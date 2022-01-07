https://earthmadeproduct.com/product/earth-made-honey-oats-6oz-soap-bar-2/ Our honey and oats contain 7 oils, honey and oats. One of the oils is Aloe Vera, which helps reduce healing time for first and second-degree burns. Canola oil which is an anti-inflammatory and shea butter is a natural moisturizer helps keep the skin hydrated to prevent it from peeling.