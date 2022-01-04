Successfully reported this slideshow.
Earthmade Product
Earth Made Climate 6oz Soap Bar Pre Sun soap bar Made with Natural Ingredients. Saponified Oils, Jojoba, Kaolin Clay, Orga...
01 Argan oil Moringa oil Packed with antioxidant vitamin E, and fatty acids to improve skin elasticity. Help battle skin f...
Who doesn’t like fun in the sun? but too much of anything isn’t good for us especially now that climate change is changing...
Our Climate soap bar have been carefully designed to be used before we go out into the sun. There are eleven oils in this ...
but it can also be used to treat those with more severe skin conditions, such as eczema or rosacea. Argan oil Argan oil is...
THANK YOU From Earthmade
Jan. 04, 2022
  1. 1. Earthmade Product
  2. 2. Earth Made Climate 6oz Soap Bar Pre Sun soap bar Made with Natural Ingredients. Saponified Oils, Jojoba, Kaolin Clay, Organic Shea Butter, Activated Charcoal,
  3. 3. 01 Argan oil Moringa oil Packed with antioxidant vitamin E, and fatty acids to improve skin elasticity. Help battle skin fatigue, keeping your skin radiant and refreshed. Marula oil Rich in fatty acid and antioxidant working against aging and sun damage.
  4. 4. Who doesn’t like fun in the sun? but too much of anything isn’t good for us especially now that climate change is changing everything. The UV rays penetrate outer skin layers and hit the deeper layers of the skin, where they can damage or kill skin cells. DESCRIPTION Ultraviolet radiation causes DNA changes in the skin that can lead to premature aging and skin cancer.
  5. 5. Our Climate soap bar have been carefully designed to be used before we go out into the sun. There are eleven oils in this bar, some of the oils are Marula oil Earth Made Climate 6oz Soap Bar which is rich in fatty acids and is purported to contain 60% more antioxidants than most other oils, meaning it packs a powerful punch against aging and sun damage.
  6. 6. but it can also be used to treat those with more severe skin conditions, such as eczema or rosacea. Argan oil Argan oil is packed with vitamin E, antioxidants, and essential fatty acids. It?s light enough to use as an everyday, nongreasy moisturizer, Thanks to its antioxidant properties, argan oil works to improve skin?s elasticity by fending off free radical damage, leaving skin radiant.
  7. 7. THANK YOU From Earthmade
  Follow us on Instagram Facebook Instagram Tiktok

