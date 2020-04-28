Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
4 Vol. 45 March 24, 2020 Number 12 Confined, but not Counted Out Barry Kennedy What did you miss this past Lord’s Day? No ...
--article continued from page 1— they that were scattered abroad went everywhere preaching the word” (Acts 8:4). No, I am ...
Daily Bible Reading March 25.............................................. 2 Samuel 5-7 March 26.............................
Men to Serve Sunday, Mar. 29, 2020 a.m. Announcements.......................................Jeff Mansel Bible Reading........
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

East main informer, 3 24-20

22 views

Published on

Bulletin 3-24-20

Published in: Spiritual
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

East main informer, 3 24-20

  1. 1. 4 Vol. 45 March 24, 2020 Number 12 Confined, but not Counted Out Barry Kennedy What did you miss this past Lord’s Day? No doubt we all have read articles with lines like this in the past. Usually it is reference to those who have made it a habit of “forsaking the assembly.” Clearly, there has been a need to encourage faithfulness in every aspect of Christianity, including assembly. This in not however, what my question is about per se. This past Sunday was the most unique Lord’s Day I have ever experienced in my life, and I know that I am not alone. Life as we know it in the United States has been greatly altered. For the first time in my life our government has asked us to self-quarantine to help curb the spread of COVID-19 (aka Corona virus). We have seen the very best and worst in our fellow man. As I sit here considering the events of our day, I cannot help but to think this really couldn’t have come at a better time for the Lord’s church. Now before you grab the pitchfork and torch to “run me out on a rail,” please hear me out. This morning I met with five other members of the East Main congregation where I serve (two elders, one deacon, and our youth and family minister) to stream a “as much as possible” normal worship service, enabling our family to worship together via free social media. Just imagine, had we been called to “quarantine” before the internet things would have been very different. I would be remiss if I didn’t say, “I missed the hugs and handshakes of our family.” No, I will never advocate that we should permanently trade our physical assemblies for virtual ones, but due to the present distress it was truly a blessing. What impressed me the most, however, is the mass number of congregations whose services were either streamed or prerecorded. Just think, congregations that may have under 50 members, now have the same gospel message broadcast worldwide. What an awesome response to such a difficult situation. Jesus told His disciples to go into all the world making disciples of every creature (Matthew 28:19; Mark 16:15). Could it be that we have been content to confine the gospel to the walls of our meeting houses? God never wanted that to be the case. We know from the book of Acts that the church was established in Jerusalem on the day of Pentecost (Acts 2). The first century church got off to a great start but found themselves staying put. What came next? Persecution from the Pharisees like Saul of Tarsus (Acts 8:1). What was the result? “Therefore, --article continued page 3-- ELDERS Mike Childers..............397-6453 Dennis Hallmark .........255-5557 Mark Hitt.....................322-0917 Bobby Lindley.............260-9193 DEACONS Wade Bryan.................419-5552 William Harris.............416-8149 Ricky Lindsey .............255-8136 Jeff Mansel..................871-0357 Jimmy Spearman.........840-8957 Michael Wilson ...........891-0891 MINISTERS Barry Kennedy ... (931)787-7108 Alex Blackwelder (731)879-9196 SECRETARY Renee Childers Office...........................842-6116 Fax...............................842-7091 E-MAIL eastmaincoc38804@gmail.com WEB PAGE eastmaincoc.com SUNDAY SERVICES Worship....................... 9:00 a.m. Bible Classes............. 10:15 a.m. Worship..................... 11:15 a.m. Singing or Devotional Last Sunday of the Month MID-WEEK SERVICES Wednesday Classes .....7:00 p.m. EAST MAIN CHURCH OF CHRIST 1606 East Main Street P. O. Box 1761 Tupelo, Mississippi 38802 “Thou shalt observe to do all that they inform thee” (Deut. 17:10)
  2. 2. --article continued from page 1— they that were scattered abroad went everywhere preaching the word” (Acts 8:4). No, I am not saying this virus is a complete parallel to the first century persecution, but one cannot help but to see how both have helped to spread the Word of God. Only eternity will know how many souls heard the gospel today. Some who may not have darkened the doors of our buildings could have easily clicked play on the church’s video. Maybe, just maybe, someone will consider a physical visit, because of what they saw us doing. Could it be someone might get their life “inline,” because they saw us “online?” God has said that His Word would not come back void (Isaiah 55:11), but He is still expecting us to take the soul saving message to a lost and dying world. It is not going to be easy, but He promises to bless us in the end (Matthew 10:22, 34-36; John 10:10). God’s people, like everyone else, may be confined at the present, but we are not counted out. ~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~ Sympathy Our sympathy is extended to Patsy Nichols’ in the loss of her brother, Billy Goff, on Mar. 14. Funeral services were held Mar. 17 at 2:00 p.m. at the Skyline Church of Christ. Please keep Patsy in your prayers! Girls’ Joyful Rebellion The girls’ Joyful Rebellion group will NOT meet this Wednesday, Mar. 18. They will resume in April. Maywood Christian Camp 7th Week Squad Retreat The Maywood Christian Camp “7th Week Squad” Retreat scheduled for March 27-29, has been postponed for now. Congratulations Congratulations to Kim & Ricky Johnson in the birth of their granddaughter, Sydney Grace Sheffield, on March 19. She weighed 11 lbs. 9 oz. and was 21 ½ inches long. Yaya & Paw are over the moon! How Readest Thou? ‘Tis one thing to read the Bible through; Another thing to read to learn to do. ‘Tis another thing, too, to read with delight, And quite another thing to read it right. Some read it with design to learn to read, But the subject pay but little heed; Some read it as their duty, once a week, But no instruction from the Bible seek. Some read to bring themselves into repute, By showing others how they can dispute, While some read because their neighbors do, To see how long ‘twill take to read it through. Some read the blessed Book they know not why— It sometimes happens in the way to lie; While others read it with uncommon care, But just to find some contradiction there. One reads with his father’s specs upon his head, And sees the things just as his father said; One reads through others who are not inspired, And thinks it seems precisely what they desired. Some read to prove some pre-admitted creed, Thus understanding but very little what they read. And every passage in the Book they bend. To make it prove that all-important (?) end. Some people read as I have thought, To teach the book instead of being taught, John Duke stationed in Gulfport, MS Caleb Williams stationed in Iraq Rob Cross & family stationed in South Korea April 2020 Sun Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat 1 Raleigh Bass Roger Sanderson 1 Kings 1-4 2 Hannon & Star Ray Sr. Adult fellowship @ 6 pm 1 Kings 5-6 3 1 Kings 7-8 4 Mark Hitt Missy Nichols 1 Kings 9-11 5 Wedding Shower for Alex & Cassie Visitation Team #2 1 Kings 12-14 6 Kim Johnson 1 Kings 15-16 7 Ayzleigh Bass Ginny Berryhill Kylee Steward 1 Kings 17-19 8 Susan Reed 1 Kings 20-22 9 Jalon Mansel Emily Williams Ladies’ fellowship @ 6 pm in mp room 2 Kings 1-3 10 Russell & Norma Deaton 2 Kings 4-8 11 Larry Bates Jr. Youth/Early Seekers’ Egg Hunt 2 Kings 9-12 12 Scott Childers 2 Kings 13-17 13 2 Kings 18-21 14 Linda Hand Sky & Jennifer Ray 2 Kings 22-25 15 Heath Lindley 1 Chronicles 1-4 16 Mike Cross Dennis Hallmark Hannon Ray 1 Chronicles 5-9 17 Janna Gholston 1 Chron. 10-13 18 Brenda Lindley 1 Chron. 14-16 19 Area Youth Meeting @ Gloster St.—5 pm 1 Chron. 17-21 20 Wanda Bryan LuAnne Funderburk Blaine Roby 1 Chron. 22-27 21 1 Chron. 28-29 22 Ricky & Lisa Lindsey 2 Chronicles 1-5 23 Ashley Davis Brittney Kennedy Joe & Alicia Smith 2 Chronicles 6-9 24 Willie Topp Bobby Joe & Brenda Lindley 2 Chron. 10-12 25 East Main Ladies’ Day 2 Chron. 13-16 26 Russell Deaton Greg Hughes Sarah Smith Family First Fellowship Jr. Bible Bowl @ Gloster St.-2 pm 2 Chron. 17-20 27 Shawn Mounce 2 Chron. 21-25 28 McKenna Lindsey 2 Chron. 26-28 29 2 Chron. 29-32 30 2 Chron. 33-36 It is likely that some of the planned social activities for April may have to be rescheduled or cancelled.
  3. 3. Daily Bible Reading March 25.............................................. 2 Samuel 5-7 March 26............................................ 2 Samuel 8-10 March 27.......................................... 2 Samuel 11-12 March 28.......................................... 2 Samuel 13-14 March 29.......................................... 2 Samuel 15-18 March 30.......................................... 2 Samuel 19-20 March 31 .......................................... 2 Samuel 21-24 Birthdays & Anniversaries Birthdays: David Bates (Mar. 26), Erin Moore (Mar. 28), Crafton Laney (Mar. 28), Kristie Webb (Mar. 29). Anniversaries: Mark & Mikki Gilliland (Mar. 28). Our Sick Jean Mounce’s surgery at UAB has been re- scheduled for April 22. Norma Deaton fell and hurt her back. Wilma Underwood, Chevela’s mother-in- law, has been moved to the Meadows in Fulton for therapy. Missy Nichols’ mother, Clara McClure, has pneumonia. On-Going Illnesses Mary Lou Walden, Pete Barber, Steve Kelly, Frankie Estes, Jennie Cox, Donny Dulaney, Adam McCurley, Mary Jordan, James Goddard, Bill Goff, Leroy Brown, Jadon Parish, Jerry Smith, Mitch Maclean, Mary Starz, Sheba Tuggers, Homer Smith, Jill Rice, Ann Letteri, Shirley Roberts, Brad Dillard, Merlene Johnson, Margaret Miller Nursing Homes Evelyn Willis, Nancy Haywood, Randy Attaway, Shirley McCarthy, Mary Southern, Veona Harris --article continued from page 1— they that were scattered abroad went everywhere preaching the word” (Acts 8:4). No, I am not saying this virus is a complete parallel to the first century persecution, but one cannot help but to see how both have helped to spread the Word of God. Only eternity will know how many souls heard the gospel today. Some who may not have darkened the doors of our buildings could have easily clicked play on the church’s video. Maybe, just maybe, someone will consider a physical visit, because of what they saw us doing. Could it be someone might get their life “inline,” because they saw us “online?” God has said that His Word would not come back void (Isaiah 55:11), but He is still expecting us to take the soul saving message to a lost and dying world. It is not going to be easy, but He promises to bless us in the end (Matthew 10:22, 34-36; John 10:10). God’s people, like everyone else, may be confined at the present, but we are not counted out. ~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~ Congratulations Congratulations to Kim & Ricky Johnson in the birth of their granddaughter, Sydney Grace Sheffield, on March 19. She weighed 11 lbs. 9 oz. and was 21 ½ inches long. Yaya & Paw are over the moon! Family First Fellowship Our Family First Fellowship will NOT be held this Sunday. Maywood Christian Camp 7th Week Squad Retreat The Maywood Christian Camp “7th Week Squad” Retreat scheduled for March 27-29, has been postponed for now. Outreach Item for March Lotion John Duke stationed in Gulfport, MS Caleb Williams stationed in Iraq Rob Cross & family stationed in South Korea
  4. 4. Men to Serve Sunday, Mar. 29, 2020 a.m. Announcements.......................................Jeff Mansel Bible Reading........................................ Aaryn Vines Opening Prayer ..............................Roger Sanderson Lord’s Supper Perry Hand & Greg Hughes Serve Congregation, East Side: Dale Dulaney, Grady Vines, Mark Gilliland Serve Congregation, West Side: Hunter Underwood, Harold Roby, Britton Smith Lead Singing..............................................Mark Hitt Closing Prayer...................................... Kent Nichols Ushers ............................Sam Hood & Larry Presley Please meet in the library by 8:45 a.m. Sunday Afternoon Opening Prayer .......................................Jeff Mansel Closing Prayer................................... Terry Kingsley Lead Singing....................................James Simmons Wednesday, April 1, 2020 Prayer...................................................Larry Presley Lead Singing........................................ Greg Hughes Contact Michael Wilson (891-0891) if unable to serve. The elders kindly request that men leading in public worship wear the best dress clothes they have. Greeters .....................................Larry & Judy Bates ................................ Mike & Renee Childers Prepare Lord’s Supper—March.......................Roger & Lynn Sanderson Nursery (1st worship).................Suzanne & Lauren Long (2nd worship).........................Debbie & Codi Hallmark Pantry................................................................ Tuna Attendance & Contribution Mid-Week, 3-18-20.............................................N/A Sunday 1st Worship, 3-22-20 ..............................N/A Sunday Bible Class .............................................N/A Sunday 2nd Worship............................................N/A Contribution (budget $7,900)..........................$4,760 Mark Your Calendars!!! Ladies’ Day – April 25th Personal Evangelism Workshop – May 29th-30th Vacation Bible School – June 14th-17th Maywood Christian Camp – July 12th-18th Outward Camp – July 31st-August 1st Gospel Meeting – September 13th-16th Fall Family Retreat – November 13th-14th It is likely that we will need to livestream services again Sunday!

×