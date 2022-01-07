Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Upcoming SlideShare
What to Upload to SlideShare
What to Upload to SlideShare
Loading in …3
×
1 of 12
Upcoming SlideShare
What to Upload to SlideShare
Next
Download to read offline and view in fullscreen.
Healthcare
Jan. 07, 2022
14 views

0 Likes

Share

Download to read offline

Earth Made Honey & Oats 6oz Soap Bar

Download to read offline

Healthcare
Jan. 07, 2022
14 views

https://earthmadeproduct.com/product/earth-made-honey-oats-6oz-soap-bar-2/
Our honey and oats contain 7 oils, honey and oats. One of the oils is Aloe Vera, which helps reduce healing time for first and second-degree burns. Canola oil which is an anti-inflammatory and shea butter is a natural moisturizer helps keep the skin hydrated to prevent it from peeling.

Recommended

Related Books

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
Strength Training for Triathletes Patrick Hagerman, EdD
(3.5/5)
Free
Krav Maga: An Essential Guide to the Renowned Method--for Fitness and Self-Defense David Kahn
(4/5)
Free
Hell-Bent: Obsession, Pain, and the Search for Something Like Transcendence in Competitive Yoga Benjamin Lorr
(4.5/5)
Free
Why We Swim Bonnie Tsui
(4.5/5)
Free
Fix Your Body, Fix Your Swing: The Revolutionary Biomechanics Workout Program Used by Tour Pros Joey Diovisalvi
(5/5)
Free
Convict Conditioning: How to Bust Free of All Weakness-Using the Lost Secrets of Supreme Survival Strength Paul WADE
(4.5/5)
Free
7 Minutes to Fit: 50 Anytime, Anywhere Interval Workouts Brett Klika
(4.5/5)
Free
8 Weeks to SEALFIT: A Navy SEAL's Guide to Unconventional Training for Physical and Mental Toughness-Revised Edition Mark Divine
(4/5)
Free
Bountiful, Beautiful, Blissful: Experience the Natural Power of Pregnancy and Birth with Kundalini Yoga and Meditation Gurmukh Kaur Khalsa
(3/5)
Free
The Spartan Way: Eat Better. Train Better. Think Better. Be Better. Joe De Sena
(4/5)
Free
The Yoga Sutras of Patañjali: A New Edition, Translation, and Commentary Edwin F. Bryant
(4/5)
Free
A History Of Secret Societies Arkon Daraul
(3/5)
Free
The Yamas & Niyamas: Exploring Yoga's Ethical Practice Deborah Adele
(5/5)
Free
Younger Next Year: Live Strong, Fit, Sexy, and Smart—Until You're 80 and Beyond Chris Crowley
(4/5)
Free
Every Body Yoga: Let Go of Fear, Get On the Mat, Love Your Body. Jessamyn Stanley
(4.5/5)
Free
The American Physical Therapy Association Book of Body Repair and Maintenance: Hundreds of Stretches and Exercises for Every Part of the Human Body Steve Vickery
(4.5/5)
Free

Related Audiobooks

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
The Art of Impossible: A Peak Performance Primer Steven Kotler
(5/5)
Free
The Plant-Based Athlete: A Game-Changing Approach to Peak Performance Matt Frazier
(4.5/5)
Free
Fit Gurl: The Total-Body Turnaround Program Melissa Alcantara
(4.5/5)
Free
Depression Hates a Moving Target: How Running With My Dog Brought Me Back From the Brink Nita Sweeney
(4/5)
Free
The Oxygen Advantage: The Simple, Scientifically Proven Breathing Techniques for a Healthier, Slimmer, Faster, and Fitter You Patrick McKeown
(4.5/5)
Free
Endure: Mind, Body, and the Curiously Elastic Limits of Human Performance Alex Hutchinson
(4.5/5)
Free
T Is for Transformation: Unleash the 7 Superpowers to Help You Dig Deeper, Feel Stronger & Live Your Best Life Shaun T.
(4.5/5)
Free
Light on Life: The Yoga Way to Wholeness, Inner Peace, and Ultima Iyengar Iyengar
(4.5/5)
Free
Good to Go: What the Athlete in All of Us Can Learn from the Strange Science of Recovery Christie Aschwanden
(4.5/5)
Free
Strong is the New Beautiful: Embrace Your Natural Beauty, Eat Clean, and Harness Your Power Lindsey Vonn
(4/5)
Free
One Simple Thing: A New Look at the Science of Yoga and How It Can Transform Your Life Eddie Stern
(5/5)
Free
Own the Day, Own Your Life: Optimized Practices for Waking, Working, Learning, Eating, Training, Playing, Sleeping, and Sex Aubrey Marcus
(4.5/5)
Free
Journey Into Power: How to Sculpt your Ideal Body, Free your True Self, and Transform your life with Baptiste Power Vinyasa Yoga Baron Baptiste
(4.5/5)
Free
Body for Life for Women: 12 Weeks to a Firm, Fit, Fabulous Body at Any Age Dr. Pamela Peeke, M.D., M.P.H., F.A.C.P.
(4/5)
Free
Two Turns From Zero: Pushing to Higher Fitness Goals--Converting Them to Life Strength Stacey Griffith
(4.5/5)
Free
Bright Line Eating: The Science of Living Happy, Thin & Free Susan Peirce Thompson, PhD
(4.5/5)
Free

  • Be the first to like this

Earth Made Honey & Oats 6oz Soap Bar

  1. 1. EARTHMADE PRODUCT — — B u y E a r t h m a d e P r o d u c t i n U S A — —
  2. 2. Earth Made Honey & Oats 6oz Soap Bar
  3. 3. HONEY & OATS
  4. 4. 1 2 3 4
  5. 5. Have you ever wondered how do we get tan? UVB radiation burns the upper layers of skin causing sunburns. UVA radiation is what makes people tan. UVA rays penetrate to the lower layers of the epidermis, where they trigger cells called melanocytes to produce melanin. Melanin is the brown pigment that causes tanning.
  6. 6. Honey &Oats soap bar Our honey and oats contain 7 oils, honey and oats. One of the oils is Aloe Vera, which helps reduce healing time for first and second-degree burns. Canola oil which is an anti-inflammatory and shea butter is a natural moisturizer helps keep the skin hydrated to prevent it from peeling
  7. 7. The oats in this bar acts as an exfoliator to scrub off the tanning oil. Honey contains natural ingredients that builds a layer over our skin to help maintain the color and?gives a natural glow.
  8. 8. Post Tanning The oatmeal in our handmade soap bars leaves you with only clean, supply skin. Make it a part of your skin care routine before appling a post tainning moisturizer to speed up skin recovery and reduce peeling
  9. 9. Our Honey & Oats soap contains Aloe Vera which helps in soothing burns and redness, Canola oil which is an anti-inflammatory, and Shea Butter is a natural moisturizer helps keep the skin hydrated to prevent it from peeling
  10. 10. THANK YOU From Eathmade Prodect
  11. 11. Facebook Tintok WhatsApp Instagram Follow us on

https://earthmadeproduct.com/product/earth-made-honey-oats-6oz-soap-bar-2/ Our honey and oats contain 7 oils, honey and oats. One of the oils is Aloe Vera, which helps reduce healing time for first and second-degree burns. Canola oil which is an anti-inflammatory and shea butter is a natural moisturizer helps keep the skin hydrated to prevent it from peeling.

Views

Total views

14

On Slideshare

0

From embeds

0

Number of embeds

0

Actions

Downloads

0

Shares

0

Comments

0

Likes

0

×