STEM Classes for Kids in Surrey BC

STEM Classes in Surrey BC



We offer STEM Classes in Surrey BC. UK Robotix is one of the leading academy in STEM education with a vision of teaching technology to kids and helps them to attain 21st century skills. Through our online and classroom courses students learn basic to advanced level technologies in electronics, robotics and programming. In addition to this We are also offering courses in 3D printing drone technology. UK Robotix Labs are equipped with advanced technology projects and professional kits through which students can turn their creative ideas into reality. Components and machines are designed especially for school students that are safe and easy to learn. Robotics programming and coding training provided to students in STEM Classes in Surrey BC. We have experienced and and expert robotics trainer and programmer at our UK Robotix Academy. We always offer quality education to students. Robotics brings together all the STEM fields of education and learning in way no other subject can cover. It combines mechanics, physics, electronics, engineering, computer science, technology, and math – as well as being the most inspiring subject for children to study.