly reviews for North America, Europe and Asia.  Coached C-level leaders in project management, Lean and Six Sigma to achieve belt certification.  Commanded the project team in global supply chain that implemented 23 Lean software development solutions using Agile and Scrum methods.  Implemented strategic initiatives in 18 businesses in 62 countries, delivering on time and on budget.  Increased service levels to over 99% by implementing customer focused solutions.  Saved $36MM and improved productivity 5%.  Reduced customer complaints by over 60% in eight months. MOTOROLA, INC. $37B technology and telecommunications company Senior Director of PMO, Quality, Master Black Belt (2006 – 2007) Responsible for finance quality in $14B global transactional financial services operation. Conducted end to end process mapping, applied design thinking to create process redesign, constructed metrics and KPI reporting to achieve best in class financial processes and reporting. Demonstrated strong financial acumen and solid business sense to optimize across the organization. Established a culture of accountability throughout the organization by facilitating an effective goal deployment that aligned with business unit and corporate goals.  Implemented operational excellence in finance and contributed $24MM to profit and loss.  Eliminated waste in project accounting, cost accounting, bid to contract, claims, and administration processes by using continuous improvement and Lean. Director of Supply Chain PMO (2004 – 2006) Responsible for supplier quality PMO and Lean Six Sigma in $14B mobile phone business. Optimized demand planning, supply planning, scheduling, and transportation processes to reduce cycle time, errors, and costs. Managed the intake and demand management function and maintained the capital and expense budgets across the program portfolio. Tracked monitored and managed resource and capacity management conflicts and demands. Led risk management to identify a vendor pool to resolve a current issue or mitigate a future risk. Directed multiple project teams to optimize business processes, adding over $20.3MM to the profit and loss. Developed a supplier management program using Design for Six Sigma (DFSS) to improve supplier capability, decreasing material costs by 20%.  Directed team building events to optimize business processes, adding over $20.3MM to Profit and Loss.  Developed a supplier management program using Design for Six Sigma (DFSS) and management experience to improve supplier capability, decreasing material costs by 20%.
  5. 5. Director of Distribution and Logistics Quality (2002 – 2004) Responsible for distribution quality for team of 52 with $4MM operating budget. Spearheaded the turnaround of a one million square foot warehouse distribution center to accelerate product delivery, improve quality, reduce costs, and achieve greater revenues per square foot. Oversaw a workforce of 50 employees globally and influenced a larger cross- functional network. Led the development, implementation of safe, optimal and cost-effective manufacturing processes and methods to meet and exceed customer expectations.  Drove a quality turnaround achieving a 68% improvement in eight months for distribution center processing over 21MM units while employing over 70% contract labor.  Achieved 99% defect reduction consistent lean improvements and Six Sigma redesign.  Enhanced end product delivery and quality reducing costs by 21% using Lean and analytics. Director of Supplier Quality, Mobile Phones (2000 – 2002) Responsible for supplier and Third-Party Logistics (3PL) quality in mobile phone business. Led and taught 3PLs how to build products with quality and speed. Coached suppliers to improve quality while reducing cost per unit. Proven management experience and problem solver with ability to manage in ambiguous and complex environment with the ability to make sound business recommendations. Spearheaded supplier quality improvement efforts to achieve high quality performance from suppliers. Developed a robust warranty process using reliability engineering principles. Worked with customers and senior leadership to provide corrective and preventative actions.  Reduced scrap 68%, by working with suppliers and packaging vendors.  Improved time-to-market by 33%.  Led engineering PMO team to eliminate defects 83% while reducing material costs 20%. Director of Operations Computer Group (1998 – 2000) Responsible for 144 technical operations and New Product Introduction (NPI) and Environmental Health and Safety (EHS) teams in a high mix, low volume computer manufacturing plant. Led operations, technical operations, new product introduction, test engineering, compliance, and environmental health and safety teams to reduce cost, improve quality and accelerate delivery. Proven success in gaining credibility and building trust with senior executives and stakeholder management in a matrix, cross-functional structure. Created and managed expense and capital budgets with long-term forecasts. Established continuous improvement and global production strategies that supported the overarching manufacturing strategic plan. Implemented Lean manufacturing and achieved a 99% on time delivery.  Implemented industry best practices and achieved 98% on time delivery ratio.  Reduced costs 21% by implementing a Lean operating system. Rescued struggling factory saving 800 jobs by optimizing production without additional capital investment. Plant Quality Manager, Ceramics Components (1998) Responsible for end-to-end plant quality including design, manufacturing, and distribution, leading a direct team of 30 and indirect over 140. Exceeded customer expectations by delivering end to end quality performance, from material quality, operational quality, logistics quality and delivered product warranty.
  6. 6.  Drove plant turnaround resulting in a 33% time-to-market reduction and a 59% reduction in warranty costs by instituting new product introduction processes and structuring a new reliability engineering program with no additional capital equipment. Plant sold to CTS. Process Engineering Manager. New Ventures Start-Up. (1991 – 1998) Responsible for quality in start up business. Designed new processes from scratch for start up business. A self-starter, hands on leader with proven skills to influence without authority and collaborate with all levels of the organization. Developed strategies to improve quality deliverables and launch metrics for across product development process to support growth goals. Discussed quality issues resolution with regulators and monitored compliance. A self- starter, hands on leader with proven skills to influence without authority and collaborate with all levels of the organization.  Improved quality 68% and eliminated waste 87% by instituting a Lean operating system. EXPERIENCE SKILLS Vision | Strategic thinker | Business strategy | Management experience | Project management skills | Client management | Service delivery | Process management | Risk management | Capital planning | Design thinking | Process design | Negotiation | Business Process Outsourcing| BPO | Vendors | Vendor management | External suppliers | PMO framework | Agile | Scrum | ePMO | Testing | SDLC ADDITIONAL SKILLS Industrial experience | Business acumen | Ability to lead | End to end | Gap analysis | Technical requirements | Build consensus | Systems | Systems support | Scalable | Benchmarking | Business analytics | Business intelligence | Creative problem solver | Productivity | Teamwork engagement | Innovation | KPI reporting | Strong analytical skills | Metrics reporting | Training | Knowledge sharing | Learning systems | Organization development | Recruiting talent | Written communication | Verbal communication | Communication skills | Regional | Global | Computer software | Microsoft Office | Excel | Power BI | Visio | Adobe PERSONALITY PROFILE / TRAITS Passion for execution | Accountability | Tenacity | Ownership | Coach | Decision making | Influencing | Develop | Focus | Decisive | Driven | Integrity | Creativity | Engaging | Leading | Partnership | Consistency | Highly organized | Impact | Influence others | Organized | Adaptable | Consistency | Confident | Productive | Proactively | Collaborative | Analytical | Attention to detail EDUCATION University of Chicago Booth School of Business, Chicago, IL MBA, International Business, Finance, and Economics Market Leadership Strategies for Service Companies Illinois Institute of Technology, Chicago, IL Master of Science Degree Statistics and Operations Management University of Illinois, Chicago, IL
  7. 7. Bachelor of Science Chemical Engineering CERTIFICATIONS AND TRAINING  Prosci Organizational Change Management ADKAR model.  LaMarsh Organizational Change Management model.  Certified Project Management Professional (PMP) from PMI.  Certified ASQ Quality Engineer (CQE).  Certified ASQ Reliability Engineer (CRE).  Certified Motorola Master Black Belt (MBB).  Certified Motorola Six Sigma Green and Six Sigma Black Belt (BB).  Certified ISO Auditor (ISO 9001). PUBLICATION  Authored design of experiments book published by Addison Wesley Publishers.

