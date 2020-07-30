Successfully reported this slideshow.
Business transformation, quality, lean, operational excellence and continuous improvement leader and program management with a track record of driving transformational end to end customer / client excellence from supplier, product development, supply chain, manufacturing, operations, warehouse, human resources, finance, logistics to the customer using continuous improvement, quality, Lean, Six Sigma and project management, achieving outstanding results. Reduced project delivery time by over 20% and cumulatively contributed over $483MM cost savings to profit and loss.

  1. 1. Elaine M Biggs 925 West Chesterfield Court Palatine, Illinois 60067 847-650-2401 ElaineMBiggs@gmail.com www.twitter.com/ElaineMBiggs www.linkedin.com/in/elainembiggs SUMMARY Business transformation, quality, Lean, operational excellence and continuous improvement leader and program management with a track record of driving transformational end to end customer / client excellence journey from supplier, product development, supply chain, manufacturing, operations, warehouse, human resources, finance, logistics to the customer using continuous improvement, quality, Lean, Six Sigma and project management, achieving outstanding results. Reduced project delivery time by over 20% and cumulatively contributed over $483MM cost savings to profit and loss. AWARDS AND RECOGNITION  CEO QUALITY AWARD. 68% reduction of customer defects in 12 months, Motorola.  iSixSigma Quality Leadership, Top Performer Award.  CEO High Potential Award for Significant Contributions. Nominated by CEO, Kantar. EXPERIENCE MOLEX– Lisle, IL 2019 –Present $6B electronics design, manufacturing and distribution company. Business Transformation and Operational Excellence Leader Responsible for the enterprise product management and supply chain transformation. Established a framework for redesigning manufacturing and transactional processes leading the organization to achieve results and coaching employees to adopt the change. Possess a strong enterprise mindset and a proven track record of using leadership skills to influence strategic and operational improvements across functions within and outside direct area of responsibility. Demonstrate an ability to drive pragmatic results-oriented action in a diverse, cross-functional matrix organization. Develop business cases with business and financial acumen and inspire global change initiatives. Strategic and systems thinker who proactively anticipates business risks, has a strong drive for execution and exhibits leadership skills that enable, teach, coach, lead and inspire the organization.  Architect the strategic direction, lead, and execute an enterprise-wide transformation roadmap in product development in five global design centers, supply chain, manufacturing including 81 plants, procurement, supply chain, logistics and distribution.  Coach C-level leaders on transformational best practices across the enterprise. Reduced project delivery by over 20%. Optimized the strategic portfolio of business and information technology programs. MORTONSALT – Chicago, IL 2015 – 2018 $2B mining, manufacturing and distribution company. Senior Director, Project Management and Continuous Improvement Office of the CEO
  2. 2. Responsible for the enterprise Business Process Management (BPM), continuous improvement and Project Management Office (PMO). Global leader with proven ability to lead and align an organization with diverse disciplines and global reach to develop and realize a vision creating a multi-year roadmap. Demonstrated ability to lead transformation and effectively engage stakeholders to promote an internal culture that actively sought improvement and innovation growth opportunities, proactively identified and addressed risks, and operated according to integrity, accountability and excellence principles. Created and staffed a new product innovation commercializationprocess. Drove the developmentof leadership, teamwork, and problem solving and continuous improvement throughoutthe organization by focusing the customerexperience, empoweringemployees, and designing / optimizing processes. Recruited top talent, motivated, and empoweredthe team;viewed as a strongdeveloper of others. Instituted Lean, Six Sigmaand Robust Process Automation (RPA) tools to improve process yields, reduce waste and drive productivity. Interfaced with sales, marketing, engineering, supply chain, operations, logistics and quality to roll out an improvement operating model that ensures quality performance ensures a competitive advantage.  Architected from start-up, enterprise-wide business transformation, Project Management Office (ePMO), operational excellence and process improvement roadmap improving business metrics by over 20% and costs by over $10MM.  Accelerated business results through the application of project management and Lean Six Sigma, sound business process management (BPM), Quality Management System (QMS) and organizational change management (OCM) principles resulting in standardized, streamlined processes improving productivity by $22MM. Global end-to-end value streams included: suppliers, 21 plants, procurement, supply chain, distribution, customer service, human resource and finance.  Developed a continuous improvement quality program, actively coaching all levels from associates to C-level leaders resulting in reducing customer issues by 55% and improved productivity by 4%. Strategic advisor to CFO and CSO.  Hired talent and built a commercialization lifecycle process for new products to increase earnings by $15MM and transformed procure to pay and order to cash value streams.  Directed warehouse and logistics network improvement contributing $10MM to the profit and loss and improved service levels (SLA) to over 99%. KRAFT FOODS– Northfield, IL 2013 – 2015 $18B consumer packaged goods manufacturing and distribution company. Business Process and Supply Excellence Leader (Master Black Belt) Responsible for global quality and cost reduction program in Consumer-Packaged Goods (CPG). Created and executed a global strategic roadmap for quality improvement and delivered cost reductions in design, material components, assembly, transportation and field operations. Avisible Lean leader who implemented and executed a comprehensive value stream strategy and incorporated lean manufacturing processes based on progressive techniques to reduce cost, met regulatory and good manufacturing practices (GMP) and drove rapid process and performance improvement. Identified, assessed, validated, documented, and shared local best practices for potential company-wide adoption and standardization. Used value stream mapping capabilities to determine inefficiencies in the process flow with agoal of one- piece flow and promote the utilization of Kraft Lean Production System. Owned the quality vision, mission, strategy, business plan, goals, and execution to implement dynamic learning systems that are integral to the future successof the organization and support human performance improvement. Improved plant efficiency by developing methods, tools, training to reduce labor and improve process capability. Experienced with managing capex and delivering a world class safety culture, strong delivery, inventory reductions, improved quality and year-over-year productivity.
  3. 3.  Spearheaded strategic planning, and led quality, cost, and product initiatives for six divisions, 52 plants and delivered $38MM in savings.  Developed a pipeline of over $300MM cost reduction initiatives.  Drove productivity and process quality initiatives delivering $38MM in savings using Kaizen events and process mapping to reduce cost to serve. Actively engaged packaging suppliers.  Organized and led a Kraft hosted round table of best practices for 19 Fortune 100 companies.  Set standards for lifecycle management.  Headed enterprise wide showcase displaying, recognizing and sharing best practices and project improvements across six divisions, influencing thousands of Kraft employees. Received recognition from the CEO. Produced two-minute YouTube video for the CEO.  Implemented business process and change management initiatives to improve customer satisfaction across six divisions and 52 plants.  Trained, developed, and mentored teams including over 50 project managers, 25 Master and 50 Black Belts to drive company wide process transformation and cost reductions.  Created and optimized resource plan and improved productivity by 4%. KANTAR OPERATIONS SHARED SERVICES OFKANTAR, WPP INC. – Lisle, IL 2010 – 2013 $4B consumer information, market research company and IT services. Vice President of Quality Operational Excellence and Standards, Project Management Office Responsible for global quality, standards and Project Management Office (PMO). Possess significant experience leading strategic initiatives that required a large-scale program management and resulted in process improvementand change management efficiencies. Owned the customer experience, think and act in way that put our customers first, gave the customer seamless digital options at every touchpoint and made them promoters of our products and services. Created and implemented a global strategic quality roadmap where organization-wideefforts included: customerexperience quality, product quality, software quality,service quality, regulatory quality assurance and continuous improvement quality using a diverseglobal workforce.Enabled,coached, led, and inspired people to deliver results.  Created and instituted an enterprise-wide business transformation, develop a quality operating standard, set the strategy and led the continuous improvement program in 17 countries.  Established the enterprise Project Management Office (ePMO) for over 200 projects, improved delivery metric 20% and productivity by over 4%. Set up Center of Excellence (CoE) to embed processes, tools and best practices in 17 countries.  Championed a multi-national global team to create, standardize and improve the customer experience (CX). Customer satisfaction scores improved by 28% in less than 11 months.  Received a CEO award improving design and preventing issues in both products and processes. BIGGS8th DAY, LLC - Palatine, IL 2009 – 2010 Managing Partner A Project Management Office (PMO) and Lean Six Sigma (LSS) consulting practice. Created an advisory practice to share and implement world class best practices in project management and business process design. Demonstrated exceptional strategic consulting skills, listened, and responded with agility. Navigated complex organizational and business dynamics, including the ability to influence and partner with the organization. Acted as a coach, mentor, trainer and facilitator through the
  4. 4. organization as required to lead groups, sites and functions to execute. Demonstrated agile leadership from leading high-profile directives to participating as a hands-on team member.  Improved productivity by 4% for smartphone iPhone 4 manufacturing in Mexico. Consulting experience includes leading across the global organization in the areas of supply management, schedule optimization, material loading and replenishment (Kanban), test engineering, shipping and customer returns. NIELSEN, INC. – Schaumburg, IL 2008 – 2009 Vice President Business Process, Lean and Operational Excellence, Master Black Belt Responsible for global operations quality and enterprise Project Management Office (ePMO). $5.5B consumer information, market research company and IT services. Created a strategic framework for redesigning software and hardware processes leading the organization to achieve results, and coaching employees to adopt the change. Navigated and influenced global and local cultures by building networks, collaborating with key clients and partnering with functions. Brought insights on best practices in global business operations, strategy, and high-performance cultures. Provided the necessary leadership to promote change throughout the organization and continued to develop and lead a world class continuous improvement organization.  Guided a global quality team in setting strategies, creating quality systems, roadmaps, tools and best practices across 18 business units in 62 countries delivering $36MM to bottom line.  Conducted Kaizen value stream process mapping across business lifecycle of sales through customer delivery to cut costs across all businesses resulting in 9% headcount reduction.  Led global quality governance monthly reviews for North America, Europe and Asia.  Coached C-level leaders in quality, Lean and Six Sigma to achieve belt certification.  Commanded the project team in global supply chain that designed and implemented 23 lean solutions using an enterprise-wide lean deployment strategy.  Increased service levels to over 99% by business process redesign.  Saved $36MM and improved productivity 5%.  Reduced customer complaints by over 60% in eight months. MOTOROLA, INC. $37B technology company. Senior Director of Quality, Master Black Belt (2006-2007) Responsible for finance quality in a $14B global transactional financial services operation. Conducted end to end process mapping, led process redesign, constructed metrics and reported KPIs to achieve best in class financial processes and reporting. Established a culture of accountability throughout the organization by facilitating an effective goal deployment that aligned with business unit and corporate goals.  Implemented Lean in finance and contributed $24MM to the profit and loss.  Eliminated waste in order to cash lifecycle involving project accounting, revenue recognition and bid to contract by applying value stream mapping and other Lean techniques. Director of Supply Chain Quality (2004 – 2006) Responsible for supplier quality, ePMO and Lean Six Sigma in a $14B mobile phone business. Optimized demand planning, supply planning, scheduling, and transportation processes to reduce cycle time, errors and costs. Experienced in root cause problem solving methodologies.
  5. 5. Proven management experience and problem solver with ability to manage in ambiguous and complex environment with the ability to make and implement sound business recommendations. Directed multiple project teams to optimize business processes, adding over $20.3MM to the profit and loss. Developed a supplier management program using Design for Six Sigma (DFSS) to improve supplier capability, decreasing material costs by 20%. Director of Distribution and Logistics Quality (2002 – 2004) Responsible for distribution quality for team of 52 with $4MM operating budget. Spearheaded the turnaround of a one million square foot warehouse distribution center to accelerate product delivery, improve quality, reduce costs and achieve greater revenues per square foot. Oversaw a workforce of 50 employees globally and influenced a larger cross-functional network. Led the development, implementation of safe, optimal and cost-effective manufacturing processes and methods to meet and exceed customer expectations.  Drove a quality turnaround achieving a 68% improvement in eight months for distribution center processing over 21MM units while employing over 70% contract labor.  Achieved 99% defect reduction and reduced costs by 21% using analytics and Lean. Director of Supplier Quality, Mobile Phones (2000 – 2002) Responsible for supplier and Third-Party Logistics (3PL) quality in mobile phone business. Led, and taught 3 PLs how to build products with quality and speed. Coached suppliers to improve quality while reducing cost per unit. Spearheaded supplier quality improvement efforts to achieve high quality performance from suppliers. Developed a robust warranty process using reliability engineering principles. Worked with customers and senior leadership to provide corrective and preventative actions.  Reduced scrap 68% and eliminated packaging defects by guiding suppliers to meet all customer requirement standards resulting in significantly improved customer satisfaction.  Led quality engineering team to eliminate defects 83% while reducing material costs 20%.  Improved time-to-market by 33%. Director of Operations Computer Group (1998 – 2000) Responsible for 144 technical operations and New Product Introduction (NPI) and Environmental Health and Safety (EHS) teams in a high mix, low volume computer manufacturing plant. Led operations, technical operations, new product introduction, test engineering, compliance, and environmental health and safety teams to reduce cost, improve quality and accelerate delivery. Possess proven success in gaining credibility and building trust with senior executives and stakeholder management in a matrix, cross-functional structure. Created and managed expense and capital budgets with long-term forecasts. Established continuous improvement and global production strategies that supported the overarching manufacturing strategic plan. Implemented Lean manufacturing and achieved a 99% on time delivery.  Reduced costs 21% by implementing Lean operating production system modeled after Toyota Production System (TPS). Rescued struggling factory saving 800 jobs by optimizing production without additional capital investment. Plant Quality Manager, Ceramics Components (1998) Responsible for end to end plant quality including design, manufacturing and distribution, leading a direct team of 30 and over 140 indirect. Exceeded customer expectations by
  6. 6. delivering end to end quality performance, from material quality, operational quality, logistics quality and delivered product warranty.  Drove plant turnaround resulting in 33% time to market reduction, 59% reduction in warranty costs by instituting new product introduction processes and structuring new reliability engineering program with no additional capital equipment. Plant optimized for sale. Process Engineering Manager, New Ventures Start Up. (1991 – 1998) Responsible for quality in start up business. Designed new processes from scratch for startup business. Developed strategies to improve quality deliverables and launch metrics for across product development process to support growth goals. Discussed quality issues resolution with regulators and monitored compliance. A self-starter, hands on leader with proven skills to influence without authority and collaborate with all levels of the organization.  Improved quality 68% and eliminated waste 87% by instituting a Lean operating system.  Reduced costs by $13MM and achieved 68% improvement in quality in eight months.  Earned CEO Quality Award for reducing defects 68% in 12 months. EXPERIENCE SKILLS Vision | Strategic thinker | Business strategy | Management experience | Project management skills | Client management | Service delivery | Process management | Risk management | Capital planning | Design thinking | Process design | Business Process Outsourcing | BPO | Vendors | Vendor management | External suppliers | Quality framework | Continuous improvement | Standard work | Quality management | Quality framework | Lean methodologies | TPM | Total Productive Maintenance | Quality control | HACCP | Hazard analysis | CAPA | Auditing | Compliance | Regulatory ADDITIONAL SKILLS Industrial experience | Business acumen | Ability to lead | End to end | Gap analysis | Technical requirements | Build consensus | Systems | Systems support | Scalable | Benchmarking | Business analytics | Business intelligence | Problem solver | Productivity | Engagement| Identify prioritization | Innovation | KPI reporting Metrics reporting | Training | Knowledge sharing | Learning systems | Organization development | Recruiting talent | Written communication | Verbal communication | Communication skills | Regional | Global | Microsoft Office | Excel | Power BI | Visio | Adobe PERSONALITY PROFILE / TRAITS Execution | Accountable | Ownership | Coach | Decision making impact | Ability to train | Develop | Focus | Decisive | Driven | Creative | Engaging | Leading | Partnership | Consistency | Highly organized | Impacts | Influence others | Influencing | Organized | Adaptable | Consistency | Confident | Productive | Collaboration | Attention to detail EDUCATION THE UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO BOOTH SCHOOL OF BUSINESS | Chicago, Illinois MBA| International Business, Finance and Economics Market Leadership Strategies for Service Companies ILLINOIS INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY | Chicago, Illinois Master of Science | Statistics and Operations Management UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS, Chicago, Illinois
  7. 7. Bachelor of Science | Chemical Engineering CERTIFICATIONS AND TRAINING  Prosci Organizational Change Management ADKAR model.  LaMarsh Organizational Change Management model.  Certified Project Management Professional (PMP) from PMI.  Certified ASQ Quality Engineer (CQE).  Certified ASQ Reliability Engineer (CRE).  Certified Motorola Master Black Belt (MBB).  Certified Motorola Six Sigma Green and Six Sigma Black Belt (BB).  Certified ISO Auditor (ISO 9001). PUBLICATION  Authored design of experiments book published by Addison Wesley Publishers.

