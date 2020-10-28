GEO2 T3 Diversidad hídrica, vegetal i edáfica.

Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
TEMA 3: LA DIVERSIDAD HÍDRICA, VEGETAL I EDÁFICA
1. LA DIVERSIDAD HÍDRICA. 1.1 FACTORES DE LA DIVERSIDAD FLUVIAL. 1.2 LAS CUENCAS FLUVIALES Y LAS VERTIENTES HIDROGRÁFICAS....
1. LA DIVERSIDAD HÍDRICA
1.1. FACTORES DE LA DIVERSIDAD FLUVIAL
FACTORES DE LA DIVERSIDAD FLUVIAL EL RELIEVE Y LA TOPOGRAFÍA EL ROQUEDO EL CLIMA LA VEGETACIÓN LA ACCIÓN HUMANA Determina ...
1.2 LAS CUENCAS FLUVIALES Y LAS VERTIENTES HIDROGRÁFICAS
CUENCA FLUVIAL • Es el territorio que drena sus aguas a un río principal. • Las cuencas se hallan separadas por divisorias...
1.3. EL CAUDAL Y EL RÉGIMEN FLUVIAL
CAUDAL • El caudal es la cantidad de agua que pasa en un segundo por un punto dado del río. Se mide en m3/s. •El caudal ab...
HIDROGRAMAS
1.4. LAGOS, HUMEDALES Y ACUÍFEROS
ZONAS HÚMEDAS: LAGOS Y HUMEDALES Se forman por la infiltración de aguas de precipitación, que encuentran un estrato imperm...
2. LA DIVERSIDAD DEL SUELO
• El suelo es la capa superficial de la corteza terrestre. • Se compone de elementos sólidos (partículas minerales de la e...
2.1. FACTORES DE LA DIVERSIDAD EDÁFICA
2.2. TIPOS DE SUELO
SUELOS ZONALES Y PRINCIPALES SUELOS AZONALES E INTRAZONALES
TIERRA PARDA MERIDIONAL SUELO ROJO MEDITERRÁNEO SUELOS CLIMA MEDITERRÁNEO SILÍCEAS CALIZAS TERRA ROSSA VERTISUELOS ARCILLA...
3. DIVERSIDAD VEGETAL
• La vegetación o flora es el conjunto de especies vegetales de un territorio. Dependiendo de su tamaño y fisonomía hay tr...
3.1. FACTORES DE LA DIVERSIDAD VEGETAL
FACTORES Cada planta necesita unas condiciones de tª y precipitación. FÍSICOS HUMANOS CLIMA RELIEVE SUELOS POSICIÓN DE LA ...
3.2. LOS PAISAJES VEGETALES DE ESPAÑA
Las formaciones vegetales se disponen en comunidades, cuyo conjunto constituye el paisaje vegetal de un área. Dado que el ...
Vegetación característica: bosque caducifolio (roble y haya), la landa y el prado.
Vegetación característica: bosque perennifolio y matorral: maquia, garriga y estepa.
Vegetación característica en pisos: bosque, matorrales, prados y pastizales y plantas rupícolas. Pisos de las montañas: pi...
4. COMENTAR UNA CLISERIE
Una cliserie es una representación gráfica de las variaciones de la vegetación en función de las condiciones climáticas. E...
5. COMENTAR UN HIDROGRAMA
El objetivo de comentar un hidrograma o gráfica de caudal es describir ordenadamente la evolución a lo largo del año del c...
TÉRMINOS BÁSICOS: •El caudal es la cantidad de agua que pasa en un segundo por un punto dado del río. Se mide en m3/s. •El...
GEO2 T3 Diversidad hídrica, vegetal i edáfica.
GEO2 T3 Diversidad hídrica, vegetal i edáfica.
GEO2 T3 Diversidad hídrica, vegetal i edáfica.
GEO2 T3 Diversidad hídrica, vegetal i edáfica.
GEO2 T3 Diversidad hídrica, vegetal i edáfica.
GEO2 T3 Diversidad hídrica, vegetal i edáfica.
GEO2 T3 Diversidad hídrica, vegetal i edáfica.
GEO2 T3 Diversidad hídrica, vegetal i edáfica.
GEO2 T3 Diversidad hídrica, vegetal i edáfica.
GEO2 T3 Diversidad hídrica, vegetal i edáfica.
GEO2 T3 Diversidad hídrica, vegetal i edáfica.
GEO2 T3 Diversidad hídrica, vegetal i edáfica.
GEO2 T3 Diversidad hídrica, vegetal i edáfica.
GEO2 T3 Diversidad hídrica, vegetal i edáfica.
GEO2 T3 Diversidad hídrica, vegetal i edáfica.
GEO2 T3 Diversidad hídrica, vegetal i edáfica.
GEO2 T3 Diversidad hídrica, vegetal i edáfica.
GEO2 T3 Diversidad hídrica, vegetal i edáfica.
GEO2 T3 Diversidad hídrica, vegetal i edáfica.
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

GEO2 T3 Diversidad hídrica, vegetal i edáfica.

10 views

Published on

T3 2BAT

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

GEO2 T3 Diversidad hídrica, vegetal i edáfica.

  1. 1. TEMA 3: LA DIVERSIDAD HÍDRICA, VEGETAL I EDÁFICA
  2. 2. 1. LA DIVERSIDAD HÍDRICA. 1.1 FACTORES DE LA DIVERSIDAD FLUVIAL. 1.2 LAS CUENCAS FLUVIALES Y LAS VERTIENTES HIDROGRÁFICAS. 1.3 EL CAUDAL Y EL RÉGIMEN FLUVIAL. 1.4 LAGOS, HUMEDALES Y ACUÍFEROS 2. LA DIVERSIDAD DEL SUELO. 2.1 FACTORES DE LA DIVERSIDAD EDÁFICA. 2.2 TIPOS DE SUELO. 3. LA DIVERSIDAD VEGETAL. 3.1 FACTORES DE LA DIVERSIDAD VEGETAL. 3.2 LOS PAISAJES VEGETALES DE ESPAÑA. 4. COMENTAR UNA CLISERIE 5. COMENTAR UN HIDROGRAMA
  3. 3. 1. LA DIVERSIDAD HÍDRICA
  4. 4. 1.1. FACTORES DE LA DIVERSIDAD FLUVIAL
  5. 5. FACTORES DE LA DIVERSIDAD FLUVIAL EL RELIEVE Y LA TOPOGRAFÍA EL ROQUEDO EL CLIMA LA VEGETACIÓN LA ACCIÓN HUMANA Determina la organización de las cuencas y vertientes hidrográficas, en la pendiente, en la erosión de los ríos, en el régimen fluvial (nival-pluvial) y en la construcción de obras hidráulicas. Determina la escorrentía (superficial o subterránea), dependiendo de la permeabilidad. Las arcillas son impermeables y las calizas facilitan la infiltración de agua y acuíferos. Las precipitaciones determinan el caudal y sus variaciones. Las temperaturas inciden en la evaporación del agua. Diferencia entre la “España húmeda” y la “España seca”. Aminora la evaporación, reduce la erosión, disminuye el riesgo de inundaciones. Modificación de los regímenes fluviales para necesidades y realización de obras para consumo, suministro eléctrico, regulación del caudal.
  6. 6. 1.2 LAS CUENCAS FLUVIALES Y LAS VERTIENTES HIDROGRÁFICAS
  7. 7. CUENCA FLUVIAL • Es el territorio que drena sus aguas a un río principal. • Las cuencas se hallan separadas por divisorias de agua (zonas de cambio de pendiente). • Las aguas circulan por la cuenca formando una red fluvial (afluentes, subafluentes, río principal.) VERTIENTE HIDROGRÁFICA • Es el conjunto de cuencas, que vierten sus aguas al mismo mar. • Existe gran disimetría entre las vertientes atlántica-cantábrica (desembocan el 70% de los ríos) y la mediterránea (30%). • La disimetría se debe a la inclinación de la meseta hacia el oeste.
  8. 8. 1.3. EL CAUDAL Y EL RÉGIMEN FLUVIAL
  9. 9. CAUDAL • El caudal es la cantidad de agua que pasa en un segundo por un punto dado del río. Se mide en m3/s. •El caudal absoluto es el volumen total de agua evacuada por un río en un año. Medido en hm3 •El caudal medio anual (M) es la media de los caudales mensuales. Se mide en m3/s. • El caudal relativo (Mr) es la relación entre el caudal medio mensual y la superficie de la cuenca. Se mide en l/s/Km2. Si es menor de 5 es escaso, de 5 a 15 medio y mayor de 15 alto. • El coeficiente del caudal mensual (K) es la relación entre el caudal medio mensual y el caudal medio anual. Si el régimen de un río no sufre variaciones su valor sería1. A los valores superiores se le denomina “aguas altas” y a los inferiores “aguas bajas”. •El tramo con más caudal suele ser la desembocadura. •Ríos más caudalosos de la Península: Duero, Ebro y Tajo. •El caudal presenta irregularidades anuales: crecidas y estiajes. RÉGIMEN FLUVIAL • Es la variación estacional del caudal de un río. • Ríos de régimen nival: nacen en la alta montaña. Caudal máximo en primavera, con el deshielo y el mínimo en invierno. • Régimen pluvial: solo dependen de las precipitaciones. Dependerá de la zona climática. •Régimen mixto: puede ser nivo-pluvial o pluvio-nival, según domine un carácter u otro.
  10. 10. HIDROGRAMAS
  11. 11. 1.4. LAGOS, HUMEDALES Y ACUÍFEROS
  12. 12. ZONAS HÚMEDAS: LAGOS Y HUMEDALES Se forman por la infiltración de aguas de precipitación, que encuentran un estrato impermeable y se acumulan sobre él. Proporcionan recursos hídricos. AGUAS SUBTERRÁNEAS: ACUÍFEROS Amenazados por causas naturales, como la colmatación de aportes de los ríos o por causas humanas, como la extracción para el riego, vertidos de escombros o desecación.
  13. 13. 2. LA DIVERSIDAD DEL SUELO
  14. 14. • El suelo es la capa superficial de la corteza terrestre. • Se compone de elementos sólidos (partículas minerales de la erosión de las rocas y materia orgánica o en descomposición), líquidos (agua) y gases (CO2). • La ciencia que estudia el suelo es la edafología. PERFIL DEL SUELO
  15. 15. 2.1. FACTORES DE LA DIVERSIDAD EDÁFICA
  16. 16. 2.2. TIPOS DE SUELO
  17. 17. SUELOS ZONALES Y PRINCIPALES SUELOS AZONALES E INTRAZONALES
  18. 18. TIERRA PARDA MERIDIONAL SUELO ROJO MEDITERRÁNEO SUELOS CLIMA MEDITERRÁNEO SILÍCEAS CALIZAS TERRA ROSSA VERTISUELOS ARCILLAS SUELOS CLIMA OCEÁNICO SILÍCEAS CALIZAS TIERRA PARDA HÚMEDA RANKERS TIERRA PARDA CALIZA TERRA FUSCA
  19. 19. 3. DIVERSIDAD VEGETAL
  20. 20. • La vegetación o flora es el conjunto de especies vegetales de un territorio. Dependiendo de su tamaño y fisonomía hay tres tipos básicos: bosque, matorral y prado. • La vegetación se distribuye en la Tierra en grandes conjuntos florísticos, denominados reinos florales y subdivididos en regiones. • España se encuentra en el reino holártico, que comprende las tierras continentales al trópico de Cáncer.
  21. 21. 3.1. FACTORES DE LA DIVERSIDAD VEGETAL
  22. 22. FACTORES Cada planta necesita unas condiciones de tª y precipitación. FÍSICOS HUMANOS CLIMA RELIEVE SUELOS POSICIÓN DE LA PENÍNSULA DEGRADACIÓN DE LA VEGETACIÓN INTRODUCCIÓN DE ESPECIES Especies en función de la altura (pisos climáticos), orientación (barlovento/ sotavento) o (solana/umbría). Especie en función de tipo de roquedo, salinidad, ph… Cuando la vegetación de una zona es el resultado de la intervención humana se denomina vegetación secundaria. Cuando la vegetación de una zona resulta exclusivamente de la incidencia de factores naturales se denomina clímax o potencial.
  23. 23. 3.2. LOS PAISAJES VEGETALES DE ESPAÑA
  24. 24. Las formaciones vegetales se disponen en comunidades, cuyo conjunto constituye el paisaje vegetal de un área. Dado que el clima ejerce una influencia decisiva sobre la vegetación, los paisajes vegetales de España se estudian por bioclimas, es decir, áreas dotadas de una cierta homogeneidad en clima y vegetación.
  25. 25. Vegetación característica: bosque caducifolio (roble y haya), la landa y el prado.
  26. 26. Vegetación característica: bosque perennifolio y matorral: maquia, garriga y estepa.
  27. 27. Vegetación característica en pisos: bosque, matorrales, prados y pastizales y plantas rupícolas. Pisos de las montañas: piso basal, subalpino, alpino y nival.
  28. 28. 4. COMENTAR UNA CLISERIE
  29. 29. Una cliserie es una representación gráfica de las variaciones de la vegetación en función de las condiciones climáticas. Estas variaciones pueden deberse a la latitud (cliseries latitudinales) o a la altitud (cliseries altitudinales)
  30. 30. 5. COMENTAR UN HIDROGRAMA
  31. 31. El objetivo de comentar un hidrograma o gráfica de caudal es describir ordenadamente la evolución a lo largo del año del coeficiente de caudal mensual del río y analizar el tipo de régimen que le es propio.
  32. 32. TÉRMINOS BÁSICOS: •El caudal es la cantidad de agua que pasa en un segundo por un punto dado del río. Se mide en m3/s. •El caudal absoluto es el volumen total de agua evacuada por un río en un año. Medido en hm3 •El caudal medio anual (M) es la media de los caudales mensuales. Se mide en m3/s. • El caudal relativo (Mr) es la relación entre el caudal medio mensual y la superficie de la cuenca. Se calcula multiplicando M por 1000 y dividiendo por la superficie de la cuenca en Km2. Se mide en l/s/Km2. Si es menor de 5 es escaso, de 5 a 15 medio y mayor de 15 alto. • El coeficiente del caudal mensual (K) es la relación entre el caudal medio mensual y el caudal medio anual. Si el régimen de un río no sufre variaciones su valor sería1. A los valores superiores se le denomina “aguas altas” y a los inferiores “aguas bajas”.

×