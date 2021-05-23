Problem solving skills

Successfully reported this slideshow.
ProblemSolvingSkills 解决问题的能力
Frame 问题不是问题; 问题 是你对这个问题的 态度 危机 Crisis
CONTENTS 1. Background 背景 2. Problem Solving Approach: A3 解决问题方法：A3 3. Opportunity Seeking Approach:4D 寻求机会方法：4D 4. Root C...
Games 15 Minutes 1. Find out something unique about each person on the team (5 points) 2. Sing a song together (15 points)...
游戏 15 Mins  1.找出团队中每个人的独特之处（5分）  2. 一起唱一首歌（15分）  3.把纸飞机从房间的一端扔到另一端（10点）  让每个人在房间里签一张纸（5分）  5.计算您所在小组拥有的宠物数量（20分）  6....
ProblemSolvingA3 解决问题方法：A3
A3 A3 Report is a useful tool for problem solving. It provides a clear framework for problem solving steps. A3报告是一种很有用的工...
Games Your One Pointer of Solving Problems
A3
A3丰田解决问 题
Example BACKGROUND  Cost control on alcoholic Beverages. In line with “United for Efficiency”, Finance and HR looking for...
BACKGROUND Dispatch deliver services managed by Ashley Wong and Shukur to serve the document needed to deliver to Klang Va...
YourOwn Assignment
Exercises演习 Your Example (15 Minutes) Sharing (20 Minutes) Your Second Example (15 Minutes) 你的例子（15分钟） 分享（20分钟） 你的第二个例...
Game: Grouping 15 Minutes  Favorite color  Number of siblings  Shoe size  Favorite subject in school  Number of Boy/G...
OpportunitySeeking Approach:4D 机会寻求模式：4D 欣赏式探询 (Appreciative Inquiry)
欣赏式探询 Emphasis on Strength 关注点侧重于优势，那么确定这些长处 和优势，增强这些优势
4D 发现（ discovery ）：揭示正面的能力 梦想（ dream ）：如何应用“积极变革 核心”去创造企业的未来 设计（ design ）：在现实中如何创造 理想的组织、架构和系统 实现 （ destiny ）： 持续进行积极变革...
4D discovery ）：揭示正面的能力 梦想（ dream ）：如何应用“积极变革 核心”去创造企业的未来 设计（ design ）：在现实中如何创造 理想的组织、架构和系统 实现 （ destiny ）： 持续进行积极变革和改 善...
4D Model
1 Personal Dream 1. Discover:What have I achieved so far?What are my strengths? 2. Dream: What are my dreams? 3. Design:Wh...
1 个人梦想 发现：到目前为止我取得了什么我的优 势是什么？ 梦想：我的梦想是什么？ 设计：可能的步骤是什么？ 交付：我的行动计划是什么？
Exercise 10 Minutes Answer Questions 10 Minutes Sharing Ask ideas for 3 and 4  Discover:What have I achieved so far? What...
练习 10分钟 分享10分钟 分享3和4的想 法  1. 发现：到目前为止我取得了什么我的优势是什么？  2. 梦想：我的梦想是什么？  3. 设计：可能的步骤是什么？  4. 交付：我的行动计划是什么？
Departmental Challenges 1.What have we achieved? 2.What are our dreams? 3.What are our steps? 4. How do we want to ach...
部门挑战 1. 我们实现了什么？ 2. 我们的梦想是什么？ 3. 我们的步骤是什么？ 4.我们要如何实现？
Departmental Challenges  1.What have we achieved?  2.What are our dreams?  3.What are our steps?  4. How do we want to...
部门挑战  1. 我们实现了什么？  2. 我们的梦想是什么？  3. 我们的步骤是什么？  4.我们要如何实现？
Performance Improvement  1.What are the achievements of the employee? What are his strengths? When were his high performa...
1.员工的成就是什么？他的优势是甚么？ 他的高绩效时刻是什么时候？ 2. 我们希望看到他在下一个改进水平上 取得什么成绩？ 3. 他可以采取甚么步骤？ 4.可能的行动计划和后续行动是什么？ 工作绩效改善 他的高绩效时刻是什么时候？
Performance Improvement  1.What are the achievements of the employee?What are his strengths?When were his high performanc...
 1.员工的成就是什么？他的优势是甚么？他的高绩效时刻是什 么时候？   2. 我们希望看到他在下一个改进水平上取得什么成绩？  3. 他可以采取甚么步骤？  4.可能的行动计划和后续行动是什么？ 工作绩效改善 他的高绩效时刻是什么时...
3. RootCauses: PerformanceAnalysis 根本原因：绩效分析
Guessing Games  1. Color  2. Actor  3. Movie  4. TV show  5. Vacation destination  6. Food  7. Sport  8. Hobby  9...
人体工程学 设计差 与上级关系不好 缺乏设备 设备不足 工具不足 缺乏工具 缺乏政策 缺乏明确的组织 计划 奖励低绩效员工 担心工作安全 缺乏动力 练习不好 缺乏能力 及时的信息 缺少知识 缺乏信息 缺乏表现奖励 缺乏分配的责任 没有及时的反馈...
Factors Priorities Solutions Actual operations is different from what being taught 4 Standardize work Hostile Supervisors ...
Factors Priorities Solutions 4 1 2 3 Performance Problems: High turn over for operators at test Site or 40% per week
Factors Priorities Solutions 4 1 2 3 Performance Problems: High turn over for operators at test Site or 40% per week
4. Decision Making: Effort and Impact 决策：努力和影响矩阵
Assessment 影响 努力 A. 低悬果 B. 需要规划 C. 算了吧 D. 费力不讨好
Assessment
Assessment
3Actions
Summary and Learning Points
Problem solving skills
Problem solving skills
Problem solving skills
