4 Vol. 45 August 18, 2020 Number 33 ELDERS Mike Childers..............397-6453 Dennis Hallmark .........255-5557 Mark Hitt...
Bible Classes Don’t forget that several of our Bible classes are streamed each week online. [Sunday adult class--Jeff Mans...
Daily Bible Reading August 19 ............................................... Ezekiel 16-19 August 20 .......................
Men to Serve Sunday, Aug. 23, 2020 a.m. Announcements.............................. Dennis Hallmark Bible Reading............
East main informer, 8 18-20

East main informer, 8 18-20

  1. 1. 4 Vol. 45 August 18, 2020 Number 33 ELDERS Mike Childers..............397-6453 Dennis Hallmark .........255-5557 Mark Hitt.....................322-0917 Bobby Lindley.............260-9193 DEACONS Wade Bryan.................419-5552 William Harris.............416-8149 Ricky Lindsey .............255-8136 Jeff Mansel..................871-0357 Jimmy Spearman.........840-8957 Michael Wilson ...........891-0891 MINISTERS Barry Kennedy ... (931)787-7108 Alex Blackwelder (731)879-9196 SECRETARY Renee Childers Office...........................842-6116 Fax...............................842-7091 E-MAIL eastmaincoc38804@gmail.com WEB PAGE eastmaincoc.com SUNDAY SERVICES Worship....................... 9:00 a.m. Bible Classes............. 10:15 a.m. Worship..................... 11:15 a.m. Singing or Devotional Last Sunday of the Month MID-WEEK SERVICES Wednesday Classes .....7:00 p.m. 1606 East Main Street P. O. Box 1761 Tupelo, Mississippi 38802 “Thou shalt observe to do all that they inform thee” (Deut. 17:10)
  2. 2. Bible Classes Don’t forget that several of our Bible classes are streamed each week online. [Sunday adult class--Jeff Mansel (Facebook/YouTube); Wednesday adult class-- Barry Kennedy (Facebook/YouTube); College class (Sun. & Wed.)--Roger Sanderson/Tim Davis (Face-book); Young married class (Wed.)--Mark Hitt (Zoom); High school class (Wed.)--Alex Blackwelder (Zoom)]. We urge everyone while in these unprecedented times to take as many opportunities as possible to study God’s word in the privacy of your homes. Sympathy Our sympathy is extended to William Harris in the loss of his aunt, Rose Owens, on Aug. 15 after an extended illness. Funeral services will be held on Aug. 18 at 2 p.m. at Holland Harris in Tupelo. PTP365 The elders have purchased a congregational subscription for Polishing the Pulpit. For a year, anyone in the congregation can access hundreds of speakers’ lessons on various topics. Simply go to PTP365, click to sign up, click the tab that says MEMBER OF A CONGREGATION THAT IS SIGNED UP, choose the 2nd East Main Church of Christ (the one in Tupelo, MS), then they will send an email to the church office computer for you to be approved. It is a wonderful study tool! Thank You Notes Dear East Main Family, Thank you all so much for the love shown to me after the passing of my sweet sister, Anne. I am so thankful for all the cards, thoughts, and prayers from each of you and they helped cheer my heart during a very sad time. I love you all and look forward to being able to see you all again. Sandra Simmons & family ~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~ Dear brethren, After what has been a long past several months dealing with how and even if we would be able to have camp, I want to take a moment to thank you! The East Main congregation has been such a blessing to us here at Maywood for many years and in many ways. I am so thankful for your financial support but even more than that I am thankful for the confidence that you have shown in Maywood Christian Camp by allowing both your youth and staff an opportunity to spend part of their time with us. Obviously, this has been a tough year financially, but I am happy to report that we have weathered the storm well, thanks to so many generous people and congregations just like you. Again, thank you so much for all that you do for the Kingdom and all that you do for Maywood Christian Camp. In His service, Jeff Goff Maywood Christian Camp ASAP – Always Say a Prayer Ever wonder about the abbreviation ASAP? It brings to mind hurry and stress—“Get this done as soon as possible.” Let us give it a new meaning. There is work to do, deadlines to meet. You have no time to spare, but as you hurry and scurry—ASAP (Always Say A Prayer). In the midst of family chaos, quality time is rare. Do your best; let God do the rest—ASAP (Always Say A Prayer). It may seem like your worries are more than you can bear. Slow down and take a breather—ASAP (Always Say A Prayer). God knows how stressful life is; He wants to ease our care. He will respond to all our needs—ASAP (Always Say A Prayer). —Author Unknown “Praying always with all prayer and supplication”(Ephesians 6:18). --via House to House: Heart to Heart John Duke stationed in Gulfport, MS Caleb Williams stationed in Quantico, VA Rob Cross & family stationed in South Korea Ty Nichols stationed in Germany
  3. 3. Daily Bible Reading August 19 ............................................... Ezekiel 16-19 August 20 ............................................... Ezekiel 20-21 August 21 ............................................... Ezekiel 22-23 August 22 ............................................... Ezekiel 24-28 August 23 ............................................... Ezekiel 29-32 August 24 ............................................... Ezekiel 33-36 August 25 ............................................... Ezekiel 37-39 Birthdays & Anniversaries Birthdays: Kathryn McKee (Aug. 19), Joe Smith (Aug. 19), Robin Tindall (Aug. 20), Howard Tindall (Aug. 21). Anniversaries: Robert & Linda Parker (Aug. 21). Our Sick Pete Barber continues home hospice. Gail Geno is home with diabetes complications. Hilda Ratliff’s sister, Jennifer Tharp, is home recovering from pancreatitis. Kim Johnson’s father, Bobby Irvin, is in NMMC with Covid-19 and Kim’s mother tested positive. Barbara Bishop & Linda Hand are home recuperating from surgeries. Natalie Mansel will undergo surgery on Aug. 27 in Birmingham to correct TMJ issues. Annie Dilworth’s granddaughter also had Covid-19 but is improving. Star Ray’s mother, Stella Pittman, continues at Star’s but is doing better. Brian Carver, a former member here at East Main, is undergoing radiation. Prayers have been requested for Jimmy Dudula, Eddie Simmons’ co-worker’s father- in-law, who is on a ventilator due to Covid-19 and for Steve Higginbotham, a gospel preacher in Knoxville, who was diagnosed with Stage 4 cancer in several areas of his body. On-Going Illnesses Jean Mounce, Mary Lou Walden, Steve Kelly, Bettye Davis, Frankie Estes, Jennie Cox, Donny Dulaney, Adam McCurley, Mary Jordan, James Goddard, Bill Goff, Leroy Brown, Jadon Parish, Jerry Smith, Mitch Maclean, Mary Starz, Sheba Tuggers, Homer Smith, Jill Rice, Shirley Roberts, Merlene Johnson, Thomas Lloyd Nursing Homes Evelyn Willis, Nancy Haywood, Randy Attaway, Shirley McCarthy, Veona Harris, Bob & Clara McClure (Missy Nichols’ parents) EMYG News East Main youth group & parents: What a summer this has been! Cassie and I have really missed being around you all and have missed being able to plan various activities for all ages. As you might have noticed, this column is designated for EMYG News! This will be one of the many avenues to receive information and updates regarding the youth. Over the years, there has been three different names to divide up the children within this congregation, (Early seekers, Junior Youth, and Senior Youth). It is my hope that since we are trying hard to resume a “normal” routine with work and school, that we also try and resume age appropriate activities for all our children here at East Main. To ensure we all understand, we are getting rid of the “Early Seekers” description and replacing that group with the “Junior Youth” description. This, (the Junior youth) will consist of grades K-6th. As activities are planned, be sure to look for Junior youth description. This will include grades K-6th. We will continue to keep the description, “Senior Youth” for grades 7-12th . By doing this, allows for more to be present at each gathering and for the fellowship with each other to become stronger. It will come more naturally for there to be more adults present for the Junior Youth gatherings and parental supervision is needed for sure. However, there is also a need for those who I can depend on to be at the Senior Youth gatherings. Your roles in each of the gatherings will be to help monitor, help me as I need it, and to be a helpful resource to these kids. As activities are being planned for the near future, please continue to keep our children in your prayers as together we develop the next generation of Souls for His glory. Alex
  4. 4. Men to Serve Sunday, Aug. 23, 2020 a.m. Announcements.............................. Dennis Hallmark Bible Reading........................................Aaron Willis Opening Prayer .................................... Greg Hughes Lord’s Supper Tim Davis Lead Singing.................................Alex Blackwelder Closing Prayer........................................... Joe Minor Ushers .....................Ricky Lindsey & Dale Dulaney Contact the church office (842-6116) if unable to serve. Bible Classes (streamed each week) Adult class................Jeff Mansel (Facebook/YouTube) Adult class.......... Barry Kennedy (Facebook/YouTube) College class.....Roger Sanderson/Tim Davis (Facebook) Young married class............................ Mark Hitt (Zoom) High School class ................... Alex Blackwelder (Zoom) The elders kindly request that men leading in public worship wear the best dress clothes they have. Attendance & Contribution Mid-Week, 8-5-20 ..................................................... N/A Sunday 1st Worship, 8-9-20 .......................................... 36 Sunday Bible Class.................................................... N/A Sunday 2nd Worship.................................................. 110* Contribution (budget $7,900) ................................ $9,951 *This does not include the livestreamed views. Mark Your Calendars! Personal Evangelism Workshop – August 21st-22nd Gospel Meeting – September 13th-16th Fall Family Retreat – November 13th-14th Services will be livestreamed this Sunday at 10:00 a.m. if you do not feel safe attending the service in person.

