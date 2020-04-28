Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
4 Vol. 45 March 31, 2020 Number 13 WHAT DO YOU THINK? Barry Kennedy We live in an age of communication. Just think of how ...
--article continued from page 1— Finally, brethren, whatsoever things are true, whatsoever things are honest, whatsoever t...
Daily Bible Reading April 1.....................................................1 Kings 1-4 April 2..........................
Men to Serve Sunday, April 5, 2020 a.m. Announcements..............................Dennis Hallmark Bible Reading.............
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

East main informer, 3 31-20

23 views

Published on

Bulletin 3-31-20

Published in: Spiritual
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

East main informer, 3 31-20

  1. 1. 4 Vol. 45 March 31, 2020 Number 13 WHAT DO YOU THINK? Barry Kennedy We live in an age of communication. Just think of how much time and money Americans spend on communication. Cell phones, streaming television/movies, internet, and the quest for communication goes on and on. One would have to assume that thinking is involved in all of that communication. On the other hand, just think of how many conversations in which you have been involved where there was very little thinking. Seriously, there are many issues that warrant one’s opinion. For example, if one were to have a disease a doctor’s opinion would be greatly appreciated. It must also be said that some opinions should be kept to one’s self. “What do you think?” is not a good or bad question. The context of such a question is the determining factor. What do you think in a negative light? When one wants to know about a specific subject, an expert in that subject should be consulted. The greatest subject ever discussed is salvation. Where do we find an expert in the matters of salvation? One might say, “Ask a preacher” (John 6:45; Romans 10:14). Can one call on just any preacher and get all the information needed for salvation? Many would agree that this is not always a safe course of action. The apostle John gave warning against such. “Beloved, believe not every spirit, but try the spirits whether they are of God: because many false prophets are gone out into the world” (1 John 4:1). A false prophet is nothing more than that, a false teacher. But how is it possible to spot a false teacher? John said, “try” them i.e. test them. The only way to “test” a teacher is by going back to the standard (Psalm 119:160; 2 Timothy 3:16, 17). God’s word is the standard by which man will be judged (John 12:48; 2 Corinthians 4:3). This sounds somewhat confusing. Is it wrong to ask a preacher about salvation? No, in fact it is encouraged. The danger is in a preacher or any Christian saying, “what do you think?” instead of “What does the Bible say?” May we all strive to be a people who preach the Book and not opinions. What do you think in a positive light? Opinions are not wrong in and of themselves, in fact they are a necessary aid in our walk of faith. Most, if not all, of the decisions that we make are based upon our conscience. As powerful as our conscience is, it can be trained (1 Timothy 4:2). Thus, one must avail himself of the opportunities God has given, to train our thoughts in the Word of God. --article continued page 2-- ELDERS Mike Childers..............397-6453 Dennis Hallmark .........255-5557 Mark Hitt.....................322-0917 Bobby Lindley.............260-9193 DEACONS Wade Bryan.................419-5552 William Harris.............416-8149 Ricky Lindsey .............255-8136 Jeff Mansel..................871-0357 Jimmy Spearman.........840-8957 Michael Wilson ...........891-0891 MINISTERS Barry Kennedy ... (931)787-7108 Alex Blackwelder (731)879-9196 SECRETARY Renee Childers Office...........................842-6116 Fax...............................842-7091 E-MAIL eastmaincoc38804@gmail.com WEB PAGE eastmaincoc.com SUNDAY SERVICES Worship....................... 9:00 a.m. Bible Classes............. 10:15 a.m. Worship..................... 11:15 a.m. Singing or Devotional Last Sunday of the Month MID-WEEK SERVICES Wednesday Classes .....7:00 p.m. EAST MAIN CHURCH OF CHRIST 1606 East Main Street P. O. Box 1761 Tupelo, Mississippi 38802 “Thou shalt observe to do all that they inform thee” (Deut. 17:10)
  2. 2. --article continued from page 1— Finally, brethren, whatsoever things are true, whatsoever things are honest, whatsoever things are just, whatsoever things are pure, whatsoever things are lovely, whatsoever things are of good report; if there be any virtue, and if there be any praise, think on these things (Philippians 4:8). What is the point? Man is a twofold being, i.e. flesh and spirit. Both the physical man, as well as the inner man, need to be nurtured. It is easy to see the results of a lack of nutrition and exercise in the physical realm. What about the inner man? Is it evident when one fails to nurture the spiritual life? The inward man often has the greatest need of nutrition and exercise. “For which cause we faint not; but though our outward man perish, yet the inward man is renewed day by day” (2 Cor. 4:16). What do you think about your physical wellbeing? If you are hungry, do you not eat? If you are hurt, do you not seek medical attention? Do we find peace of mind in our workout regimen? Yet one must now ask, “What do you think about your spiritual wellbeing?” Paul had a great deal to say about spiritual exercise. “And herein do I exercise myself, to have always a conscience void of offence toward God, and toward men” (Acts 24:16). Paul exercised his conscience. “But refuse profane and old wives' fables and exercise thyself rather unto godliness” (1 Timothy 4:7). Avoid making fairy tales your comfort but work toward godliness. Why? “For bodily exercise profiteth little: but godliness is profitable unto all things, having promise of the life that now is, and of that which is to come” (1 Timothy 4:8). Physical status is defined by what the world “thinks.” However, man should be more concerned with being accepted by God (Galatians 1:10). Paul told Timothy how: “Study to show thyself approved unto God, a workman that needeth not to be ashamed, rightly dividing the word of truth” (2 Timothy 2:15). Studying God’s word will clarify our thoughts and seal our destiny. What Do You Think? ~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~ Thank You Notes To our East Main church family, Thank you so much for loving us through our loss. Dale Dulaney & the Goza family ~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~ Thank you for the beautiful fresh spray. The family of Billy Goff, Sr. The Sr. Adult Fellowship The Sr. Adult’s will NOT have their fellowship meal this Thursday, Apr. 2. Hopefully they will be able to resume next month. Wedding Shower for Alex & Cassie The Wedding Shower for Alex Blackwelder & Cassie Cummings will NOT be held this Sunday, Apr. 5. We will announce as soon as we have a new date. They are registered at Target and Bed, Bath & Beyond. East Main’s Ladies Day The elders have decided that East Main will NOT host their Ladies’ Day on Saturday, April 25, due to the pandemic Covid 19. Address Several are at The Meadows right now and many have asked for the address there. (Resident’s name) c/o The Meadows P. O. Bo 127 Fulton, MS 38843 Evelyn Willis (Mary E. Willis), Charlie Ruth Hallmark, and Wilma Underwood (Chevela’s mother-in-law) are there and would love to receive a note or card of encouragement. When you get to your wit’s end, you’ll find God lives there. John Duke stationed in Gulfport, MS Caleb Williams stationed in Iraq Rob Cross & family stationed in South Korea
  3. 3. Daily Bible Reading April 1.....................................................1 Kings 1-4 April 2.....................................................1 Kings 5-6 April 3.....................................................1 Kings 7-8 April 4...................................................1 Kings 9-11 April 5.................................................1 Kings 12-14 April 6.................................................1 Kings 15-16 April 7.................................................1 Kings 17-19 Birthdays & Anniversaries Birthdays: Raleigh Bass (Apr. 1), Roger Sanderson (Apr. 1), Mark Hitt (Apr. 4), Missy Nichols (Apr. 4), Kim Johnson (Apr. 6), Ayzleigh Bass (Apr. 7), Ginny Berryhill (Apr. 7), Kylee Steward (April 7). Anniversaries: Hannon & Star Ray (Apr. 2). Our Sick Jean Mounce’s surgery at UAB has been re- scheduled for April 22. Charlie Ruth Hallmark fell & broke her hip. She’s now undergoing rehab at The Meadows in Fulton. Wilma Underwood, Chevela’s mother-in-law, is also at The Meadows in Fulton for therapy. On-Going Illnesses Mary Lou Walden, Pete Barber, Steve Kelly, Frankie Estes, Jennie Cox, Donny Dulaney, Adam McCurley, Mary Jordan, James Goddard, Bill Goff, Leroy Brown, Jadon Parish, Jerry Smith, Mitch Maclean, Mary Starz, Sheba Tuggers, Homer Smith, Jill Rice, Ann Letteri, Shirley Roberts, Brad Dillard, Merlene Johnson, Margaret Miller Nursing Homes Evelyn Willis, Nancy Haywood, Randy Attaway, Shirley McCarthy, Mary Southern, Veona Harris Home Devotional In what chapter of the Bible do you find? Birth of the church .......................................... Acts 2 Work of the elders......................................... Acts 20 Qualifications of elders/deacons............1 Timothy 3 Model prayer............................................ Matthew 6 Faith ....................................................... Hebrews 11 List the books of the New Testament: Matthew, Mark, Luke, John, Acts, & the Letter to the Romans, I & II Corinthians, Galatians & Ephesians, Philippians, Colossians, I & II Thessalonians, I & II Timothy, Titus & Philemon, Hebrews, James, I & II Peter, I & II & III John, Jude & Revelation List the 8 writers of the New Testament: ➢ Matthew ➢ Mark ➢ Luke ➢ John ➢ Peter ➢ Paul ➢ James ➢ Jude Put the following Bible characters in chronological order: ➢ Joseph ➢ Noah ➢ Adam ➢ Isaac ➢ Abraham Can you tell a Bible story from the following picture? Outreach Item for April Shampoo
  4. 4. Men to Serve Sunday, April 5, 2020 a.m. Announcements..............................Dennis Hallmark Bible Reading..............................Hunter Underwood Opening Prayer ..............................Roger Sanderson Lord’s Supper Dale Dulaney & Kent Nichols Serve Congregation, East Side: Greg Hughes, Joe Minor, Andy Baldwyn Serve Congregation, West Side: Lee DuBois, Ben DuBois, Jackson Voyles Lead Singing......................................Hugh Scribner Closing Prayer................................. Jason Dickinson Ushers .................. David Ramseyer & Eric Barnette Please meet in the library by 8:45 a.m. Sunday Afternoon Opening Prayer ...................................Mike Childers Closing Prayer................................... William Harris Lead Singing....................................James Simmons Wednesday, April 8, 2020 Prayer.................................................... Chet Wilson Lead Singing........................................ Greg Hughes Contact Wade Bryan (419-5552) if unable to serve. The elders kindly request that men leading in public worship wear the best dress clothes they have. Greeters ..................... Bobby Joe & Brenda Lindley ...................................Ricky & Lisa Lindsey Prepare Lord’s Supper—April...........................Greg & Tracy Lyle Nursery (1st worship)...................Tammy & Sarah Minor (2nd worship)......Stephanie Baldwyn & Maggie Minor Pantry................................................................ Tuna Attendance & Contribution Mid-Week, 3-25-20.............................................N/A Sunday 1st Worship, 3-29-20 ..............................N/A Sunday Bible Class .............................................N/A Sunday 2nd Worship............................................N/A Contribution (budget $7,900)..........................$6,755 Mark Your Calendars!!! Personal Evangelism Workshop – May 29th-30th Vacation Bible School – June 14th-17th Maywood Christian Camp – July 12th-18th Outward Camp – July 31st-August 1st Gospel Meeting – September 13th-16th Fall Family Retreat – November 13th-14th We will be livestreaming services again this Sunday! We are in unprecedented times! The elders are diligently looking for ways to spiritually feed our East Main family while we are unable to assemble as a congregation due to the COVID 19 virus. Please continue to view East Main’s Facebook page to see recorded worship services and Bible class lessons, as well as, daily devotional thoughts (“Monday Meditations,” “Thoughtful Thursdays,” “Elders’ Encouragements”) for adults and our youth. Also, you can view our Sunday worship services on YouTube. East Main Church of Christ Here is what the Facebook page looks like. If you are not able to access this page, please call the church office and someone will assist you in gaining access. Please continue to pray for each other and the world over! “But seek ye first the kingdom of God, and his righteousness; and all these things shall be added unto you.” (Matt. 6:33)

×