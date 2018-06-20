Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
College of Artsand SciencesEducation 2nd Floor, DPT Building Matina Campus, Davao City Telefax: (082) Phone No.: (082)300-...
College of Artsand SciencesEducation 2nd Floor, DPT Building Matina Campus, Davao City Telefax: (082) Phone No.: (082)300-...
College of Artsand SciencesEducation 2nd Floor, DPT Building Matina Campus, Davao City Telefax: (082) Phone No.: (082)300-...
College of Artsand SciencesEducation 2nd Floor, DPT Building Matina Campus, Davao City Telefax: (082) Phone No.: (082)300-...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Work plan-for-gorups

10 views

Published on

sdsdsdd

Published in: Health & Medicine
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Work plan-for-gorups

  1. 1. College of Artsand SciencesEducation 2nd Floor, DPT Building Matina Campus, Davao City Telefax: (082) Phone No.: (082)300-5456/305-0647 Local 118 WORK PLAN (GROUP WORK) Agency: UM- CADAC General Objective: At the end of October 2018, the interns will be able to apply theories, approaches, skills, principles, concepts and values in the groups, families and community. Specific Objectives Activity Date/ Time Frame Resources Needed Responsible Person Expected Outcome  To be able to comply the SW403 requirements.  Preliminary requirements  OJT Orientation  Sexual Harassment seminar May 11 to June 7, 2018  Paper  Pen  Social Work Intern  OJT Coordinator  School Field Instructor  Agency Field Instructor  Complete to submit and attend all the requirements and seminars conducted.
  2. 2. College of Artsand SciencesEducation 2nd Floor, DPT Building Matina Campus, Davao City Telefax: (082) Phone No.: (082)300-5456/305-0647 Local 118  To establish rapport and get to know with the agency staffs, social workers, client and other paraprofessional  Agency profiling  Observation  Small talk  Interview 1st week of June 2018  Paper  Pen  Social Work Intern  School Field Instructor  Agency Field Instructor/ Agency staff  Client`s  Intern know the details inside the agency, the policy of the agency, dislikes and likes of the agency, and the main goal of the agency.  Build a strong rapport with the agency authorities, staffs and clients.  To gather information from my assigned clients.  Interview  Small talk 2nd to 3rd week of June 2018  Paper  Pen  Social work intern  Client  Gathered all the personal information from my clients.
  3. 3. College of Artsand SciencesEducation 2nd Floor, DPT Building Matina Campus, Davao City Telefax: (082) Phone No.: (082)300-5456/305-0647 Local 118  To be able to validate the client`s information through supporting details from the agency, peers and family member  Conduct interview from client`s peers  Gather information from agency 1st to 2nd week of July 2018  Paper  Pen  Social Work Intern  Client`s Peers  Gather relevant information, and supporting information.  To be able to apply the social work helping process.  Assessment  Planning  activities  Implementation  Evaluation 3rd week of July to 2nd week of October 2018  Paper  Pen  Photo documentatio n  Social Work Intern  Agency Field Instructor  Client`s  Intern able to apply the steps of social work helping process in an actual case.  Performed well and successfully conducted all the activities.
  4. 4. College of Artsand SciencesEducation 2nd Floor, DPT Building Matina Campus, Davao City Telefax: (082) Phone No.: (082)300-5456/305-0647 Local 118 To be able to facilitate the culmination activity & evaluate the internship process.  Culmination Activity  Final Case Conference  Finalization and Submission of final output October 2018  Paper  Pen  Photo documentatio n  Certificate  awards  SW intern  OJT Coordinator  School Field Instructor  Agency Field Instructor  Final output was completely submitted.  The relationship of clients and the SW Interns are formally ended. Prepared By: BEVERLYT. MATAS Social Work Intern Noted By: LOWE LITO S. BIRANG, RSW HELEN Q. OMBLERO, DSD OJT Coordinator School Field Instructor

×