Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
How toTalk aboutYour College Life? www.eagetutor.com
• Walking down the memory lane, thinking about your old college days sends a nostalgic feeling down your spine. • College ...
Being well-spoken is really crucial and if you can be well- spoken not only in one language (which is usually your mother ...
www.eagetutor.com Continue with How toTalk aboutYour College Life?
www.eagetutor.com Our Blogs on Different Categories  English Grammar  Business English  Public Speaking  Situational C...
www.eagetutor.com Our Offerings  eAge English for Survival Program  eAge Spoken English Program  eAge Communication Pro...
www.eagetutor.com Follow Us facebook.com/eagespokenenglish/ youtube.com/user/eagespokenenglish twitter.com/eagespoken link...
www.eagetutor.com About eAgetutor eAgeTutor.com is the premier online tutoring provider. For further information on online...
Contact Us Website : Plot No. 4, 2nd Floor, DDA Complex, CapitalTrust II, Okhla Industrial Area, Phase – II, New Delhi 110...
www.eagetutor.com
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

How to Talk about Your College Life?

24 views

Published on

eAgeTutor.com is the premier online tutoring provider. eAge's world class faculty and ace communication experts from around the globe help students to improve in an all round manner. Assignments and tasks based on a well researched content developed by subject matter and industry experts can certainly fetch the most desired results for improving spoken English skills. Overcoming limitations is just a click of mouse away in this age of effective and advance communication technology. For further information on online English speaking course or to experience the wonders of virtual classroom fix a demonstration session with the tutor.http://eagetutor.com/

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

How to Talk about Your College Life?

  1. 1. How toTalk aboutYour College Life? www.eagetutor.com
  2. 2. • Walking down the memory lane, thinking about your old college days sends a nostalgic feeling down your spine. • College life is meant to be the most exciting time of your life- canteen, friends, lectures, bonding, binging, the entire atmosphere is unforgettable, isn't it? • Yet, what's the sense, if you find it difficult to describe the best times of your life in well- spoken English? www.eagetutor.com
  3. 3. Being well-spoken is really crucial and if you can be well- spoken not only in one language (which is usually your mother tongue), but two. Isn't it a boon to be able to converse effectively in the language that you have mastered? Speed up the process of learning English by enrolling with an English speaking course online. Just get access to the internet and learn English speaking from the comfort of your home. If you know the basics, these courses could also help you improve your English communication skills. www.eagetutor.com
  4. 4. www.eagetutor.com Continue with How toTalk aboutYour College Life?
  5. 5. www.eagetutor.com Our Blogs on Different Categories  English Grammar  Business English  Public Speaking  Situational Conversation  Other Categories
  6. 6. www.eagetutor.com Our Offerings  eAge English for Survival Program  eAge Spoken English Program  eAge Communication Program  eAge Bol India English Bol Program  eAge IELTS Program  eAge Interview Crack Jack Program
  7. 7. www.eagetutor.com Follow Us facebook.com/eagespokenenglish/ youtube.com/user/eagespokenenglish twitter.com/eagespoken linkedin.com/company/eagetutor/ instagram.com/eagespokenenglish plus.google.com/115929558535889178989
  8. 8. www.eagetutor.com About eAgetutor eAgeTutor.com is the premier online tutoring provider. For further information on online English speaking course or to experience the wonders of virtual classroom fix a demonstration session with our tutor. www.eagetutor.com
  9. 9. Contact Us Website : Plot No. 4, 2nd Floor, DDA Complex, CapitalTrust II, Okhla Industrial Area, Phase – II, New Delhi 110020 Address : Tel No. : Email : wecare@eagetutor.com +91-11-30102611 OR 011-465-91998 www.eagetutor.com Our Other Offices : USA Singapore
  10. 10. www.eagetutor.com

×