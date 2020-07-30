Business transformation, quality, lean, operational excellence and continuous improvement leader and program management with a track record of driving transformational end to end customer / client excellence from supplier, product development, supply chain, manufacturing, operations, warehouse, human resources, finance, logistics to the customer using continuous improvement, quality, Lean, Six Sigma and project management, achieving outstanding results. Reduced project delivery time by over 20% and cumulatively contributed over $483MM cost savings to profit and loss.