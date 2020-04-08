Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Biblioteca da Escola Secund�ria de Amares TUTORIAL
1. O Zoom N�mero de reuni�es ilimitado; Reuni�es individuais sem limita��o de tempo; Sess�es e reuni�es de grupos at� 100 ...
Biblioteca da Escola Secund�ria de Amares TUTORIAL 2. Participar numa reuni�o feita por outra pessoa Se recebeu um link ou...
Biblioteca da Escola Secund�ria de Amares TUTORIAL Para realizar uma reuni�o ou dar uma aula, o melhor, no entanto, � entr...
Biblioteca da Escola Secund�ria de Amares TUTORIAL Definaasoutrascondi��esemquepretenderealizarasuareuni�o.Temv�riost�pico...
Biblioteca da Escola Secund�ria de Amares TUTORIAL Os seus convidados para a reuni�o ou os seus alunos v�o receber o c�dig...
Biblioteca da Escola Secund�ria de Amares Nestescomandospodeefectuardiversasopera��es: 1-Ativaredesativarosom; 2-Interromp...
Biblioteca da Escola Secund�ria de Amares 5. Algumas recomenda��es ExperimenteoZoom,testandoassuasfuncionalidadesprincipai...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Tutorial zoom

56 views

Published on

Tutorial Zoom, elaborado pela biblioteca da E.S. de Amares.

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Tutorial zoom

  1. 1. Biblioteca da Escola Secund�ria de Amares TUTORIAL
  2. 2. 1. O Zoom N�mero de reuni�es ilimitado; Reuni�es individuais sem limita��o de tempo; Sess�es e reuni�es de grupos at� 100 participantes e at� 40 minutos (com possibilidade de serem renovadas pelo Anfitri�o); O Zoom � uma plataforma que permite conversa��o, videoconfer�ncia e reuni�o online. � um servi�o gratuito no plano B�sico e tem outras funcionalidades nos planos pagos. Pode ser utilizado no Windows, Mac,iOS,Android,BlackberryeLinux. OZoomofereceumplanob�sicogratuitocomtodasasfuncionalidades: Para iniciar uma conversa, reuni�o,aula ou confer�ncia tem de se estar registado. A partir do momento em que� est� registado poder� ser Anfitri�o de uma conversa, reuni�o, aula ou confer�ncia e pode convidar outrosparticipantes. Um Participante � um convidado para uma reuni�o agendada por um Anfitri�o. Um participante n�o precisa de uma conta do Zoom para se juntar a uma reuni�o. Os participantes podem participar numa reuni�oatrav�sdecomputadores,smartphone,tabletoumesmotelefone(s�voz). Neste tutorial vamos apresentar as propostas mais b�sicas numa utiliza��o num computador. Se for num smartphoneounumtablet,ospassoss�osemelhantes. OZoomest�dispon�vel,emportugu�s,noendere�o: www.zoom.us Biblioteca da Escola Secund�ria de Amares Entre no endere�o do Zoom fornecido previamente e escolha uma op��o de registo. Ser�o exibidas as op��es de registo: utilizando a sua conta do Google ou no Facebook ou com um email e uma palavra passe (password).Como�habitualnestassitua��es,ser�ocolocadasquest�essobreo�mbitodeutiliza��oesobre apartilhadecontactos. TUTORIAL Biblioteca da Escola Secund�ria de Amares zoom
  3. 3. Biblioteca da Escola Secund�ria de Amares TUTORIAL 2. Participar numa reuni�o feita por outra pessoa Se recebeu um link ou um c�digo para participar numa chamada, aceda � p�gina inicial e selecione Entrar emumareuni�o.Areuni�ocome�anahoramarcada. Depois,insiraoc�digooulinkrecebidoeestabele�aaliga��o.EntrenaReuni�o. 3. Fazer uma Reuni�o/Dar uma aula Depois de feita a inscri��o, se quer fazer uma reuni�o ou dar uma aula aceda � p�gina inicial onde lhe v�o aparecer diversas op��es. Selecione RealizarumaReuni�o e escolha uma das op��es: com v�deo ligado ou desligadoouapenaspartilhandoumecr�.
  4. 4. Biblioteca da Escola Secund�ria de Amares TUTORIAL Para realizar uma reuni�o ou dar uma aula, o melhor, no entanto, � entrar na sua conta e Agendar uma Reuni�o. Podefaz�-loounap�ginadePerfil(1)ounap�ginadeReuni�es(2). 1 2 Apartirdestemomentopodeagendarasuareuni�oouaula: Preenchaosespa�ospedidos:T�picoeDescri��o(Opcional)(1); Dataehora(2) 1 2 Fusohor�rio-(GMT+0:00)Lisboa Formatodedata-Exemplo:�dd/mm/yyyy�(26/03/2020) Formato de hora - 24 horas ou 12/12 (AM/PM), sendo que em Portugal o formato de 24 horas � o mais reconhecido. Obs: Quandopreencheroseuperfil,defina: Nofinal, graveasaltera��es. A primeira vez que utiliza o programa poder� instal�-lo no computador (descarregando uma extens�o - Plug-in) ounosmartphoneoutablet(descarregandoaaplica��o). Apartirdessemomentotemascondi��est�cnicasparainiciarouparticiparnumareuni�o/aula.
  5. 5. Biblioteca da Escola Secund�ria de Amares TUTORIAL Definaasoutrascondi��esemquepretenderealizarasuareuni�o.Temv�riost�picosparadefinir. Se a reuni�o ou a aula � para realizar regularmente, deve assinalar Reuni�o recorrente. Depois pode marcaraRecorr�ncia(Diariamente,Semanalmente,MensalouSemHor�rioFixo). Ao concluir e gravar vai ser gerado um endere�oURL (1)que vai enviar por emailouSMS para quem quer queparticipenareuni�o/aula.Pode,parafacilitar,sincronizareadicionar�Agendadoseuemail(2). Osparticipantesir�oreceberoURLparaseligaremeiniciaremareuni�o/aulanahoraquevoc�decidiu. 2 1
  6. 6. Biblioteca da Escola Secund�ria de Amares TUTORIAL Os seus convidados para a reuni�o ou os seus alunos v�o receber o c�digo URL que devem utilizar para participarnareuni�oouassistir�aula.Bastacarregarnoendere�oouprocedercomoindicadonot�pico 2.Participarnumareuni�ofeitaporoutrapessoa). 4. Iniciar uma Reuni�o/ aula � hora estabelecida, pode iniciar a reuni�o. A pontualidade � importante para o Anfitri�o e para todos os participantes. Nasua�readereuni�escarregueemIniciar. Abrir-se-�novap�ginaeumacaixadedi�logodosistema,devendocarregaremAbrirzoom.us.
  7. 7. Biblioteca da Escola Secund�ria de Amares Nestescomandospodeefectuardiversasopera��es: 1-Ativaredesativarosom; 2-Interromperov�deoecolocarumfundoatr�sdesi(deveserumaparedelisa); 3-Convidarparticipantes; 4-Gerirparticipantes,estabelecendoaspermiss�esdadasacadaum; 5-Compartilhartela,podendoprojetarumPPoint,umfilmeouqualquerdocumento; 6-Bate-papo,quepermitecoment�riosedi�logoentreosparticipantes; 7.Gravarasess�oparautiliza��oposterior; 8-Reac��es,atrav�sdeemojis; 9-Encerrara�reuni�o. 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Areuni�oinicia-secomaaberturadajanela deemiss�o. Naparteinferiordajanelatemumabarrademenucomdiversoscomandos. TUTORIAL Pode tamb�m definir (no canto superior direito da janela) se quer ver os participantes em mosaico (melhor para uma reuni�o) ou com a imagem do Anfitri�o num plano maior e as outras mais pequenas (melhor para umaaula).
  8. 8. Biblioteca da Escola Secund�ria de Amares 5. Algumas recomenda��es ExperimenteoZoom,testandoassuasfuncionalidadesprincipais. Controleaqualidadedev�deoe�udio. Ajusteailumina��odoespa�oondevaitransmitireeviteficaremcontraluz. Escolhaumespa�oadequado�naturezadasess�o(escrit�rioousalacomumaparedeneutra). Pratiqueafalarparaac�maraen�oparaoecr�. Prepareeabraosrecursosquequerpartilhar. Silencieomicrofonequandonecess�rioeeviteoefeitodefeedbackdoambienteparaosparticipantes. Estabele�aordemnaparticipa��odosmembrosdasala,evitandosobreposi��esquen�os�oouvidas. Quandopartilharatela,eviteapartilhadedadospessoais(email,fotografias,etc.). Useafun��odeBate-papoparaquest�esecoment�riosbreves. Procureagirnaturalmente,evitandomovimentosesitua��esperturbadoras. Antesdasuareuni�o: 1. 2. 3. 4. 5. 6. Duranteasuareuni�o: 1. 2. 3. 4. 5. Quandoareuni�oterminarbasta...EncerrarReuni�o. Noplanogratuitoassess�est�mumtempolimitadode40minutos. No entanto, se for necess�rio continuar, basta o Anfitri�o reiniciar a reuni�o e os participantes voltarem a ativarolink.Areuni�o�retomadapormais40minutos. TUTORIAL E agora . . . Toca a zoomar

×