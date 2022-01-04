Create your free account to read unlimited documents.
https://earthmadeproduct.com/product/earth-made-climate-6oz-soap-bar/ Our Climate soap bar have been carefully designed to be used before we go out into the sun. There are eleven oils in this bar, some of the oils are Marula oil which is rich in fatty acids and is purported to contain 60% more antioxidants than most other oils, meaning it packs a powerful punch against aging and sun damage.
Be the first to like this
https://earthmadeproduct.com/product/earth-made-climate-6oz-soap-bar/ Our Climate soap bar have been carefully designed to be used before we go out into the sun. There are eleven oils in this bar, some of the oils are Marula oil which is rich in fatty acids and is purported to contain 60% more antioxidants than most other oils, meaning it packs a powerful punch against aging and sun damage.
Total views
45
On Slideshare
0
From embeds
0
Number of embeds
0
Downloads
0
Shares
0
Comments
0
Likes
0