Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Trabalho realizado por: Daniela Oliveira
 O Sado é um rio português (era, antigamente, chamado Sádão).  Este rio passa por Panoias, Alvalade e Alcácer do Sal.  ...
 Este rio nasce a 230m de altitude na Serra da Vigia em Ourique.  O rio Sado não tem um grande caudal, porque na sua nas...
 Margem esquerda  Ribeira de Campilhas  Ribeira da Comporta  Ribeira de Corona  Margem direita  Ribeira do Roxo  Ri...
 O Sado percorre 180Km  Ele desagua no Oceano Atlântico perto de Setúbal.  A bacia do Sado tem uma área de 7692km2 Fim
 O Sado percorre 180Km  Ele desagua no Oceano Atlântico perto de Setúbal.  A bacia do Sado tem uma área de 7692km2 Fim
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Rio sado daniela

39 views

Published on

rio sado

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Rio sado daniela

  1. 1. Trabalho realizado por: Daniela Oliveira
  2. 2.  O Sado é um rio português (era, antigamente, chamado Sádão).  Este rio passa por Panoias, Alvalade e Alcácer do Sal.  É um dos poucos rios que corre de sul para norte.  Neste rio habita uma população de golfinhos (roaz- corvineiro) que luta contra a invasão do homem.
  3. 3.  Este rio nasce a 230m de altitude na Serra da Vigia em Ourique.  O rio Sado não tem um grande caudal, porque na sua nascente o clima é mais árido e o desnível é pequeno comparado com a altitude da foz.
  4. 4.  Margem esquerda  Ribeira de Campilhas  Ribeira da Comporta  Ribeira de Corona  Margem direita  Ribeira do Roxo  Ribeira da Figueira  Ribeira de Odivelas  Rio Xarrama  Ribeira das Alcáçovas  Ribeira de São Cristóvão  Ribeira de São Martinho  Ribeira da Marateca
  5. 5.  O Sado percorre 180Km  Ele desagua no Oceano Atlântico perto de Setúbal.  A bacia do Sado tem uma área de 7692km2 Fim
  6. 6.  O Sado percorre 180Km  Ele desagua no Oceano Atlântico perto de Setúbal.  A bacia do Sado tem uma área de 7692km2 Fim

×