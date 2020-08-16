Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Математикийн хичээлийн даалгавар-6 32 1
Математикийн хичээлийн даалгавар-6 2 Дараах тоонуудын бүх хуваагчдыг ол Математикийн хичээлийн даалгавар-6 31
Математикийн хичээлийн даалгавар-6 30 Математикийн хичээлийн даалгавар-6 3 Дараах тоонуудын бүх хуваагчдыг ол
Математикийн хичээлийн даалгавар-6 4 Дараах тоог 2, 3, 4, 6-д хуваагдах уу? Хүснэгтэнд тийм эсвэл үгүй гэж бичнэ. Математи...
Математикийн хичээлийн даалгавар-6 28 Математикийн хичээлийн даалгавар-6 5 Дараах тоог 3, 5, 6, 8-д хуваагдах уу? Хүснэгтэ...
Математикийн хичээлийн даалгавар-6 6 Дараах тоог 4, 6, 7, 9-д хуваагдах уу? Хүснэгтэд тийм эсвэл үгүй гэж бичнэ. Математик...
Математикийн хичээлийн даалгавар-6 26 Математикийн хичээлийн даалгавар-6 7 Тооцоол.
Математикийн хичээлийн даалгавар-6 8 Дараах тоонуудын язгуурыг тооцоол Математикийн хичээлийн даалгавар-6 25
Математикийн хичээлийн даалгавар-6 24 Математикийн хичээлийн даалгавар-6 9 Дараах тоонуудыг анхны тоон үржигдэхүүнд задлах
Математикийн хичээлийн даалгавар-6 10 Дараах тоонуудыг анхны тоон үржигдэхүүнд задлах Математикийн хичээлийн даалгавар-6 23
Математикийн хичээлийн даалгавар-6 22 0 Математикийн хичээлийн даалгавар-6 11 Дараах тоонуудын хамгийн их ерөнхий хуваагчи...
Математикийн хичээлийн даалгавар-6 12 Дараах тоонуудын хамгийн их ерөнхий хуваагчийг ол. ХИЕХ Математикийн хичээлийн даалг...
Математикийн хичээлийн даалгавар-6 20 Математикийн хичээлийн даалгавар-6 13 Дараах тоонуудын хамгийн бага ерөнхий хуваагда...
Математикийн хичээлийн даалгавар-6 14 Дараах тоонуудын хамгийн бага ерөнхий хуваагдагчийг ол. ХБЕХ Математикийн хичээлийн ...
Математикийн хичээлийн даалгавар-6 18 Математикийн хичээлийн даалгавар-6 15
Математикийн хичээлийн даалгавар-6 16 Математикийн хичээлийн даалгавар-6 17
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Бүхэл тооны үйлдэл 6-7-р анги

56 views

Published on

Бүхэл тооны үйлдэл

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Бүхэл тооны үйлдэл 6-7-р анги

  1. 1. Математикийн хичээлийн даалгавар-6 32 1
  2. 2. Математикийн хичээлийн даалгавар-6 2 Дараах тоонуудын бүх хуваагчдыг ол Математикийн хичээлийн даалгавар-6 31
  3. 3. Математикийн хичээлийн даалгавар-6 30 Математикийн хичээлийн даалгавар-6 3 Дараах тоонуудын бүх хуваагчдыг ол
  4. 4. Математикийн хичээлийн даалгавар-6 4 Дараах тоог 2, 3, 4, 6-д хуваагдах уу? Хүснэгтэнд тийм эсвэл үгүй гэж бичнэ. Математикийн хичээлийн даалгавар-6 29
  5. 5. Математикийн хичээлийн даалгавар-6 28 Математикийн хичээлийн даалгавар-6 5 Дараах тоог 3, 5, 6, 8-д хуваагдах уу? Хүснэгтэд тийм эсвэл үгүй гэж бичнэ.
  6. 6. Математикийн хичээлийн даалгавар-6 6 Дараах тоог 4, 6, 7, 9-д хуваагдах уу? Хүснэгтэд тийм эсвэл үгүй гэж бичнэ. Математикийн хичээлийн даалгавар-6 27
  7. 7. Математикийн хичээлийн даалгавар-6 26 Математикийн хичээлийн даалгавар-6 7 Тооцоол.
  8. 8. Математикийн хичээлийн даалгавар-6 8 Дараах тоонуудын язгуурыг тооцоол Математикийн хичээлийн даалгавар-6 25
  9. 9. Математикийн хичээлийн даалгавар-6 24 Математикийн хичээлийн даалгавар-6 9 Дараах тоонуудыг анхны тоон үржигдэхүүнд задлах
  10. 10. Математикийн хичээлийн даалгавар-6 10 Дараах тоонуудыг анхны тоон үржигдэхүүнд задлах Математикийн хичээлийн даалгавар-6 23
  11. 11. Математикийн хичээлийн даалгавар-6 22 0 Математикийн хичээлийн даалгавар-6 11 Дараах тоонуудын хамгийн их ерөнхий хуваагчийг ол. ХИЕХ
  12. 12. Математикийн хичээлийн даалгавар-6 12 Дараах тоонуудын хамгийн их ерөнхий хуваагчийг ол. ХИЕХ Математикийн хичээлийн даалгавар-6 21
  13. 13. Математикийн хичээлийн даалгавар-6 20 Математикийн хичээлийн даалгавар-6 13 Дараах тоонуудын хамгийн бага ерөнхий хуваагдагчийг ол. ХБЕХ
  14. 14. Математикийн хичээлийн даалгавар-6 14 Дараах тоонуудын хамгийн бага ерөнхий хуваагдагчийг ол. ХБЕХ Математикийн хичээлийн даалгавар-6 19
  15. 15. Математикийн хичээлийн даалгавар-6 18 Математикийн хичээлийн даалгавар-6 15
  16. 16. Математикийн хичээлийн даалгавар-6 16 Математикийн хичээлийн даалгавар-6 17

×